Story at a Glance

Many standard dental procedures set off a cycle where each treatment weakens the tooth and leads to a larger one, while common practices like routine antibiotics, wisdom tooth removal, and mercury fillings carry risks that are rarely acknowledged.

DMSO penetrates the tooth, restores blood flow to the pulp, kills the bacteria behind dental infections (including those in biofilms), and blocks dental pain, which is why decades of research (and numerous readers) have found it can save inflamed and infected teeth that would otherwise require root canals or extraction.

Over 200 studies have used DMSO for gum disease, and it has been found to stop bleeding gums within days, shrink infected pockets, while readers have repeatedly reported it firming up loose teeth.

DMSO also treats canker sores, cold sores, lichen planus, inflamed salivary glands, dry sockets, and post-surgical swelling, and it is now being used to make dental fillings last longer.

TMJ disorders affect millions of Americans, and many have been permanently harmed by aggressive treatments. DMSO has consistently been found to relieve jaw pain and restore its function.

This article reviews over 800 studies and over 140 reader reports on DMSO for dental problems and concludes with practical guidance on how to safely use it in the mouth.

DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) is a simple, naturally occurring compound that functions both as an effective solvent and as an agent capable of addressing many of the root causes of disease (e.g., impaired circulation, inflammation, cells trapped in a dormant state, and autonomic imbalance). It is best known for its ability to treat injuries (e.g., burns or sprains), most types of pain, and many neurological disorders—the latter of which I recently concisely summarized from roughly 4,500 studies and 1,000 reader reports (along with simple guidance for using DMSO for them).

Since many different parts of the body are vulnerable to the same root causes of illness (and DMSO, being a safe solvent, rapidly spreads throughout the body), many other challenging conditions have also repeatedly responded to it (e.g., asthma and COPD, arthritis, sinusitis, a wide range of skin conditions, and erectile dysfunction or prostate issues).

Likewise, because it treated so many conditions so effectively, DMSO was in enormous demand when it was discovered, and in the 60 years since, tens of thousands of studies have been conducted on its medical applications and numerous countries have made it a mainstay therapy. Similarly, since I began reigniting interest in DMSO by bringing this lost body of knowledge to light, I have received over 8,000 reports from readers of the (often remarkable) benefits they experienced from it. For this reason, I have set out to show how DMSO’s therapeutic properties allow it to address a variety of challenging medical conditions, and in this article, I will focus on dentistry—an area where many readers have shared notable results, and where a large body of forgotten research exists (much of it from Russia, China, Germany, Poland, and Romania) showing DMSO can save teeth that would otherwise be lost and resolve conditions that conventional dentistry struggles with.

Note: one of the key reasons I have focused on DMSO is that I believe it is one of the clearest examples of the medical industry shutting out an affordable and widely accessible therapy to protect its business model (a pay-to-play system of overpriced therapies that must be taken indefinitely and often cause side effects that funnel patients into more expensive medical products). In DMSO’s case, the contrast is even starker, as for decades the FDA outlawed and stonewalled DMSO despite immense pushback from the public, numerous Congressional hearings (where the agency promised to stop but never did), and a scientific community that defied the FDA’s dictates (and intimidation tactics) to keep researching DMSO.

Eventually this shifted, largely due to extensive data showing “deadly DMSO” actually had negligible toxicity, the FDA granting two approvals (a 1978 one for interstitial cystitis—which I suspect was done to show Congress DMSO was not being stonewalled—and one for preserving stem cells, which was necessary for certain high-dose chemotherapy regimens), and a 1994 law that sharply limited the FDA’s ability to regulate natural substances like DMSO. Since then, DMSO has gradually entered America’s medical system, in part because a broad swath of biomedical research requires a non-toxic solvent (which I believe is why many test tube studies fail to replicate in animals or humans, as in the former, DMSO is present and likely accounts for some of the benefits observed, while in the latter it is not), and because many patentable medical products (beyond just stem cells) now rely upon DMSO to be delivered and work (where DMSO is viewed as a safe and inert additive).

The Problems with Modern Dentistry

Dental problems are so common that an entirely separate profession (and insurance system) exists to treat them. Because of this separation, most doctors and dentists are unaware of how issues within the mouth (whether untreated problems or harmful dental procedures) can trigger a wide range of complex chronic illnesses. Conversely, since the early days of integrative medicine, it has been widely recognized that dental issues are often the root cause of chronic illness, and over the years, I have lost track of how many illnesses I have seen begin with a dental problem or resolve once that problem was addressed. For example:

•Countless practitioners I have known over the decades consider root canals one of the leading causes of chronic illness, as they create a sealed-off pocket where neurotoxin-producing bacteria can proliferate over a nerve root and affect the entire nervous system (and many who map acupuncture channels to individual teeth have observed that a root canal frequently impairs the organ linked to that tooth). Extractions (particularly of wisdom teeth) can likewise leave behind cavitations, pockets of dead, poorly healed jawbone that rarely show up on X-rays,1 cause facial nerve pain, and continually release inflammatory messengers linked to chronic illness.1 More broadly, chronic dental infections (which often cause no local symptoms) are strongly linked to heart and brain disease (e.g., dementia), as the microbes frequently migrate to those organs, and a large study found that younger men with chronic infections at the roots of their teeth were significantly more likely to develop heart disease.1

•Gum disease affects roughly 42% of American adults over 30,1 and treating it lowers blood sugar (HbA1c) in diabetics by about 0.4%, similar to what some diabetes drugs achieve.1 Yet conventional dentistry has little to offer it beyond repeated deep cleanings, antibiotics and surgery, none of which address why the gums broke down in the first place.

•For over a century, dentists have filled cavities with amalgam that is roughly 50% mercury, largely because it is easier to work with. Mercury’s liquid nature lets amalgam form a soft putty that packs into cavities and expands slightly as it sets, whereas the alternatives are notoriously “technique sensitive” and difficult to place in back teeth,1 so much so that clinicians book about 45% more time (and charge 45% more) for a composite than for the same amalgam filling.1 These fillings continuously release neurotoxic mercury vapor that is absorbed by the body, and as far back as 1845, America’s first national dental society declared their use malpractice.1,2 Nonetheless, the American Dental Association (formed after that society collapsed over the issue1) has relentlessly defended them, and only now is the mounting evidence of their toxicity phasing them out. In 2020, the FDA recommended against using amalgam in high-risk groups (e.g., pregnant women, children, and those with neurological diseases or kidney problems),1 the European Union banned it in 2025,1 the Minamata Convention countries agreed to end its use by 2034,1 and this year RFK Jr. (a longtime opponent of mercury) had HHS begin phasing it out, first in the Indian Health Service and then in state Medicaid programs.1,2

Note: Whenever different metals sit in saliva (e.g., amalgam next to a gold crown, or even the separate metals within a single amalgam filling), the mouth becomes a battery that affects the nerves under the teeth. The resulting current corrodes the fillings and accelerates their release of mercury (particularly when amalgam touches gold),1 and is what causes the metallic taste and the jolt from biting foil. This phenomenon was first described in 1754, and by 1870, amalgam was already being called a health danger because of it.1

•The push to give everyone a perfect smile has led orthodontists to force teeth into new positions. This (along with bite adjustments and other procedures that apply significant force to the teeth or change how they meet) puts pressure on the bones of the skull connected to the mouth, creating compressions within the head that cause a wide variety of issues (e.g., chronic headaches after dental work are quite common) and frequently trigger TMJ disorders, which are then often treated with irreversible procedures that worsen them (discussed later in this article).

•Dental work also frequently leaves pain behind. Roughly 5% of teeth that receive a root canal still hurt six months later (over 7% in the higher quality studies),1 while the pain, swelling and slow healing that follow extractions, implants and oral surgery are typically treated as something patients simply have to endure.

Many other routine dental practices also have significant downsides that are rarely discussed with patients. For example:

•Antimicrobials—Dentists are the top specialty prescriber of antibiotics in the United States (writing roughly 10% of all prescriptions), yet one study found 81% of the antibiotics dentists gave to prevent infections before procedures were unnecessary,1 while a study of VA dental visits found only 17.5% of antibiotic prescriptions met the consensus definition of appropriate use.1 Each course (particularly of drugs common in dentistry, such as clindamycin) disrupts the microbiome, and the overuse has bred resistance, as tetracycline-resistant bacteria are now routinely found in the plaque of periodontitis patients.1 Similarly, the standard prescription mouthwash (chlorhexidine) kills beneficial bacteria along with harmful ones, and when healthy volunteers used it twice a day for a week, the bacteria that convert dietary nitrate into nitric oxide (which keeps blood vessels open) were wiped out, and their blood pressure rose.1

•Wisdom Teeth—Roughly 10 million wisdom teeth are removed each year in the United States, most of which are not causing any problems. In 2007, a public health dentist argued that at least two-thirds of these extractions were unnecessary and that the practice was “a silent epidemic of iatrogenic injury” (as roughly 11,000 people a year suffer permanent nerve damage from the surgery),1 and a 2020 Cochrane review concluded there was insufficient evidence to support removing wisdom teeth that are not causing symptoms.1 Additionally, dry socket (the most common complication of extractions) follows roughly 3% of routine extractions and over 30% of impacted lower wisdom teeth, yet there is still no established treatment for it.1

•Fluoride—Water fluoridation was introduced in large part to brand fluoride as “safe,” which shielded industry from the significant legal costs it was accruing from fluoride pollution (something the government only got behind once its atomic bomb program ran into the same issue).1 Since then, a host of significant problems have been discovered with it,1 but it has nonetheless continued. Recently, however, a federal judge ruled in 2024 that “optimal” water fluoridation posed an unreasonable risk to children’s IQ (which an appeals court vacated in 2026 on procedural grounds without disputing the science), Utah and Florida banned fluoridation and RFK Jr.’s FDA restricted children’s fluoride supplements.1,2,3,4

Note: methods for removing fluoride from water are further discussed in this article.

Many of these problems stem from the fact that a tooth cannot regenerate the way most tissues do, so dentistry is largely built around removing damaged tissue and replacing it with artificial materials. Each time this happens, the tooth becomes structurally weaker and more likely to require another procedure, so a small filling often becomes a larger filling, then a crown, then a root canal, and eventually an extraction followed by an implant (with each step costing more and removing more of the living tooth). Conversely, approaches that help the tooth heal itself (such as restoring blood flow to the pulp or eliminating the infection inside a tooth) are rarely pursued, as the existing tools are not designed to do that.

Since most of these issues are not visible to patients (or to dentists who do not look for them), they are rarely connected to the dental work that caused them. In turn, one of the things I find so remarkable about DMSO is that it can address many of these problems (e.g., saving a tooth that would otherwise require a root canal, eliminating an infection without antibiotics, reaching infections deep within the jawbone, healing gum disease without killing the oral microbiome, relieving dental pain, speeding healing after extractions, or relieving TMJ without surgery), frequently in a way that is accessible to patients without a dentist’s involvement.

DMSO and the Tooth

Teeth, like the rest of the body, are nourished from the inside. For example, few know that Ralph Steinman and John Leonora at Loma Linda spent decades showing that fluid normally flows outward from the pulp through the dentin, feeding the tooth and flushing out bacteria, and that a high-sugar diet halts (and even reverses) this flow, causing decay even in animals whose teeth never touched the sugar.1,2 Likewise, the dentist Weston Price showed that once traditional diets rich in critical fat-soluble vitamins were replaced with the sugary, processed Western diet, tooth decay, narrowed jaws and dental arches, and chronic illness soon followed.1 In turn, we have frequently observed that as circulation declines, the body’s nutritional needs greatly increase, since less of each nutrient reaches the tissues that need it (e.g., some of the only successful protocols for treating macular degeneration used megadoses of vitamins and minerals, yet very similar results can be obtained with DMSO).

Unfortunately, the tooth’s living core (the pulp) is particularly vulnerable to losing that circulation, as it is surrounded by hard, mineralized tissue that most medications cannot penetrate and has a very limited blood supply that enters through a tiny opening at the tip of each root. Because of this, once the pulp becomes inflamed, the swelling compresses its blood vessels (which have nowhere to expand), further impairing its circulation and frequently causing the pulp to die—at which point the tooth becomes a reservoir of infection that antibiotics cannot reach.

DMSO is uniquely suited to this problem for a few reasons:

Penetration: DMSO has repeatedly been shown to diffuse through dentin (the layer beneath enamel) and into the pulp, including through decayed dentin, and to carry other substances with it.1,2,3,4,5,6 However, one study found 10% DMSO could not penetrate dentin,1 so the concentration matters. Likewise, DMSO does not harm the cells that form dentin, and at low concentrations, it increased the mineral deposits they produce.1,2 For this reason, Chinese dentists began adding DMSO to calcium hydroxide (the standard material used to protect an exposed pulp) to carry it deeper into the tooth.1,2,3

Blood Flow: DMSO has a unique combination of properties that allow it to address many different causes of impaired circulation (e.g., it dilates blood vessels, prevents blood cells from clumping together, eliminates clots and restores circulation to tissues that have lost it). In 1975, German researchers found that DMSO increases blood circulation within the dental pulp (in animals),1,2,3 which is likely why DMSO repeatedly rescues pulp that was otherwise expected to die.

Infection: DMSO alone inhibited the growth of all 95 bacterial strains taken from oral specimens and all 56 Candida (yeast) isolates tested, and it killed many of them outright. Likewise, in prepared cavities, a 20% DMSO rinse reduced the number of bacteria by 95%, compared to 86.6% for chlorhexidine and 73% for the enzyme chymotrypsin.1 Similarly, 20% DMSO had a strong antibacterial effect against bacteria taken from children’s infected root canals (but only a weak antifungal effect),1 while against Enterococcus faecalis (the bacteria most responsible for failed root canals), DMSO inhibited growth at 20% and killed the bacteria at 40%.1 Additionally, since bacteria in dental plaque and infected pockets live within biofilms (which make them highly resistant to antibiotics), it is quite significant that 25% DMSO was found to be the most effective agent tested for disrupting oral biofilms,1,2,3 while DMSO alone reduced the biofilm on dental implants by 89.4%,1 and DMSO and MSM⬖ (tested separately) both inhibited Porphyromonas gingivalis (the primary bacteria behind gum disease).1 DMSO also allows antimicrobials to penetrate the protective matrix of biofilms1 and potentiates natural compounds that break them up.1 Conversely, in one lab study, DMSO (acting as an antioxidant) increased the growth of a cavity-causing bacteria by 130%.1

Note: ⬖ denotes a natural therapeutic agent.

Pain: As I showed here, DMSO blocks the C-fibers which transmit dull, throbbing pain (the type characteristic of toothaches) and calms overactive nerves, which is why it is so often able to rapidly relieve dental pain (along with many other complex pain disorders).

Inflammation: DMSO is a potent anti-inflammatory and suppresses many of the inflammatory signals (e.g., TNF-alpha) that drive tissue destruction in the pulp, gums, and jaw. It also scavenges the hydroxyl radicals released by immune cells in the mouth (cutting them by roughly 60%),1 and in the lab, protected tongue arteries from oxidative damage.1

Carrier: DMSO carries other substances through tissues. For this reason, it has been extensively used in dentistry to deliver antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, anesthetics, and natural agents into the gums and teeth (where they otherwise cannot reach), and many of the studies in this article used DMSO in this manner. This also applies to the lining of the mouth, as DMSO has repeatedly been found to increase the absorption of drugs through the cheek (e.g., 3.29-fold for one migraine drug) without damaging it,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8 although in one study, combining DMSO with a detergent (SDS) reduced the absorption of nicotine.1

Note: one common use of DMSO is to combine it with a natural antimicrobial for a dental infection.

Lastly, a common concern with putting DMSO in the mouth is its taste. When this was formally assessed, people could taste DMSO at an average of 0.59%, and while 70% DMSO on the lips and tongue caused transient warmth, tingling, and mild numbness, the taste was not objectionable enough to prevent clinical use. Likewise, extensive bloodwork found no abnormalities from DMSO being placed in the mouth.1 Similarly, a chronic toxicity study of a DMSO mixture used for oral disease found minimal toxicity and favorable bloodwork,1 while in animals, DMSO temporarily opened the barrier surrounding the taste buds without affecting taste.1

Note: the causes of and remedies for DMSO’s characteristic odor (which dose-dependently affects certain users) are discussed further here.

Toothaches

Most toothaches are caused by pulpitis (inflammation of the pulp), which typically results from decay, a crack, or dental work that irritates the pulp. Conventionally, pulpitis is divided into two categories: reversible (where the pulp can recover) and irreversible (where the pulp is considered unsalvageable and must be removed with a root canal or the tooth must be pulled). Unfortunately, since the distinction is often unclear, many teeth that could be saved are not.

DMSO’s ability to relieve toothaches was one of the first things noticed about it in dentistry. For example, Stanley Jacob reported on a Portland dentist who found that applying DMSO after dental work consistently eliminated the pain that commonly follows it (even in patients who had undergone a full day of restorative work), while another author reported dentists using DMSO for pain, infections, and swelling (applying it either on the gums or on the outside of the cheek over the affected tooth). Likewise, the prevention of post-procedure pain was formally studied, with one Russian study finding that applying DMSO (plus butadion and lidocaine) to prepared teeth prevented pulpitis from developing under temporary crowns,1 while in dogs, coating freshly prepared cavities with DMSO and prednisolone protected the pulp from the damage that drilling typically causes.1,2

More importantly, many studies have found DMSO can save inflamed pulp:

•A 1983 Soviet study of 222 patients (304 teeth) with acute or chronic pulpitis found that placing DMSO into the cavity immediately resolved acute pulpitis in 95.6% of cases (compared to 86.9% for lysozyme, an antibacterial enzyme, and 98.4% for the two combined) and chronic fibrous pulpitis in 89.3%. Over two years, the benefit held in most acute cases (82.9%) but in only 9 of 16 chronic cases.

•A Russian study of 146 patients aged 16–34 with acute pulpitis found that a paste containing DMSO, lysozyme, vitamin A⬖, and other agents placed over the exposed pulp saved 80% of the teeth, with the pulp normalizing rapidly and remaining healthy over 1–5 years of follow-up.1,2 In a later study by the same group (which included 116 patients), the paste succeeded in 93.96% of cases, and in dogs, it outperformed calcium hydroxide.1,2

•A Chinese study of 60 cases found that adding DMSO to calcium hydroxide for pulp capping (covering an exposed or nearly exposed pulp to keep it alive) significantly improved the results.1 Similar results have been reported in subsequent Chinese studies.1,2

•A German dentist found that DMSO improved the pulp of monkey teeth and then conducted a controlled study in humans where DMSO improved 75% of pulpitis cases, DMSO plus oxyphenbutazone or chloramphenicol improved 85%, while placebo only improved 50%.1 He continued publishing controlled studies on DMSO for pulpitis for a decade,1,2,3,4,5,6,7 and in 1970 another German author replicated his results in humans.1 German researchers also tested DMSO combined with steroids and antibiotics on the pulp (e.g., triamcinolone and minocycline in monkeys).1

•Two Russian studies found that DMSO-containing pastes treated deep cavities1 and acute focal pulpitis,1 and Russian (along with Ukrainian and Moldovan) dental textbooks recommend DMSO-based pastes for deep caries and pulpitis.1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8

•Russian dentists frequently used DMSO pastes for deep cavities and pulpitis, which a review found outperformed glass ionomer and calcium hydroxide,1 and which improved pulp function1 and relieved pulpitic pain.1 Many variations of these pastes have been published (e.g., ones containing the antiseptic ethonium),1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 DMSO is used to disinfect cavities before they are filled,1 and DMSO irrigation and electrophoresis is used for purulent pulpitis.1

Note: some Russian authors avoided DMSO pastes due to potential concerns about their toxicity, underscoring the importance of appropriately dosing DMSO and only combining it with safe agents.1,2,3,4

Animal studies have produced similar results, with DMSO-based pastes (e.g., 20% and 30% pastes in dogs1,2) consistently reducing inflammation within the pulp, preserving the cells that rebuild dentin, and accelerating the formation of a protective dentin bridge over exposed pulp.1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8 DMSO has also been used to prevent cavities, as it carries fluoride deeper into the tooth’s hard tissues.1 Likewise, a mouth rinse of DMSO and botanical extracts⬖ was patented for gum disease and early cavities, and was reported to reverse white-spot lesions and prevent new cavities in children and pregnant women.1

When a pulp cannot be saved, dentists in many countries kill it chemically (devitalization) before removing it. Historically, arsenic was used for this, but it frequently leaks out of the tooth and destroys the surrounding gum and jawbone,1,2 while paraformaldehyde (the main alternative) takes two to four weeks to work.1 To address this, Chinese dentists added DMSO to paraformaldehyde to speed its entry into the pulp. In one study of 178 teeth, this paste succeeded in 98.9% of cases, and 83.1% of patients had no pain after it was applied,1 while another study of 207 cases found it worked far faster than paraformaldehyde alone,1 and similar results were reported in numerous other studies.1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8 In Germany, a DMSO-paraformaldehyde-steroid preparation was used for pulpotomies in baby teeth.1

Infected Teeth

Once the pulp dies, bacteria colonize the tooth’s interior and spread out through the tip of the root into the jawbone, causing apical periodontitis (an infection at the root tip) which can then progress to an abscess. Conventionally, this is treated with a root canal (where the pulp is drilled out and the canals are disinfected and sealed), but because the canals within a tooth are highly branched and connect to thousands of microscopic tubules, it is essentially impossible to fully disinfect them mechanically (which is why root canals frequently fail or leave behind the highly problematic chronic, low-grade infections). Since DMSO both penetrates these tubules and carries antimicrobials with it, it was extensively studied as a way to sterilize root canals:

•A Russian study of 52 patients with chronic apical periodontitis found that placing DMSO inside the root canal resolved the flare-up in 88.5% of cases. However, the benefit did not always last (after a year, 11 of the 18 patients followed had no complaints, while 5 ultimately needed the tooth pulled), and the natural paste DMSO was being compared against (Perugenol) did better both initially and at one year. 1

•A study of 45 patients found that treating infected canals with DMSO combined with Amoxil-K allowed 84.5% of root canals to be completed in two visits, with no post-treatment flare-ups.1

•A Chinese study of 68 patients with acute or flared chronic infections at the root tip found that DMSO combined with diclofenac (an anti-inflammatory), applied through the root canal, effectively treated them.1,2

•Another Chinese study of 172 patients found DMSO combined with glutaraldehyde successfully treated 93% of infected root canals.1

•Ukrainian researchers found that DMSO combined with lincomycin, metronidazole, and furazolidone (three antibiotics) relieved pain significantly faster than standard treatment in 44 patients compared to 22 controls,1 and in a subsequent study of 57 patients, it typically resolved the infection in two visits.1 The group went on to use it for a decade, reporting faster healing and bone repair.1,2,3

•A Russian study of 80 patients with rheumatoid arthritis or osteoporosis (who are much more prone to failed root canals) found that applying DMSO plus prednisolone to the gum over the root tip after the canal was filled reduced post-treatment flare-ups (e.g., from 10.6% to 1.1% in one form of the disease).1

•A Russian case series found that irrigating a root granuloma with DMSO combined with furacilin and penicillin eliminated the infection and saved the tooth.1

•A study of 376 dental patients found that the Izapzon complex (DMSO with the antiviral metisazon) applied within root canals and to the oral mucosa produced good results without any complications.1

•In extracted teeth infected with E. faecalis, oleanolic acid⬖ (from olive leaves) combined with 50% DMSO disinfected the root canals as effectively as chlorhexidine,1,2,3 although in one study it was somewhat less effective,1 while DMSO combined with calcium hydroxide had a synergistic antibacterial effect,1 and a DMSO extract of propolis⬖ reduced the bacteria from endodontic infections.1

Likewise, DMSO has been used to deliver antimicrobials directly into infected canals with a mild electrical current (electrophoresis),1,2,3,4,5,6 as the base for immune-modulating pastes,1,2,3,4, for iodine-based canal fillings,1 for treating root infections in children,1,2,3,4 and as a standard component of root canal disinfection in Russian endodontic textbooks (e.g., as a dressing left in the canal, although some reviews caution about allergic reactions).1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10 Additionally, a 1968 study used DMSO to sterilize root canals,1 and DMSO is routinely used as the solvent in laboratory studies of natural antimicrobials against the bacteria that infect root canals.1,2,3,4,5 In animals, a DMSO-rifampicin-prednisolone mixture treated root infections in rats,1 and in a horse that developed meningitis after a dental procedure, DMSO was part of the treatment that led to its recovery.1

Lastly, since dental infections can spread to the jaw, neck, and brain, it is important to recognize when emergency care is needed, as facial swelling that is rapidly spreading, swelling under the tongue or around the eye, difficulty swallowing or breathing, or a high fever can be signs of a potentially life-threatening infection that DMSO should not be relied upon to treat.

Note: I am currently in the process of compiling the entire medical ozone literature base, and in it, ozone (as a gas, ozonated water, or ozonated oil) is also widely used in dentistry for its antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and healing effects, including to disinfect root canals, treat gum disease, and speed healing after extractions, implants, and oral surgery,1 (e.g., meta-analyses have found it improves the results of deep cleanings for periodontitis,1,2 and it is highly effective in vitro against the bacteria that infect root canals).1

Reader Reports on Toothaches and Infections

The most common dental DMSO use readers reported was relieving toothaches:

I put some DMSO on my finger and rubbed it on my gums and my inflamed tooth nerve immediately calmed. Tastes god-awful but works!1

I put DMSO on a qtip and swathed my toothache and gums, no pain in about 3 minutes.1

I have been using DMSO ...for an extremely painful sensitive tooth...and almost immediately I am pain free.1,2

I began having a really bad toothache. Im getting older and my gums have receded from a couple teeth exposing their roots. I was taking Tylenol every 6 hrs, which I hate. Once the DMSO arrived last Friday I took my first oral treatment. Within 15 minutes my toothache pain was GONE, completely!1

Many others likewise shared similar experiences,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26 although, as one reader noted, “the risk is just to delay a visit to the dentist to treat a cavity.”1

Many readers also reported DMSO resolved dental infections they had been told required a root canal or extraction:

I had an abcessed tooth start oozing pus at midnight on a Saturday, applied the DMSO to the surrounding gum and to my cheek...the swelling disappeared, the drainage stopped and I kept the tooth another 7 years.1

I used a DSMO gel on my lower right jaw bone. I had a painful infected molar. They said I needed a root canal. In one day the pain was gone. I kept up the treatment...The infection vanished.1

I mixed hydrogen peroxide with DMSO and applied that to the skin OUTSIDE of my mouth/gums on the jawline in the area where I had a deep, very painful tooth root infection. The kind that’s an ‘automatic’ contender for root canal. No more than 30 minutes later...all pain was gone and the infection must have also been zapped because I never needed another ‘dose.’ That tooth, by the way was so loose that the dentist earnestly assured me he needed to pull it there and then. I demurred and, thanks to the ‘concoction’ that tooth and gum are both alive and well, years later.1

My daughter called one night to say she had a wisdom tooth that had been excruciatingly painful the previous few days and was now oozing pus around the gumline. She was on the other side of the country on a tour for sports, so the only thing I suggested to her was to rinse her mouth with DMSO...I also suggested she rinse her mouth with salt water as often as she could. I contacted the dentist after her call and was told she had to go to urgent care ASAP for a course of antibiotics and to contact an oral surgeon. So the next day I asked my daughter how the tooth was doing, and she said ‘the pain was gone but the swelling was worse’...The following day after that she said the swelling had resolved, and that was the end of her infected wisdom tooth! Ironically just after that, another guy on the team had the same problem with his tooth...so my daughter gave him ‘the kit’ and he too apparently resolved his (presumably infected) tooth problem just as easily.1

I was facing tooth extraction for my front canine. I put off the visit. For about 2 weeks I gargled with a mix of DMSO, food grade diluted peroxide, and distilled water. Returned to dentist. Some simple decay to remove, no root canal and a new crown.1

I am oldish (74) and have a back molar that was on its last legs...a bit loose, a bit achy and sometimes painful...So I thought WTH I will give this DMSO stuff a go...and put it on my cheek where the tooth is...it has only been 6 days...and the tooth is standing up better, feels stronger, has no pain and I can even eat on that tooth now.1,2

She later followed up:

I took your advice and stopped putting it on my cheek after 3 weeks...and now it feels, well, normal. I was only eating soft foods on it at first but now I am eating everything with it and no pain or sensitivity...you have saved a tooth, a small thing to be sure, but a big thing for me.1,2

One reader had kept a damaged front tooth alive for decades:

My current dentist took an x-ray which showed clear inflammation all around the root of the tooth. She referred me to get a root canal...After reading your posts about DMSO...I tried using it for the tooth. It really does seem to work well to heal those episodes of pain that come once every six months or so...When throbbing pain comes, I use a Q-tip to brush on DMSO to the front and back of the tooth and gum tissue and even put some into the nostril nearby to try to get it to reach the tooth root...By the second day, that tooth goes NUMB, just as if I had been given a shot of lidocaine...After that, the tooth feels good as new.1

About that time I broke a bottom back molar next to my wisdom tooth. The dentist stabilized it but my jaw remained very sore. I refused a root canal. The DMSO soothed my jaw, pain gone. So I was able to keep the tooth. I continue to use DMSO externally on my jaw.1

Similarly, one reader whose dentist told him the inflammation at the tips of two root canals was impossible to resolve no longer felt any inflammation in his jaw after applying olive leaf extract⬖ followed by DMSO to his gums once a week for eight weeks (he was awaiting a scan to confirm it).1

Others reported DMSO cleared infected teeth or kept them at bay while they decided what to do1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15 (including infections around implants1,2), and frequently combined it with other agents, including chlorine dioxide,1,2,3 hydrogen peroxide,1,2 vitamin C,1 clove oil,1,2 and THC oil.1,2 For example:

I used a combination of CDS (chlorine dioxide solution) and DMSO in water and brushed my teeth with it. Within a week my infected tooth was completely healed. I would have needed a root canal otherwise.1

I took some doxycycline for a week and a combination of MMS (chlorine dioxide) + DMSO to completely heal my infected tooth (it had the ‘zit’ on my gumline typical of infection). I also aimed a cheap red laser light at my cheek to help heal my infected tooth. My tooth is totally healed. No pain. No ouchies with hot or cold. If I’d have known how to treat my teeth this way I’d have never gotten so many root canals and fillings.1

Note: a few readers also reported that DMSO made cavities disappear,1,2,3 and one reader found her enamel growing back after using DMSO as a mouthwash.1 While I believe this is possible (as early cavities can remineralize once the conditions causing them are corrected), I suspect this requires DMSO being utilized early in the disease process.

Bleeding Gums and Gum Disease

Gum disease affects over 40% of American adults over thirty and is the leading cause of tooth loss in adults. It begins as gingivitis (where the gums become inflamed and bleed when brushed), and if left untreated, progresses to periodontitis, where the infection extends below the gumline and gradually destroys the ligaments and bone that hold the teeth in place, creating infected pockets around the teeth (a process largely driven by the immune response to these bacteria1,2) that deepen until the teeth loosen and fall out. Since the bacteria responsible live in biofilms deep within these pockets, they are extremely difficult to eliminate, so conventional treatment primarily consists of scraping the pockets clean (scaling and root planing), antiseptic rinses, antibiotics, and eventually surgery—all of which typically slow the disease rather than reverse it.

Note: this is a key reason why natural therapies which have the ability to penetrate the gums have such a long successful track record in holistic dentistry.

Gum disease, in turn, was one of the earliest dental applications of DMSO. For example:

•A 1969 Polish study (preceded by a 1966 study) treated 32 patients with periodontal disease, 13 of whom had bleeding, swollen gums and 19 of whom had painful, oozing pockets of infection that extended deep into the gums (sometimes reaching the bone and loosening the teeth). After cleaning the teeth, the patients were treated with DMSO, which, compared to controls, produced “remarkable improvements.” Those with superficial disease had a total elimination of pain, decreased bleeding, and the gums re-adhering to the teeth, while those with deep infections had less inflammation and their painful symptoms disappeared (although very loose teeth did not firm up).1

•A 1981 study explored using DMSO to prevent gum disease (in both animals and patients),1 and a preliminary report likewise found it benefited inflammatory gum disease.1

Since then, over 200 studies have evaluated DMSO for gum disease, primarily in Russia, where DMSO (sold as “Dimexide”) became a standard part of periodontal treatment. Some of the most notable include:

•A study of 35 patients with periodontal pockets found that placing 1% ibuprofen in DMSO into the pockets resolved the inflammation in 91.4% of cases.1

•A study found that a DMSO gel combined with Forest Balm⬖ (a fir and herbal extract) stopped gum bleeding by the third to fourth day and reduced the bleeding index by 60%.1

•A study of 60 patients found that adding DMSO to an herbal extract⬖ reduced plaque more than the herbal extract alone (although overall recovery was similar).1

•A randomized study of 40 patients with chronic periodontitis found that adding DMSO, metronidazole, and sodium alginate⬖ to a collagen gel significantly improved the results of standard treatment.1

•A study of 153 patients found honsurid (a tissue-repairing preparation) in DMSO significantly improved periodontal healing.1

•A study of 65 patients found that delivering DMSO into the gums with electrophoresis after outpatient oral surgery reduced the periodontal index (CPITN) fourfold.1

•A gel of DMSO with trecrezan relieved periodontitis symptoms and prolonged remission,1 as did a paste containing a DMSO solution with zinc oxide and chlorhexidine,1 while the DMSO-anesthetic ointment Danikol improved periodontal indices.1

•In 142 periodontitis patients, a gum bandage containing DMSO, kalanchoe⬖ sap, and glucosamine⬖ applied after photodynamic laser therapy produced good outcomes,1 and DMSO has been used to carry the light-activated drugs used in photodynamic therapy into the gums.1

•Adding DMSO to the alginate used to take dental impressions reduced the microbes in the mouth and the swelling of the gums.1

•After gum and bone surgery (osteogingivoplasty with a bone graft), DMSO applications led to healing and bone restoration.1

•DMSO diluted in saline and irrigated into the gums reduced inflammation and led to remission,1 and in another study DMSO was used to reduce gum swelling.1

•In periodontitis patients with syringomyelia (a spinal cord disorder), DMSO with oxymethyluracil placed in the pockets led to faster resolution and normalized their immune function.1,2

•A DMSO-soaked inlay that carried contrast into the gum pockets improved the diagnosis of periodontal disease in 100 patients.1

•DMSO-based gels and pastes have repeatedly been found to reduce gum inflammation, bleeding, and pocket depth,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10, 11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20, 21,22,23,24,25 including in pregnant women with gingivitis1 and in diabetics (who are much more prone to gum disease).1,2

•DMSO has also been extensively studied as a way to deliver medications into the gums with electrophoresis (including in a series of 8,596 patients where it enhanced enzyme electrophoresis for dental and other conditions)1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12 and is recommended for gum disease in numerous Russian (or Tajik, Moldovan and Kyrgyz) reviews and textbooks.1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16

Note: in human periodontal ligament cells, DMSO increased the production of RANKL1 (a protein that promotes bone breakdown1), while in cell cultures, concentrations of 2–4% and above slowed the growth of gum cells and impaired the ability of gum stem cells to form bone.1,2 Conversely, DMSO also changed the activity of genes involved in bone formation in these cells,1 and in animals, dentin treated with DMSO induced new bone formation.1 Since the adverse effects on gum stem cells are not what is seen in patients (where DMSO repeatedly promotes gum healing), I suspect it reflects the constant exposure cells receive in a culture dish (which typically does not occur in the body due to how rapidly DMSO diffuses through tissue), but it again highlights the importance of avoiding excessive DMSO dosing (e.g., one reader who placed 100% DMSO inside the cheek after gum laser surgery found her gum was slow to heal1).

Likewise, DMSO has been used to deliver a wide range of agents into the gums:

Antibiotics—metronidazole (periodontitis resolved without recurrence and had faster resolution than standard treatment),1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 and fusidine (accelerated healing).1,2

Anti-inflammatories—indomethacin (severe generalized periodontitis improved),1,2 orthophen (stopped autoimmune inflammation in the gums),1 azathioprine (improved aggressive periodontitis),1 and oxymethacil (better outcomes in exacerbated periodontitis).1

Enzymes—trypsin (made the bacteria in gum pockets more sensitive to antibiotics).1,2

Silver—silver nitrate (local antiseptic), silver ions with metronidazole (bactericidal and anti-inflammatory in gum pockets),1,2 and silver with essential oils⬖ and lidocaine (marked improvement in gum disease, inflammation and pain resolved, and canker sores healed).1,2,3

Natural agents—glucosamine⬖ with nettle⬖ and kalanchoe⬖ juice (reduced inflammation, bleeding, and pathogenic microbes, and promoted tissue repair),1,2,3 nicotinic acid⬖ with chondroitin⬖ (improved microcirculation),1 collagen⬖ and allantoin⬖ (faster healing after gum surgery),1,2 tea tree oil⬖ (reduced gum bacteria sticking to enamel),1 propolis⬖ (adhesive plates for the mouth),1 and many essential oils⬖, which, when dissolved in DMSO, kill the anaerobic bacteria that drive gum disease.1,2,3,4,5,6,7

In animals, DMSO mixtures have repeatedly been found to accelerate the healing of gum disease (e.g., when combined with polyphenols from alder cones⬖),1,2,3,4,5 while numerous compounds dissolved in DMSO (e.g., an extract of the medicinal plant Stemodia maritima⬖) have reduced the inflammation and bone loss periodontitis causes.1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11

In rats, copper salicylate and indomethacin in DMSO also reduced the bone breakdown caused by orthodontic tooth movement.1 Likewise, MSM (which DMSO is partly converted into within the body) promotes stem cells to form bone, improved periodontitis in rats, and as a gel with EDTA, improved periodontitis in a randomized trial,1,2,3,4 while in rats, it worked as a pulp-capping material.1 Additionally, in rats and gum cells, DMSO alone did not cause the gum overgrowth seen with certain blood pressure and seizure medications.1,2,3

Because DMSO dissolves both drugs and polymers, it is also used as the solvent in injectable gels that solidify inside gum pockets and slowly release antibiotics (e.g., doxycycline or moxifloxacin).1,2,3,4,5,6 DMSO has also been used by veterinarians, with one study finding that dogs with periodontitis treated with DMSO mixtures recovered in 10 days, compared to 18 days with standard treatment,1,2 while in cats with severe periodontitis and stomatitis, a patented DMSO mixture (applied via daily oral irrigation) was more effective at accelerating recovery and normalizing bloodwork than standard treatments.1,2,3,4 Likewise, DMSO has been used to deliver antibiotics into infected jaws in reptiles.1,2

Note: in numerous gum disease studies where lower doses were used, much less benefit was seen. For example, in one study, dilute DMSO applied after cleaning was less effective than a magnetic suspension,1 while very dilute DMSO rinses had only moderate effects on oral bacteria.1 Likewise, dilute DMSO reduced the bacteria in gingivitis, but less than a magnesium preparation,1 a dilute Altan gum dressing did not improve bone regeneration in rats,1 DMSO-lincomycin dressings did worse than laser therapy,1 and some reviews note burns, allergic reactions, and instability as drawbacks of DMSO gum preparations (underscoring that too high of a dose cannot be used either).1,2

Reader Reports on Gum Disease

The second most common dental use readers reported was for their gums, particularly bleeding gums:

I had a tooth infection and gum disease that improved in hours after putting a DMSO swab in my cheek, and the next day the pain, swelling and bleeding gums were gone!1

When I put it on my face it unexpectedly healed my bleeding gums. I can taste it in my mouth slightly after I put it in on my face, the way it penetrates the skin is remarkable.1

I take DMSO with [dilute] food-grade hydrogen peroxide and swish in the mouth and spit it out every evening...my teeth are healthy and my gums do not bleed.1

The most striking was from an 88-year-old reader:

About two years ago I had painful chewing on the upper, left side rearmost two teeth and the dentist said that I had upper jaw bone loss and sent me to an endodontist to have root canals done. A year later I chewed on almonds and the sensitivity came back with sensitive gum line when the dentist did pocket depth readings. I was sent to a periodontist who wants to extract one of those teeth. I began to rub the gum line with a mixture of DMSO and chlorine dioxide. At the end of the massaging I swish the mixture around those teeth and draw it through them for about two minutes but do not swallow the mixture. I have been doing this for about three weeks and now the bleeding has stopped, the teeth seem to have firmed up in the jaw and I can chew more forcefully.1

Months later, he followed up:

Today those teeth are the strongest chewing devices in my mouth, the gum pain has subsided and I am backing off a bit on the treatment. My dentist had sent me to a periodontist who had proposed removing one of those teeth.1 Note: DMSO addressing bleeding gums is also widely reported by the DMSO community.

Several readers also reported that DMSO regrew receding gums, something conventional dentistry considers impossible without grafting:

We used it to restore gums we were told would never grow back.1

Seems it also restores receding gums previously thought to be impossible. Makes sense, kills the bacteria, gets rid of scarring preventing the body from accessing the tissue, and restores circulation.1

Many others reported their gums became healthier with DMSO (e.g., using DMSO with sage⬖ and helichrysum⬖ essential oils1) with DMSO,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 and several have used it in their daily oral hygiene for years:

I have been mixing DMSO with toothpaste for the last 10 years. I haven’t been to the dentist during that time and my teeth always have that “smooth” feeling that they used to get after a $100.00+ professional clean.1,2,3

Others brush or rinse with DMSO daily,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 often combined with chlorine dioxide (which eliminated tooth sensitivity1) or colloidal silver.1 Conversely, one reader who brushed and rinsed with DMSO for a year saw no problems with his crowns but also no dramatic improvement (as he did not have significant dental issues to begin with),1,2 mirroring the observations of one DMSO author that DMSO works best on gum disease caught early.1 Other readers have used it for their pets’ gum problems,1 or injected DMSO directly into their gum pockets.1

Extractions and Oral Surgery

Tooth extractions (particularly wisdom teeth) are frequently followed by significant pain and swelling, and in some cases, by alveolar osteitis (“dry socket”), where the blood clot that protects the empty socket breaks down, exposing the bone and causing severe pain that can persist for weeks. DMSO has been used for each of these:

•Russian reviews of dry socket treatment report that DMSO combined with antiseptics, antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, or anesthetics produces good results,1,2 with DMSO plus oxacillin placed in the socket being effective against resistant microbes, helping to cleanse the socket and resolving the inflammation.1

•Three Russian studies found that DMSO delivered into the gums with electrophoresis after oral surgery reduced swelling, pain, inflammation, and bacterial counts without any complications.1,2,3

•A study of 128 patients with facial and jaw trauma found DMSO compresses combined with polarized light therapy led to faster healing, less pain and swelling, and fewer infections.1

•A study of 80 patients with phlegmons (spreading infections of the face and neck, which frequently originate from teeth) found irrigating the wound with DMSO shortened the inflammation, accelerated healing, and reduced the length of hospital stays.1 Similarly, DMSO dressings combined with immune therapies,1,2,3,4 antibiotics,1,2,3,4 or lasers1,2 have repeatedly been found to accelerate the healing of purulent facial wounds and abscesses.1,2

•In periostitis (an infection of the membrane surrounding the jawbone), drainage strips containing DMSO, metronidazole, and sodium alginate⬖ reduced bacterial contamination, accelerated healing, and restored blood flow to the face better than traditional treatment,1,2,3,4,5,6,7 as did DMSO combined with methyluracil.1,2 Likewise, ectericide, DMSO and oxacillin significantly accelerated the healing of inflammatory jaw diseases that develop when an extraction site does not heal.1

•In infected jaw fractures, DMSO delivered with electrophoresis prevented osteomyelitis (a bone infection) and improved blood flow,1 and DMSO is routinely used to irrigate infected fracture sites.1,2,3

•When demineralized bone grafts used to repair jaw defects were saturated with DMSO and gentamicin, they could be used even in infected defects, with 86.7% of cases having positive results.1

•After oral surgery, Emalan gel (DMSO with collagen, allantoin⬖ and emoxipin) resolved pain, swelling and inflammation faster than iodoform dressings and normalized the local microcirculation.1

DMSO has also been used for sinus infections that originate from upper teeth (including those which leave an opening between the mouth and the sinus, where after surgery, a DMSO-soaked dressing led to faster resolution of swelling, less pain, and fewer flare-ups),1,2,3,4,5 actinomycosis (a chronic bacterial infection of the face and jaw),1 and facial animal bites in children.1 DMSO compresses were also part of the therapy that prevented permanent damage in a patient whose nerve was injured by root canal filling material.1

Note: there is also extensive evidence and reader testimonials DMSO can be used to treat sinusitis (which is detailed here).

Likewise, one author reported that pioneering dentists drop DMSO into empty sockets after extractions (especially wisdom teeth) as it prevents post-extraction swelling, and readers have reported similar results:

Had to have a dental extraction the other week, they broke the molar out of my jaw. They told me to expect 72 hours of swelling and lots of pain to be managed with Tylenol and Ibuprofen every 4 hours. I used none of it. I went home and used an organic tea bag (I didn’t have organic gauze) to hold DMSO gel in the extraction site. Swelling went down within minutes. Pain receded.1

After having 2 wisdom teeth pulled at once, I refused the pain meds and antibiotics and used nothing but a saline rinse and DMSO to have 0 pain, swelling, or infection, and have it heal up in record time.1

I had a tooth extraction a couple weeks ago, rough removal, and I was in pain, face swollen up to my eyes...At one point I woke up in pain, smeared a little DMSO over my cheek and face where it hurt, and within a minute the pain ceased! It started hurting again an hour later, but still, I was impressed!1

Other readers likewise have reported similar experiences.1,2,3,4,5

Mouth Sores

The mucous membranes of the mouth heal quickly, but recurrent sores (e.g., canker sores) or chronic inflammatory conditions (e.g., lichen planus) can be extremely painful and are often poorly addressed by conventional treatments (which primarily rely on steroids). Since DMSO reduces inflammation, relieves pain, and accelerates wound healing, it has been extensively used for these conditions. For example:

•In 1967, an ENT doctor reported that patients with canker sores often responded well to DMSO applied as a spray.1

•A study of 130 patients with canker sores found a DMSO solution carrying prednisone, chlortetracycline, vitamin A⬖, and an anesthetic was highly effective.1

•A DMSO ointment containing altan⬖ (an alder cone extract) was found to treat recurrent canker sores in 14 patients1 and a painful inflamed tongue (desquamative glossitis) in 16 patients.1

•One study found that DMSO combined with Decadron (a steroid) applied to oral lesions (e.g., lichen planus or ulcerative stomatitis) in 12 patients for an average of 83 weeks significantly improved, but did not cure, the lesions.

Note: when this combination was applied in the mouth, the steroid levels in the saliva peaked within 15 minutes and returned to normal within 30 minutes.1

•A study of 32 patients with traumatic mouth ulcers found that Argakol (a DMSO-containing hydrogel) healed the ulcers faster and relieved the pain better than chlorhexidine combined with Solcoseryl.1,2,3 Likewise, in 193 patients with sores caused by dentures, Argakol healed the lesions within 3–5 days.1

•Photodynamic therapy using chlorin e6 (a chlorophyll derivative⬖) in DMSO shrank oral lichen planus lesions by an average of 55%.1

•In 12 patients with erosive or blistering oral lichen planus, Argakol (a DMSO-containing hydrogel) applied 2–3 times daily (alongside Ismigen, a bacterial immune stimulant) relieved pain and burning within 2–3 days and fully healed the lesions within 10–14 days in 5 of the patients and within 24–26 days in the remaining 7 (who had diabetes or Grinspan syndrome).1

•A DMSO and metronidazole gel healed traumatic mouth and lip sores in 20 patients roughly twice as fast as DMSO alone.1,2

•DMSO-containing herbal gels⬖ resolved denture-related stomatitis within 5–6 days,1,2 while a DMSO herbal and vitamin mixture⬖ shortened the healing of oral ulcers in 40 patients compared to 40 controls,1 and DMSO-containing gels have healed canker sores and chronic lip fissures.1,2

•Emparcol (a DMSO-containing preparation) for oral lichen planus was found to have antimicrobial and wound-healing benefits (but also odor and skin irritation),1,2 and a chaga⬖ film containing DMSO was developed for lichen planus.1

•A DMSO herbal⬖ rinse improved stomatitis and periodontitis faster than the comparison rinse,1 a DMSO-chlorhexidine paste and film led to faster resolution of oral, ENT and skin infections,1 and Ioddicerin (iodine with DMSO and glycerin) is used for infections of the mucous membranes.1

•In animals, dental gels containing DMSO, plant extracts⬖, and glucosamine⬖ reduced inflammation and accelerated the healing of oral injuries,1,2,3 and in culture, DMSO promoted the growth of the cells lining the cheek,1 which is likely part of why it accelerates mucosal healing.

•DMSO has also been used for burning tongue1 (glossalgia, which, in one study of 65 patients, was linked to TMJ dysfunction in 59% of cases1), numbness of the oral tissues,1 blistering diseases of the mouth,1 Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome (chronic lip swelling),1,2 and is recommended (at 0.1%) as an antiseptic for canker sores in Russian, Ukrainian and Uzbek reviews and as a component of many oral gels, films, and sprays1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22 (although one gel was rapidly washed away by saliva1). Likewise, DMSO was used to carry interferon into HPV lesions of the mucous membranes after they were frozen.1

•In lipoid proteinosis (a rare disease where deposits form in the skin, mouth, and throat), oral DMSO taken over three years cleared the deposits in the mouth and skin and improved the patient’s voice (with garlic breath as the only side effect),1,2,3,4 although another case series found no benefit.1 Similarly, in amyloidosis affecting the mouth, DMSO partially restored one patient’s lost sense of taste,1 but did not stop another’s disease from progressing.1,2

Readers have reported similar results (e.g., DMSO resolved lichen sclerosus within a reader’s mouth in about a month, while another found DMSO in aloe stopped a canker sore from fully developing1), and authors have reported DMSO is an effective treatment for small ulcers in the mucous membranes of the mouth.

Similarly, one reader had a white spot on the tongue that a specialist was monitoring:

My dentist had discovered a white spot on the side of my tongue that wasnʼt there 6 months prior at my cleaning. I went to a DMD/MD at UTSW who was watching it...I starting using it in a Q-tip and holding it to the spot... It literally was watching it shrink...I went back for my next appointment with the specialist and he said “what did you do? You cured it!”1

Cold Sores and Oral Herpes

Cold sores are caused by the herpes simplex virus, which lies dormant in the nerves of the face and periodically reactivates to produce painful blisters on the lips (or, particularly in children, sores throughout the mouth known as herpetic stomatitis). Antivirals can shorten these outbreaks, but because they penetrate the skin poorly, applying them topically does little (e.g., idoxuridine creams were useless for skin lesions).1 DMSO addresses both sides of this problem, as it is directly antiviral (0.65% DMSO halved herpes replication in cells and 1% largely stopped it, as it disrupts multiple stages of the virus’s replication1) and carries antivirals deep into the skin.1,2,3 For example:

•A 1966 randomized trial of 21 patients with recurrent herpes simplex found DMSO alone halved the duration of outbreaks, while idoxuridine (IDU) in DMSO cut it to a third (whereas IDU without DMSO did nothing as it could not penetrate into the lesions), and none of those receiving the combination had a recurrence over the following six months.1

•An English dermatologist who treated over 50 patients with idoxuridine in DMSO found it usually shortened cold sores by half, and 5 of the 20 he followed up with stopped getting them altogether.1 Likewise, a leading British herpes researcher found that applying it nearly always made the blisters rapidly disappear, and recurrences at the same site became rare.1

•A 1990 trial of 301 patients with recurrent cold sores found IDU in DMSO cut the duration of pain by 35% and the healing time by 21%, and by 42% and 38% when it was started at the first sign of an outbreak. Conversely, DMSO alone did no better than the placebo,1 which is part of why I typically pair DMSO with an antimicrobial for herpes.

•This led to IDU-DMSO products for herpes (e.g., Herpid and Virunguent) being sold in Europe and New Zealand,1,2 but they were never permitted in North America.1

•A 1975 study gave a DMSO spray to 10 patients with herpes simplex (including 4 on the lips and 2 on the cheeks), all of whom had dramatic results within 48 hours (often with the lesions completely disappearing),1 while in a 1969 study of 37 patients with herpes simplex, shingles, or chickenpox, DMSO healed the lesions in roughly a third of the normal time.1

•Numerous other reports found IDU in DMSO sped the healing of cold sores and other herpes lesions,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12 while in a 1983 study, DMSO alone moderately reduced herpes lesions, and combined with acyclovir, dramatically reduced them.1

•Likewise, acyclovir (the main drug for cold sores, which penetrates skin poorly on its own) passed through human skin 60 times more readily when dissolved in DMSO,1 and acyclovir in 80% DMSO outperformed acyclovir alone for cold sores.1 Similarly, in guinea pigs, acyclovir worked better in DMSO than in a standard ointment base,1 and 5% acyclovir in 80% DMSO reduced the number of herpes lesions by 20%, their total area by 42%, and the amount of virus in them by 85% (relative to DMSO alone), whereas Abreva (an FDA-approved over-the-counter cold sore cream) had no effect.1,2

•DMSO is also a standard part of treating herpetic stomatitis (herpes sores inside the mouth) in Russian and Central Asian dentistry, where it is used to carry medications into the lining of the mouth.1,2,3 For example, acyclovir in DMSO (applied with ultrasound) is one of the local treatments used for children with herpetic stomatitis,1 the Izapzon complex (DMSO with an antiviral) typically relieved herpetic stomatitis and other mouth sores by the second day,1 and a DMSO mineral salt⬖ preparation (used alongside antivirals) outperformed standard care for recurrent herpetic stomatitis.1

•Similarly, a DMSO ointment (with RNA, zymosan, and chlorhexidine) cleared cold sores by the second day in five people,1 a Chinese antiviral ointment that relied upon DMSO relieved pain and shortened herpes outbreaks,1 a DMSO complement-blocking solution rapidly eliminated herpes nerve pain,1 and olive leaf⬖ and propolis⬖ dissolved in DMSO potentiated acyclovir against herpes.1

•DMSO may also help prevent outbreaks. In a trial of 140 people with frequent cold sores, a single dose of an immune-stimulating agent (SADBE) dissolved in DMSO and applied to the arm halved the proportion who had an outbreak over the following months (23% vs. 46%),1 while in animals, DMSO activated the skin’s immune cells, which may explain why herpes rarely broke out on the skin despite the virus reactivating in the nerves.1

Note: high concentrations of IDU in DMSO frequently caused allergic skin reactions,1 and applying it for more than three or four days could macerate the skin.1,2 This may explain why, as acyclovir became increasingly popular, DMSO-IDU gradually fell out of favor, which is unfortunate as DMSO’s underlying value (e.g., it could also make acyclovir far more effective) was also forgotten.

Readers have had similar experiences from DMSO alone. For example:

I started to get a cold sore on Christmas morning and after applying [DMSO]...it was completely gone. It never fully developed into blisters. This worked as well or better than Valtrex for me.1

Yesterday I had a starting cold-sore. Painful, blisters starting to form. I then tried as an experiment to put hydrogen peroxide on it with a q-tip and then DMSO, did that alternately throughout the evening. Today I woke up with but a small bit of redness, no blisters. WOW!!!1

My daughter had severe cold sores on the upper and lower lip. I gave her DMSO to place on it and the upper lip sores were gone the next day and the lower lip 2 days later.1

One use that worked remarkably well which I didn’t see mentioned here is its ability to stop the flare-ups of cold sores. I recommended this for my wife when we first started dating and it was instantly effective and 12+ years later she is free from getting them. Use at the first signs of tingling...1

Many others have reported DMSO rapidly resolved their cold sores (often describing it as working better than Valtrex or cold sore creams),1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10 including one whose father found acyclovir in DMSO made fever blisters “melt away within 24 hours,”1 readers who used it to eliminate the fever blisters Dupixent gave them,1,2 and a former dermatology worker who recalled DMSO drying up herpes blisters overnight in the 1970s.1 Conversely, one reader found it dried out the sore but did not shorten it.1

Likewise, DMSO (particularly when combined with an antiviral) has repeatedly been found in studies (and from readers here) to treat genital herpes, shingles, and the nerve pain that follows shingles, which I discussed here and here.

Natural Antimicrobials

Since DMSO dissolves compounds that do not dissolve in water, it is the standard solvent researchers use to test natural agents against the microbes that infect the mouth, and a remarkable number of them have been found to work. A variety of agents, when dissolved in DMSO, have demonstrated efficacy against key oral pathogens:

Gum disease bacteria—rosemary⬖,1 eucalyptus⬖,1,2 sage⬖,1,2 melissa⬖,1,2 cedar⬖,1 marjoram⬖,1 peppermint⬖,1 orange⬖,1 and clove⬖ oils,1 other essential oils⬖ and their components,1,2,3,4 red betel leaf⬖,1,2 holy basil⬖,1,2 dietary phytochemicals⬖,1,2,3 Corydalis⬖ alkaloids (which also lowered inflammatory signals),1 and other plant⬖ and mushroom⬖ extracts.1,2,3,4,5

Cavity bacteria (S. mutans)—green tea⬖,1 honeysuckle⬖ (also blocked acid production and biofilm),1,2 ellagic acid⬖,1,2 cinnamaldehyde⬖ (from cinnamon),1 resveratrol⬖,1 usnic acid⬖ (from lichens, disrupted plaque),1 lichen extracts⬖,1,2 apigenin⬖,1 royal jelly⬖,1 shallot⬖,1 lime⬖,1 oregano⬖ and thyme⬖ oils,1 moringa⬖,1 mango leaf⬖,1 neem⬖,1 Lippia⬖,1 walay rhizome⬖,1 cannabidiol⬖,1 many other plant extracts,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 and curcumin⬖ activated by light.1,2,3

Root canal bacteria—propolis⬖ (including Brazilian red propolis, which killed the bacteria without harming pulp cells),1,2 tea tree oil⬖,1 and light-activated purpurin⬖ (which killed gum disease bacteria in biofilms).1

Candida (thrush)—eucalyptus⬖,1 lemongrass⬖ and cat’s claw⬖,1 anise⬖,1 olive leaf⬖,1 cinnamon⬖ (against Candida from leukemia patients),1 Cinnamomum porrectum⬖,1 black seed⬖ (on denture acrylic),1 allyl selenocyanate (from mustard⬖, against Candida biofilms on dentures),1 and other essential oils⬖ and herbs.1,2,3,4 Likewise, DMSO is the standard solvent for testing antifungal drugs against oral Candida, including drug-resistant strains from AIDS patients.1,2,3,4,5,6,7

Note: in these studies, DMSO on its own typically had no antimicrobial effect, as it was used below the concentrations where its own antimicrobial effects begin (discussed earlier), although in one study the DMSO control itself inhibited oral streptococci.1

Oral Cancer

DMSO’s unique mix of therapeutic properties also has been repeatedly utilized in the treatment of cancer (e.g., it can inhibit cancer cell growth, transform cancer cells into normal cells, make many anticancer agents more effective so lower doses can be used, and eliminate tumor resistance to them). With oral cancers:

•Oral leukoplakia (white patches that can progress to cancer) has been treated with bleomycin (a chemotherapy drug) carried by DMSO, which resolved the dysplasia in half of the patients in one study1 and resolved or shrank the lesions in others,1,2,3,4 while photodynamic therapy using a DMSO-containing photosensitizer (Photolon) shrank leukoplakia and cured 27% of cases.1,2

•In head and neck cancer palliative care, DMSO compresses combined with analgesics gave full or satisfactory pain relief to 79–87% of patients.1,2,3 DMSO has also been used to reduce the damage radiation does to the mouth: in mice, DMSO given before radiation prevented oral mucositis by speeding up DNA repair in the mouth’s stem cells, without protecting the tumors,1,2 while in patients, DMSO applications resolved radiation lesions of the throat in 3–4 weeks and stronger applications delayed their onset by 10–14 days.1 As a result, DMSO is part of standard care for radiation reactions in Russia,1,2,3 and is used on wounds after oral tumor surgery (including in a horse)1,2 and in mouth ointments carrying chemotherapy.1 Additionally, DMSO caused salivary gland cancer cells to mature (differentiate) and slowed their growth in mice.1,2,3,4

•DMSO has also been the solvent for many natural compounds found to kill oral cancer cells, including curcumin⬖,1,2,3,4,5 berberine⬖,1,2,3,4 propolis⬖,1 garlic⬖,1 grape seed⬖,1 pomegranate⬖,1 citrus limonoids⬖,1,2 black raspberries⬖,1 Acacia catechu⬖,1 chrysin⬖,1 hesperetin⬖,1 emodin⬖,1 glycyrrhizin⬖ (from licorice),1 nobiletin⬖,1 tanshinone⬖,1 fisetin⬖,1 plumbagin⬖,1 polyphyllin⬖,1 Anemone raddeana⬖,1 artemisinin⬖,1,2 pinene⬖,1 and other plant⬖ and microbial extracts,1,2,3,4 as well as for many drugs studied for these cancers.1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18 Likewise, MSM caused gum cancer cells to stop dividing and die.1

However, since DMSO carries whatever it is mixed with, it can also carry carcinogens into tissue. In hamsters, when DMSO was used as the carrier for the carcinogen DMBA, it increased the number and size of tumors and shortened the time for them to appear,1,2,3,4,5,6,7 and DMSO extracts of betel nut caused tumors.1,2 Conversely, DMSO alone caused no precancerous changes,1 and one study found it actually prevented DMBA from causing cancer1 (underscoring the complex interactions between DMSO’s potentiating and protective properties). Because of this potential for potentiation, DMSO should never be used (e.g., in the mouth) alongside tobacco, betel nut, or other known carcinogens.

Salivary Glands

Chronic inflammation of the salivary glands (particularly the parotid glands in front of the ears) causes recurrent painful swelling and is notoriously difficult to treat. However, multiple studies have found DMSO helps:

•A 1967 report of DMSO’s efficacy in a variety of ENT conditions noted that both patients “suffering from parotitis also felt better after having been treated with DMSO.”

•A 1989 study of 57 patients with flare-ups of chronic parotitis found DMSO compresses effectively treated it.1

•A 1993 study found DMSO combined with insulin and calcium pantothenate⬖ (B5) safely treated 42 patients with chronic parotitis.1

•A 1988 study found DMSO combined with procaine treated chronic parotitis in adolescents.

•DMSO combined with insulin also treated chronic parotitis,1 and DMSO compresses (alone or carrying a photosensitizer for photodynamic therapy) reduced inflammation and microbial counts in salivary gland disease.1,2

Clinicians in Russia and other former Soviet countries (as well as China) have also routinely used DMSO compresses for salivary gland inflammation,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10, 11,12,13,14 including in Sjögren’s syndrome (where DMSO with heparin and procaine helped stabilize the glands and resolve inflammation more quickly, but did not prevent recurrences).1,2,3,4,5 However, in patients whose salivary ducts were severely deformed, DMSO compresses (along with all other conservative treatments) failed to produce lasting remission.1,2,3 In animals, DMSO greatly reduced the damage radiation causes to the parotid gland (outperforming curcumin and lycopene),1 and when used to carry radioprotective drugs, it protected the salivary glands from radiation injury,1,2 although in two studies, DMSO given only as a control did not protect the glands.1,2 Additionally, ginger⬖ extracts (including one made with DMSO) increased salivary secretion,1 and DMSO’s effect on saliva was studied in hypothermic rabbits.1

Physician here. Have been using DMSO orally ...to treat sicca symptoms of suspected Sjögren’s. Remarkable effect on both oral mucosa and eyes, sustained for over a year. Life changing.1

Note: other readers also shared DMSO helped their Sjögren’s1,2,3 and outside the readership, I have also come across reports of DMSO being successfully used for a salivary stone in the parotid gland (as it is easier to reach by applying DMSO mixtures to the outside of the cheek).

TMJ

Temporomandibular joint disorders (TMJ or TMD) cause pain in the jaw joint and the muscles that move it, along with clicking, locking, headaches, ear pain, and difficulty chewing. According to the NIH, 5–10% of Americans have a TMJ disorder at any given time, and the majority of them are women. Unfortunately, TMJ disorders are also one of the clearest examples of how dental care can make a condition far worse.

In 2020, the National Academies concluded that TMJ care was fragmented, that patients often bounce between dentists and physicians without receiving effective care, and that some practitioners use aggressive, irreversible, or costly procedures as a first-line treatment despite there being little evidence to support them. This was best illustrated by the Vitek Proplast-Teflon jaw implant, which was implanted into thousands of patients in the 1980s before the FDA recalled it in 1991 after its coating broke apart into particles that triggered a severe immune reaction which destroyed the jaw (and in some cases eroded into the skull). The hundreds of patients (mostly young women) harmed by it were left with chronic pain, disfigurement, and systemic illness, and many required numerous surgeries to repair the damage.

Sadly, this pattern has continued. A KFF Health News investigation estimated that up to 33 million Americans have TMJ disorders and found that many had been drawn into a spiral of futile treatments, often ending in metal jaw replacements (one patient they profiled had undergone 24 jaw surgeries). Likewise, even the NIH now advises patients to avoid treatments that permanently change the bite or the teeth (e.g., grinding down teeth or orthodontics) and notes that there is little evidence that the bite splints commonly prescribed for TMJ work.

Much of this stems from TMJ being treated as an isolated problem of the jaw joint, when it is frequently driven by tension in the jaw and neck muscles, misalignments in the upper neck and skull, chronic stress (which causes clenching and grinding), and nerve irritation (particularly in the trigeminal nerve), many of which can be addressed without surgery.

Since DMSO relaxes overactive muscles, reduces inflammation, calms irritated nerves, and penetrates joints, it is well suited to TMJ disorders. For example, DMSO reduces (inflammatory) TNF-α expression and TNF-α is one of the primary drivers of TMJ disorders.1 In patients, TNF-α levels within the jaw joint rise as the disease (and its pain) progresses,1 and when TMJ pain is relieved, those levels fall alongside it.1 Likewise, in animals, TMJ inflammation only becomes painful when TNF-α is present,1,2 and excess TNF-α erodes the jaw joint.1 DMSO, in turn, has been extensively studied for its effects on TMJ:

•A study of 32 patients with jaw pain after a mandibular fracture found that delivering a DMSO-heparin gel (Dolobene) into the TMJ with ultrasound (phonophoresis) improved circulation in the joint. After six months, pain and joint noises had disappeared in every treated patient, while only 3 of the 20 control patients were free of pain.1

•A study of 83 patients with myofascial facial pain (the most common type of TMJ disorder) found DMSO compresses with lidocaine decreased pain and normalized jaw movement.1

•A study of 34 patients with TMJ pain and dysfunction found concentrated compresses of DMSO combined with diclofenac, lidocaine, and furacilin produced good results.1

•A study of 28 patients with TMJ dysfunction found that DMSO compresses (in combination with other therapies) improved most patients at six months.1

•A study of 92 patients with TMJ synovitis (inflammation of the joint lining) found that DMSO compresses reduced the joint’s pain and inflammation.1

•A study of 154 patients found that iontophoresis with drug-loaded wipes (including DMSO) produced marked improvement in 93% of patients with TMJ and other head and neck conditions.1

•In a Canadian trial of women with TMJ osteoarthritis, a diclofenac-DMSO gel was compared to a “placebo” of DMSO alone. Pain significantly decreased in both groups, with no difference between them, and the researchers acknowledged DMSO may have relieved the pain on its own.1,2

•Additionally, DMSO combined with hydrocortisone has been reported to reduce pain and inflammation in TMJ arthritis,1,2 and DMSO-heparin gel produced “fairly good results” in children with TMJ arthritis,1 and Ukrainian dentists also include it in their treatment of TMJ dysfunction.1 DMSO compresses (typically with lidocaine or a steroid) have since become a standard TMJ treatment in Russian and Ukrainian clinical practice,1,2,3,4 and a Moldovan protocol for acute TMJ calls for nightly DMSO compresses.1

Similarly, in animals, melatonin⬖ (dissolved in DMSO) reduced the chronic pain of TMJ osteoarthritis by acting on the trigeminal nerve,1 while TNF-alpha (which DMSO suppresses) was shown to drive the hypersensitivity of the jaw muscles that develops when the TMJ is inflamed.1

Readers have reported similar results:

DMSO in olive oil also cured a TMJ problem that was deteriorating. This was originally why I first bought the DMSO. And I do mean “cured” - my jaw went from a painful locking habit on one side (often while I was asleep - very disturbing!), and pain when biting into food, to totally normal functioning again. That took around 6 months, applying the DMSO ...to the joint and along the neck tendon near it (behind the ear). Somehow they seemed to work together.1

About 5 months ago, I began using DMSO topically for a TMJ flare-up, which really helped the pain and inflammation for a few hours after applying.1

Note: the first reader’s observation (that treating the neck alongside the joint was what made it work) mirrors what we have seen clinically, as TMJ frequently cannot fully resolve until the structures in the neck and upper spine that drive it are also addressed.

Needle-Free Anesthesia

For many patients (particularly children), the injection is the worst part of dental care. Since DMSO carries anesthetics through tissue, it has been studied as a way to make topical numbing agents work well enough to replace them. In a randomized trial of 90 children, EMLA cream (a topical anesthetic) combined with DMSO numbed the palate as effectively as an injection, whereas EMLA alone was significantly less effective.1 Likewise, Russian dentists have combined DMSO with anesthetics (e.g., dicaine and propolis⬖) for topical anesthesia and to enhance anesthesia for pulpitis,1,2 although on the opposite end, one study found DMSO did not help lidocaine penetrate through dentin,1 and in a trial of children’s topical dental anesthetics, the DMSO base used as the placebo worked as well as the same base containing benzocaine and tetracaine.1

Note: placing ear tubes requires painfully puncturing the sensitive eardrum. Since topical DMSO combined with an anesthetic avoids the need to puncture it with a needle to apply anesthesia, a few physicians utilized this approach with success and one trial reported success with it.1

DMSO in Mainstream Dentistry

One of the biggest problems with tooth-colored (composite) fillings is that the bond between the filling and the tooth gradually degrades, as enzymes in the dentin break down the collagen the adhesive grips onto. Remarkably, researchers have discovered that DMSO prevents this, and over the last decade, nearly 90 laboratory studies have found low concentrations of DMSO improve how well dental adhesives bond to teeth and how long those bonds last (with the longest showing the benefit persisted after four years).1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 For example, pretreating dentin with DMSO nearly doubled the bond strength in one study (52.81 vs. 27.54 MPa),1 and the benefit has been maintained at 12 months,1,2 2 years,1 28–30 months,1,2,3 and 3 years,1 and the approach is now the subject of a formally registered systematic review and meta-analysis.1 It has worked at concentrations as low as 0.003%1 (and best at 1–5%1), improved bonding to teeth damaged by fluorosis,1,2,3 acid erosion (including from Coca-Cola),1,2,3,4,5 and decay,1 and when combined with EGCG⬖ (from green tea), it also inhibited cavity-causing bacteria.1,2,3 Many other laboratory studies have confirmed these benefits,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19 and reviews have concluded it improves long-term bonding with etch-and-rinse adhesives (while its benefit with self-etch adhesives is uncertain).1,2 However, some studies found it only helped with certain adhesives or bonding modes,1,2,3,4,5,6,7 others found no benefit,1,2,3,4,5,6,7 and a review of antimicrobial additives for adhesives considered DMSO less effective than the alternatives.1

More importantly, this has now been confirmed in two human trials:

•A randomized trial of 82 fillings in non-decayed notches at the gumline found that when 1% DMSO was used to prepare the tooth, 87.8% of the fillings were intact after three years, compared to 68.3% of the controls.1

•A randomized trial of 74 fillings in decayed teeth found that with 10% DMSO, 89% of fillings were intact after three years compared to 65% of the controls.1

However, the dose matters greatly, as when DMSO is mixed directly into the adhesive, the bonds remain strong up to 2% but begin to weaken over time at 4% or higher,1,2,3 and one study found that pretreating teeth with 50% DMSO weakened the bond of a particular adhesive.1 Additionally, DMSO increased the entry of a resin monomer (TEGDMA) into gum cells, increasing its toxicity,1 although DMSO added to an adhesive at up to 5% did not harm immune cells.1

DMSO has also been studied in root canal treatment, where a final 5% DMSO rinse reduced long-term leakage around root canal fillings better than chlorhexidine1,2,3 and improved the bond of Biodentine (a root repair cement),1 while cements containing DMSO had better control of how far they extended past the root tip.1,2 However, results with the common sealer AH26 were mixed.1,2,3

Finally, DMSO is one of the most widely used tools in dental research. It is used to freeze and bank dental stem cells,1 to turn blood cells into neutrophils for studying how the immune system fights gum bacteria,1,2,3,4 to identify the role of free radicals in oral biology,1,2,3 to induce jaw cells to become muscle for tissue engineering,1 to stabilize enzymes in gum tissue samples,1 to prepare jaw joint specimens,1 and as the solvent for countless compounds tested on teeth, jaws, salivary glands, and the cells that form them1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10, 11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20 ,21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30, 31,32,33,34,35,36,37,38,39,40, 41,42,43,44,45,46,47,48,49,50, 51,52,53,54,55,56,57 (where DMSO on its own typically had no effect). Additionally, in pregnant mice, DMSO reduced cleft palates caused by the seizure drug phenytoin (from 52% to 31% of fetuses)1 and prevented a teratogenic mold toxin from causing cleft palates.1

Fillings, Mercury, and Dental Work

Since DMSO is a solvent, many readers have asked if it is safe to use in a mouth that contains dental work. To answer this, I went through the available evidence and found the following:

Metals and Ceramics: DMSO does not react with metals or ceramics, so crowns, implants, and similar dental work are unaffected by it.

Composite (Plastic) Fillings and Adhesives: As shown above, low concentrations of DMSO help bonded dental work, but at higher concentrations, DMSO is a solvent for many of the resins used in dentistry, and one reader experienced this firsthand:

I started oral DMSO, my gums swelled for a couple of days then cleared up - no more sensitivity. BUT the DMSO is also a solvent, and it caused one of my tooth repairs to start failing (dissolving the “glue” holding it on). I had my tooth repaired again, and now I take my DMSO just before I brush my teeth so that it does not have time to start dissolving my dental work.1

Because of this, the main issue with using DMSO in the mouth is using the appropriate concentration for the dental work you have, as at the right concentration DMSO does not appear to harm bonded dental work (and may even help it), while at higher concentrations, it can loosen it. Freshly placed fillings are also more vulnerable, so it is likely best to wait a while after getting new composite fillings before using DMSO in the mouth.

Dentures and Temporary Crowns: These are typically made from acrylic (PMMA), which DMSO is a weak solvent for at body temperature, so while they are unlikely to dissolve, it is best not to soak them in DMSO.

Knocked-Out Teeth: In rats, teeth stored in pure DMSO before being replanted did worse than those stored in other solutions, and adding resveratrol⬖ provided little benefit,1,2,3 so a knocked-out tooth should be stored in milk or saliva rather than DMSO. Lower concentrations may not have this effect, but since that was never tested (and the optimal concentration for preserving a tooth remains unknown), I cannot advise storing teeth in DMSO.

Mercury Fillings: One of the most common questions I have received is if DMSO is safe to take if you have mercury fillings. While I have extensively explored this question, I must first emphasize I believe its underlying premise is wrong, as mercury fillings are detrimental enough to one’s health, that their (safe) removal should be prioritized if possible (rather than finding a safe way to live with them). The existing data shows that DMSO does not chelate (bind and remove) mercury, but it does dissolve mercury salts (like those that form on the surface of corroding amalgam fillings), and as a potent carrier, it can transport them through tissue. Occasional reports exist of mercury poisoning from external topical DMSO combined with mercury (e.g., in two horses after DMSO was applied to the skin together with a mercury-containing liniment1), while conversely in mice, DMSO has also been shown to protect the kidneys from mercury poisoning (by acting as an antioxidant).

At this point, I have not located any reports of problematic DMSO amalgam interactions and no one has studied whether DMSO in the mouth mobilizes mercury from amalgam fillings into the gums, but since mercury toxicity is a serious (and frequently overlooked) cause of chronic illness, I believe it is important to err on the side of caution. As such, if you have mercury fillings, I do not recommend swishing, brushing, or holding concentrated DMSO in your mouth. Applying DMSO to the skin elsewhere on the body (or the outside of the jaw) does not appear to pose this risk, as by the time it reaches the mouth it is extremely dilute. Drinking DMSO is more of an open question, but is less likely to be an issue (especially if the mouth is rinsed with water beforehand) due to the low concentrations that are typically ingested and the very brief contact time that it has with the amalgam.

Note: readers who successfully used DMSO for dental problems frequently had their amalgams removed first (e.g., one reader who reversed two cavities with chlorine dioxide and DMSO stated “I had all my (2) mercury fillings removed prior to using this protocol otherwise I would not have used this combination”1), while many integrative practitioners have found that DMSO can be used to help remove mercury from the body once the appropriate preparatory steps have been taken (discussed further below).

Saving the Teeth

Dentistry is built around removing what is damaged and replacing it with something artificial, so each procedure tends to leave a tooth weaker and lead to a larger one. The studies and reader reports above show DMSO working in the opposite direction, by restoring circulation, clearing infection, and calming inflammation so the tooth and gums can heal. Using it well in the mouth, however, takes more care than elsewhere on the body, especially with dental work or mercury fillings.

As such, in the remainder of this article, I will provide: