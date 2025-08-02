Story at a Glance:

DMSO is an "umbrella remedy" capable of treating a wide range of challenging ailments due to its combination of therapeutic properties (e.g., reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and reviving dying cells). It also rapidly transports substances dissolved in it through the skin and throughout the body.

DMSO hence greatly enhances the potency and viability of many pharmaceutical drugs and many approved DMSO containing pharmaceutical preparations. Likewise, "unapproved" combinations have successfully treated challenging illnesses, including antimicrobial resistant infections, chemotherapy resistant cancers, and "incurable" chronic pain.

These benefits are also seen when DMSO is combined with essential oils, herbs, vitamins, oxidative therapies, minerals, antioxidants, biological metabolites, amino acids, dyes, and detoxification agents. Likewise, many holistic therapies (e.g., acupuncture, meditation, physical therapy, hypnotherapy, and heavy metal detoxification) are greatly enhanced by DMSO.

Natural DMSO combination therapies are frequently highly restorative and rejuvenating to the body. For example, many cosmetic combinations exist that significantly improve the health and appearance of the body. Others rapidly treat various skin issues, such as acne, eczema, and hair loss. Another restores osteoarthritic joints.



These combinations also treat many challenging illnesses such as chronic fatigue syndrome, cancer, a myriad of infections (e.g., Lyme disease or toenail fungus), chronic pain, Down Syndrome, lost smell, vision issues, persistent migraines, COPD, and prostate or thyroid issues.

This article will review the known DMSO combinations and their accompanying body of literature, how they work, and how to prepare and administer each one.Through doing so, I hope to empower you to create your own natural DMSO combinations, as this is one of the most viable paths available for truly "taking control of your own health."

Over the last year, I’ve worked to bring the public’s attention to dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) a forgotten natural therapy which rapidly treats a wide range of conditions and that many studies have shown is very safe (provided it’s used correctly), and, most importantly (thanks to the 1994 DSHEA act which legalized all natural therapies) is now readily available.

Since I believe DMSO has immense potential to offer the medical community and individual patients, I’ve diligently worked to compile evidence that best supports its rediscovery. As such, throughout this series, I’ve presented over a thousand studies that DMSO effectively treats:

Sadly, most of us have never heard about it because the FDA spent decades fighting an unconscionable battle to outlaw and erase DMSO from history. While unbelievable, consider for a moment this 1980 report by 60 Minutes that corroborates much of that:

DMSO Combination Therapies

DMSO’s ability to treat a wide range of illnesses results from its having a variety of highly unusual properties that appear to address the root causes of disease. At the same time however, since DMSO has so many different therapeutic mechanisms (e.g., increasing parasympathetic activity, increasing circulation, regenerating senescent cells, being highly anti-inflammatory, blocking pain conduction etc.), despite having now reviewed thousands of studies on it, there is still a great deal I do not understand about the substance.

This is particularly true for one of DMSO’s most noteworthy properties, its ability to enhance the effects of other substances, which in many cases makes it possible to surmount major dilemmas traditionally seen with those therapies. This is particularly important, as while DMSO helps the majority of recipients (e.g., around 85-90% of readers reported relief from chronic pain), in many instances where DMSO alone will not suffice to address an ailment (e.g., pain), a combination therapy will.

Note: in some cases, the lack of efficacy comes from an incorrect method of administration of DMSO (as some applications are more potent for certain types of issues) or using poor quality DMSO.

DMSO’s unique ability to function as a vehicle is due to the fact that it can pass through biological membranes without damaging them, so once it contacts the skin, it rapidly spreads throughout the body, while simultaneously it readily dissolves most substances and is able to bring them with it into the body.

Note: DMSO also significantly increases fluid circulation throughout the body (including in and out of cells), further enhancing its ability to spread what it carries throughout the body.

This is very useful as:

•Be able to apply a medication topically or orally that would typically require an IV or injection.

•Making drugs become much more potent and able to treat conditions that the illnesses otherwise will not respond to (e.g., these mixtures can penetrate and treat antibiotic resistant bacteria or chemotherapy resistant cancers).



•Allowing lower doses of a drug to be used, which are often much less toxic (as you no longer need to flood the body with it to ensure a high enough concentration is reached in the target area—especially if that area has chronically poor blood flow).

•In many cases, counteract the toxicity of the blended medication (as DMSO protects tissue from injury).

•In some cases, there is a potent synergy between two substances that creates a medical breakthrough (e.g., when DMSO is combined with the pathology dye hematoxylin, it becomes a highly potent cancer therapy which does not affect normal cells).

Note: while DMSO cannot be patented, combinations can. As such, while DMSO alone is “unsafe” “ineffective” and “unproven” many “safe and effective” DMSO pharmaceutical combinations exist, including many approved by the FDA.

In turn, virtually all the previous applies to natural therapies as well, and in many cases DMSO is able to solve major challenges with the treatment or dramatically increase its potency and efficacy. Unfortunately, in many cases, it’s hard to say how much of the benefit comes from DMSO vs. what’s added to it, as many of the benefits I see from combination therapies are similar to what DMSO alone could do. Likewise, at this point, we’ve only barely touched the surface of what can be combined with DMSO, and I am relatively certain many more combinations like DMSO and hematoxylin are waiting to be discovered, which have paradigm shifting therapeutic synergies.

Given all of this, there are a few critical points to understand about natural DMSO combination therapies:

•In many cases where DMSO alone does not work for a condition (which DMSO is known to improve), a combination therapy will. For example, yesterday I learned someone I had been suffering from a severe migraine where DMSO didn’t work for her (which for others, it often does), so shortly before going to the ER, she decided to mix DMSO with two botanicals, responded immediately, and within an hour, her three-day migraine was over (which was life-changing for her).

•Many have found that combining DMSO with their favorite natural therapies has allowed them to take medical care into their own hands and “be their own doctor.”

•While DMSO combination therapies are generally safe, there are a variety of risks and safety considerations that need to be taken into consideration, particularly once one begins experimenting with them. It is for this reason that in the previous article, I listed a variety of critical rules to understand when creating your own combination therapies. As such, if you decide to explore creating therapeutic DMSO combinations, you need to read the previous article first (available here).

•While DMSO has a variety of positive pharmaceutical synergies, it appears to work best when combined with natural therapies. Additionally, as natural substances tend to be less toxic than pharmaceuticals, you are much less likely to run into a complication from potentiating a medication (but nonetheless, you should still read the previous article). That said, it is still essential to make sure you use high-quality products to avoid the risk of low-quality ones, which have toxic additives or contaminants in them, and likewise to avoid substances that are known to be toxic or (once filtered and sterile) never appropriate to infuse.

•Much like conventional therapies, many DMSO combinations remain undiscovered, and simultaneously, some of the combinations I’ve seen promoted are likely unnecessary (as DMSO alone would have the same effect).

Additionally, in many cases, natural alternatives to cosmetics can be made by combining pure fats, oils, or herbal extracts with DMSO, which is often quite advantageous, as beyond being quite effective, they avoid the toxicity, reactions, and dehydration of the skin or mucus membranes commonly seen with standard cosmetics.

Natural Combination Studies

Since DMSO has so much value as a pharmaceutical vehicle, a large volume of scientific literature exists on DMSO being used in combination with pharmaceutical drugs, and many different approved formulations exist (highlighting the absurdity of our medical bureaucracy, as alone, DMSO is “dangerous and unproven” but when combined with other patentable agents “safe and effective”).

As such, I covered that body of literature in the previous article, both to show, contrary to popular belief, that DMSO is widely used in medicine (provided money can be made), and so readers considering combination therapies could gain critical insights into how DMSO combinations interact with the body.

Beyond pharmaceuticals, many approved DMSO products also incorporate natural agents such as dexpanthenol (a form of B5 used for wound healing), menthol, camphor, lavandin, lavender oil, coriander oil, arnica, potassium iodide, or capsicum. In turn, a significant number of studies exist throughout the literature on using natural DMSO combination therapies, which I will now cover (excluding ones where heparin was used, as they are covered in the previous article, which details the majority of the DMSO combination studies).

Note: unless otherwise specified, all DMSO treatments were done topically (frequently with a DMSO containing ointment).

Chinese Herbs

A significant amount of DMSO research has been done in China, which has naturally led to studying it in combination with traditional Chinese Herbs, where together, they have been found to help a wide range of conditions:

•In rats with Alzheimer’s disease, DMSO and Ginkgo biloba extract (GBE), administered for 14 days, improved learning and memory by reducing escape latency and searching distance in a water maze test.

•In 33 patients with severe psoriasis (25 with psoriasis vulgaris 7 with psoriasis guttate 1 with psoriasis pustulosa) found that an extract of camptotheca nuts dissolved in 70% DMSO was a "quick, effective and convenient treatment," as a year later, 21 had a complete resolution of the disease, while the remaining 12 had greatly improved (but a few eruptions still could be found along with discolored patches of skin, especially on the lower legs where lesions had previously been reported).

•In 31 patients with postherpetic neuralgia, DMSO and a Chinese herbal medicine reduced pain scores and improved symptoms more effectively than standard medical therapy.

•A hospital dermatology department reported that DMSO and 0.05% lithospermum (purple gromwell) effectively treated viral warts.

•In mice with cervical carcinoma, treatment with 50 mg/kg DMSO combined with 20 mg/kg Zhenhuang injection extended survival by 65.81%–69.83% in ascitic tumors and inhibited solid tumor growth by 60.83%–68.33%, significantly outperforming DMSO alone (21.37%–25.86% survival, 22.50%–25.83% inhibition) or Zhenhuang alone (41.38%–43.59% survival, 37.50%–41.67% inhibition).

•A 15% DMSO, 1% mefenamic acid, and 10% knotweed herb extract ointment, demonstrated significant anti-inflammatory effects in rats by reducing experimentally induced paw edema and having a more prolonged effect over 24 hours than standard care.

•Many studies have shown DMSO enhances the absorption of plant extracts (e.g., for ginseng1,2). In this report, DMSO was found to increase the penetration of traditional ointment (distilled from honeysuckle, dandelion, forsythia, Chinese violet, and salvia miltiorrhiza).

Note: some Chinese formulations combine steroids, DMSO, and borneol (a traditional medicine found in herbs like camphor, rosemary, thyme, ginger, and cannabis).

Vitamins and Nutraceuticals

Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) has been combined with DMSO to treat a variety of conditions. For example:

•A 2022 randomized trial of 25 patients (with 28 confirmed basal cell cancers), investigators found when 30% ascorbic acid was combined with 95% DMSO and 0.2–0.3 ml was applied topically twice a day (with a cuticle brush), after 8 weeks, 86.7% of the cancers had completely disappeared, whereas in comparison, after 8 weeks of 5% imiquimod (a common topical skin cancer treatment with side effects), only 57.1% had disappeared. Finally, ascorbic acid had fewer adverse effects than imiquimod (the standard treatment).

•One Russian combination therapy for treating trophic ulcers, wounds, burns, scars, and keloids uses 25-50% DMSO in a hyaluronic gel with collagen or MSM, ascorbic acid, and coenzyme Q10,1,2 while a similar preparation, given as a suppository, was developed for rectal fissures.

Antioxidants such as ascorbic acid (vitamin C) and vitamin E have also been repeatedly used with DMSO to protect tissue from injury. For example, in cases where the blood supply is cut off:

•DMSO, ascorbic acid, glutamine, hydrocortisone succinate and pentoxifylline protected the jejunal (intestinal) lining of horses from its blood supply being temporarily cut off (e.g., there was reduced mucosal erosion and hemorrhage).

•DMSO with alpha lipoic acid or ternatin protected rat testicles from having their blood supply cut off by reducing oxidative stress.

•In rabbits, IV DMSO protected their kidneys from having their blood supply cut off, with an even greater effect seen when N-Acetylcysteine was infused concurrently (e.g., blood markers of kidney damage were reduced and the combined group’s kidneys showed minimal histologic changes).

Likewise, in rats with ARDS (a lung condition that frequently places patients on ventilators):

•Intraperitoneal DMSO maintained blood oxygen levels and superoxide dismutase activity reduced plasma malondialdehyde (MDA) levels and reduced plasma protein and red blood cell leakage into the lungs and significantly protected the capillary alveolar lining. When vitamin E was given as well, lung injury further decreased and lung fluid accumulation was also reduced (evidenced by a reduced wet lung-to-body weight ratio). Other rat studies have also shown DMSO and vitamin E protect the lungs and reduce the severity of ARDS.1,2



•Additionally, another ARDS study found DMSO combined with ginsenosides (from ginseng) prevented lung damage and prevented fluid leakage into the lungs.

Note: DMSO’s ability to reduce chronic pulmonary fibrosis was enhanced by zinc.

Certain chemotherapies will significantly injure tissue if they leak out of the vein (extravasate) into which they are being infused, and many studies show how DMSO effectively treats these injuries.

In both animal and human studies, success has also been obtained from topical DMSO combined with an active form of vitamin E (e.g., in a study of 8 patients and another of 10, it prevented the expected ulceration and tissue death following the extravasation).1,2,3,4

Note: DMSO has also been shown to affect the antioxidant capacity of bioflavonoids.1,2

These combinations also protect from other types of environmental injuries:

•In mice, DMSO and vitamin E protected them from free radical damage due to radiation exposure, with DMSO being more protective than vitamin E, and the combination more protective than either alone.

Note: another study found DMSO with Trasylol and epsilon-aminocaproic acid prevented radiation injuries, while a third found DMSO and CoQ10 healed them.

•A mixture of DMSO and tea polyphenols protected bronchial (airway) cells from genetic damage following cigarette smoke exposure or uranium dust exposure.1,2

Finally, a 1983 study showed the increase in blood flow DMSO created for scleroderma patients (which is quite significant) was even greater when it was mixed with the antispasmodic drotaverine and much greater in the skin (but not muscles) when mixed with niacin (vitamin B3).

Note: a study on the solvation of nicotinamide (vitamin B3) in water–DMSO mixtures found that higher DMSO concentrations reduce hydrogen bonding and enhance conjugation, likely increasing its lipophilicity and topical bioavailability.

Iodine

As iodine has antimicrobial properties and is essential for the body, a variety of papers have explored using DMSO to bring forms of it into target areas such as:

•In 58 patients, negative pressure wound therapy using DMSO and povidone (PVP) iodine was found to be an effective therapy for chronic purulent wounds, trophic ulcers with atherosclerotic lesions of the vessels of the extremities, and diabetic angiopathy.

•A case report, where a 95-year-old female with chronic Demodex (mite) eyelid inflammation received topical 0.25% PVP iodine in a DMSO gel. Unlike previous therapies, this treated her infection.

•DMSO with iodopyron has been found effective against a pseudomonas aeruginosa (a bacteria that is resistant to many antibiotic therapies).

•Topical DMSO and PVP-I, without side effects, have successfully treated molluscum contagiosum (e.g., in the groin of a 14-month old boy and a 63-year old man), making it a promising treatment for the condition.

•In 121 patients with rheumatic pain, treatment combining infrared irradiation with topical application of 20% “681” (defined as a halogen alkali and most likely potassium iodide) and DMSO reduced pain and inflammation, improving symptoms.

•An economical DMSO, silver ion, and iodine formulation was created, which had high potency against bacteria, viruses, and fungi. In livestock, it had a 90-95% success rate in treating purulent-septic diseases, hoof damage, and mastitis (where it did not impair milk production and had no toxicity).

Note: at a Chinese hospital, a tincture of iodine was formulated using DMSO as a solvent, which replaced or reduced the traditional use of potassium iodide.

Lastly, one reader shared:

I've been using DMSO with 2% povidine iodine (Betadine) for months with great success. Heals diabetic leg ulcers, toenail fungus, and even seems to help with skin cancers.

Other Natural Antimicrobials

A variety of other natural agents, such as vinegar, silver particles, and antimicrobial enzymes, have also shown promise when combined with DMSO.

•A 2023 clinical trial gave an oral DMSO spray containing zinc iodide, ginger extract, propolis extract, and xylitol to patients with mild or moderate COVID-19. Compared to placebo, this treatment caused significant improvements in clinical symptoms, recovery time, and viral clearance.

•DMSO mixed with a variety of different plant extracts was highly effective at inhibiting the growth of Candida infections isolated from patients with mouth cancers (whereas it was resistant to many anti-fungals).

•DMSO with food grade vinegar was found to be an effective treatment for 406 patients with fungal athlete’s foot (59% DMSO 41% vinegar given 3-4 times a day for 3-5 days) and 100 patients with jock itch (40% DMSO 60% vinegar).

•DMSO with lidase was found to be a highly effective treatment for actinomycosis of the face and neck.

•DMSO combined with a nuclease to treat meningitis or meningoencephalitis caused by an acute viral respiratory infection.

•DMSO with papaya enzyme and nitrofurazone was found to treat suppurative wounds.

•5-10% DMSO and silver nanoparticles was found to be an effective treatment for serous mastitis in cows.

•DMSO with silver ions was found to improve the healing of infected wounds.

•In animals, 10% DMSO combined with the fungus Duddingtonia flagrans and 1.87% ivermectin effectively treated parasitic ear inflammation caused by Rhabditis spp.

Additionally, DMSO significantly increased the ability of Annona muricata seed extracts to eliminate mosquitos in the water and after 6 hours, 0.5mg/L killed 62% of larva and 100% of pupae.

Natural Dental Treatments

In dentistry, DMSO reduces inflammation within teeth (pulpitis) and gums (periodontitis), helps eliminate the bacteria causing that inflammation, improves blood flow to teeth, and assists with healing teeth. Because of this, many therapeutic combinations have been developed to use it to treat pulpitis (e.g., with antibiotics) and improve the healing of teeth. Many natural substances have also been used for this:

•50% DMSO and 1 mg/ml oleanolic acid (which is found in many plants including olives) in 30 extracted human teeth with enterococcus faecalis infections rapidly reduced bacteria levels, within 24 hours completely eliminating them, with the combination being more potent than either alone.1,2,3

•DMSO, alone or combined with lysozyme (an antimicrobial activity), effectively treated acute serous limited pulpitis in 95.6% of 120 teeth immediately after treatment, with 93.1% success at 3 months and 82.9% at 24 months, and chronic fibrous pulpitis in 89.3% of 28 teeth immediately, though success dropped to 56.3% at 24 months, showing strong short-term pain relief and inflammation control in dental pulpitis.

•In patients with deep caries and early pulpitis, a 20% DMSO and calcium hydroxide combination used as a pulp-capping treatment significantly reduced inflammation and improved outcomes compared to traditional methods, simplifying the procedure and enhancing short-term effectiveness.

•In 60 patients with localized inflammatory pulpitis, 20% DMSO and calcium hydroxide for pulp capping effectively treated the condition.

•DMSO in a gel with 10% glucosamine hydrochloride, nettle juice, and Kalanchoe juice effectively treated periodontitis in animals, reducing inflammation and speeding tissue repair.

•15% DMSO mixed with a herbal extract treated periodontal disease.

•In 20 patients with generalized periodontitis, using electrical currents to direct DMSO, metronidazole, and sodium alginate to the gums improved periodontal health by reducing inflammation indices by 40% immediately and 20% at 6 months, extending remission by 30% compared to the electrical current alone.

•Over two years at Yangzhou People's Hospital, a compound hydroxyapatite paste combined with dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) and various pharmaceuticals was used for pulp capping in patients with pulp hyperemia or chronic pulpitis. It effectively reduced tooth sensitivity and promoted pulp preservation in cases with cavities sensitive to cold/heat, pinpoint pulp exposure, or extreme probe sensitivity without spontaneous pain. Identical results were reported in another study. Finally, a third study reported DMSO with calcium hydroxide was an effective pulp capping agent that gradually healed the pulp tissue.

•In extracted human third molars, a solution of 50% DMSO combined with epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) at 0.01–1% concentrations improved long-term dentin bonding stability compared to distilled water or DMSO alone; DMSO likely enhances EGCG penetration through dentin cell membranes to strengthen bonding durability.

Other Head Conditions:

•DMSO plus short-acting insulin and 5% calcium pantothenate (B5) safely treated 42 patients ages 23 to 62 with chronic parenchymatous parotitis.

•Sjogren's syndrome is quite difficult to treat. In one study, DMSO alone provided significant improvement which was further enhanced by vitamin C.

•A variety of DMSO applications improve tinnitus. In one study, a combination spray containing circulation promoting agents like capsicum (and lidocaine) treated tinnitus

Wound Healing

•In mice with second-degree burn wounds, DMSO, collagen, and dextran accelerated healing and reduced inflammation.

•DMSO mixed with linethol (a flaxseed concentrate with anti-inflammatory, regenerative, and wound-healing properties) treated burns.

•DMSO and Brazilian green propolis effectively reduced inflammation and accelerated surgical wound healing in animals and eliminated the need for oral medications.

Energy Combinations

DMSO delivered with electrical currents has treated a variety of disorders such as:

•Pyelonephritis in children

•Healing duodenal ulcers (sometimes in combination with humisol) and improving gastric acid secretion.1,2,3,4

•In women with repeated miscarriage and chlamydia cervicitis, in combination with chymotrypsin, magnetic laser therapy, and vibroaspiration, it increased successful pregnancy outcomes by 16.3% compared to standard treatment.

•In 85 children with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, when combined with magnetotherapy, effectively reduced pain and morning stiffness.

•Gastrointestinal diseases in metal industry workers (when used in combination with vitamin E).

Additionally, DMSO, combined with Dynamic Electro-Neuro Stimulation therapy, effectively treated tendinitis in sport horses, reducing inflammation and promoting tissue repair for faster recovery.

Lastly, ultrasound, heated mud, and acupuncture have also been combined with DMSO for a variety of musculoskeletal disorders:

•In rats, DMSO and gold nanoparticles directed by pulsed therapeutic ultrasound treated experimentally induced muscle injury (e.g., muscle injury markers decreased and antioxidant capacity increased).

•Cervical osteochondrosis, a degenerative condition causing neck pain and stiffness due to spinal disc and joint deterioration, is sometimes treated with heated therapeutic mud (due to its anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and muscle-relaxing properties). A 1989 study with 58 participants found applying 25% DMSO beforehand significantly enhanced this therapy, with the response rate going from 50% after 10 applications to 100% after 5-6 applications, with improvement being objectively measured through cervical x-rays, skin thermometry, muscle algotensiometry, and hand dynamometry.

•DMSO with low intensity microwave therapy and therapeutic mud applications was found to effectively treat osteoarthritis, reducing inflammation and improving joint function in patients.

•In patients with ankle joint sprains from physical exercise, treatment with Dolobene (a DMSO-containing gel) combined with acupuncture achieved a 94% effectiveness rate in reducing pain and swelling, outperforming Dolobene alone (80%) and acupuncture alone (66%), with no significant side effects.

Note: healers in many disciplines (e.g., some German physical therapists apply it in areas of pain or inflammation before manual therapy or doing a patient exercise) have reported that DMSO enhances their treatments. Likewise, using DMSO eye drops before eye exercises allows its muscle-relaxing properties to help loosen overstrained or hardened eye muscles, enhancing the effectiveness of exercises to improve eye muscle mobility.

Natural Cancer Combinations

In addition to vitamin C and Chinese herbs, many other natural therapies have been combined with DMSO to treat cancer. For example, many studies have found that infusing it with baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) is very helpful for reducing cancer symptoms:

•A 2011 study found it significantly benefited patients with metastatic prostate cancer:

•A 2014 study of 9 patients with advanced biliary adenocarcinomas found the same:

•A 2011 study of 26 patients with severe refractory pain from advanced cancers found it was an effective method of pain control that also improved the patient’s quality of life, reduced the side effects of chemotherapy, and possibly increased their length of survival.

DMSO has been extensively shown to suppress cancer growth and cause cancer cells to differentiate (revert back to normal cells). A few studies have assessed this with DMSO combinations:

•Alpha-lipoic acid was found to significantly enhance DMSO’s ability to differentiate mouse embryonic carcinoma P19 cells, but not to induce differentiation without DMSO.

•Retinoic acid (a vitamin A metabolite) has also shown promise for inducing cancer differentiation, works synergistically with DMSO1,2,3 and uses a different differentiating pathway than DMSO.1,2

•In human ovarian cancer cells (COC1), DMSO and retinoic acid significantly inhibited cell proliferation and induced differentiation.



•A 1969 study found that DMSO, when combined with heat and vitamin A, selectively targeted cancer cells (and facilitated the release of lysosomal enzymes).

•In mice with skin cancer grafts, topical DMSO and vitamin E mixed with cabazitaxel suppressed tumor growth by 50% compared to controls.

•A 2023 study found that fatty acids isolated from the urine of healthy cows and mixed with DMSO was an effective therapy against breast cancer cells.

•A 2018 study found that DMSO and a plant extract selectively arrested cell growth and induced cell death of colon cancer cells.

Lastly, DMSO has been shown to significantly potentiate conventional cancer therapies (and cure challenging cancers). In some cases, these studies also incorporate a natural therapy. For example, a 1975 study of 65 patients with incurable cancers (most of whom had received conventional therapies) found that a low dose of cyclophosphamide mixed in DMSO with GABA, GABOB, and acetylglutamine cured 57 of them.

Other Natural Combinations

•In rabbits, DMSO protects heart tissue that has lost its blood supply from dying, and this protection was enhanced with the simultaneous administration of hydrogen peroxide. In devascularized skin flaps, DMSO alone prevented carbon dioxide levels from increasing, while hydrogen peroxide was added, tissue oxygen levels then increased.

•A 1980 study gave 129 newborns with epiphysial and meta-epiphysial osteomyelitis DMSO and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which improved their general condition, normalized serum laboratory values, reduced bone destruction, and accelerated bone regeneration. Identical results were achieved in a 1978 study of acute and chronic osteomyelitis, a 1979 study of 43 children with chronic osteomyelitis, and a 1981 study of 54 children with acute septic osteomyelitis (where reduced tissue edema was also seen).

•In 38 patients with strong body odors, in addition to a DMSO aluminum chloride combination, 40% urea in 70% DMSO solution effectively reduced underarm odor.

Note: individuals have also reported using DMSO (alone) as a highly effective deodorant.

•D-limonene combined with DMSO, sequentially instilled into the gallbladders of New Zealand rabbits with implanted human gallstones, dissolved stones more effectively than either D-limonene or DMSO alone after 72 hours.

•In 96 patients aged 51–89 with benign prostatic hyperplasia, Dimexide (DMSO) suppositories containing 30 mg prostatilen [prostate peptide] relieved infravesical obstruction symptoms, improving voiding disorders in those with initial or moderate symptoms.

Healing with Natural DMSO Combinations

Despite having gone through over 10,000 studies on DMSO, there is still a great deal I do not understand about the substance, as much remains to be researched; many things have not been extensively explored. This in turn is particularly true for the natural therapeutic combinations, as while I listed quite a few of them in the previous section (which comprise every one I have thus far identified), there are hundreds if not thousands of natural therapies, each of which could be tested in for dozens of things in the body, hence making it impossible most will ever be extensively researched.

Fortunately, the safety and efficacy of DMSO have inspired a large do-it-yourself community, particularly within Germany. As a result, many different combinations have been extensively explored, which have been successfully used to treat a wide range of conditions.



As many of those conditions are ones that DMSO alone has been shown to treat or improve, when I reviewed the reports and accompanying literature, in about half of the cases, I was not sure if the natural therapy being combined with DMSO provided a benefit or if the same results would have happened without DMSO. Nonetheless, there were also many instances where a clear benefit was seen from the natural agent being added to DMSO.

In turn, while many natural substances could be mixed with DMSO, I know of about 120 that have been primarily focused on, many of which I believe were chosen due to their existing popularity within the natural medicine field, and a smaller number of which were adopted due to their unique synergies with DMSO. They are as follows:

Carrier Oils and Topical Bases — Aloe Vera, Castor Oil, Coconut Oil, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Shea Butter, Beef Tallow, MCT Oil, Olive Oil, Jojoba Oil, Beeswax, Sesame Oil



When DMSO is chronically used, it can sometimes dehydrate the skin (due to the skin’s oils being drawn inward). For that reason, many individuals find they have a better response to DMSO within a carrier oil, particularly when making natural cosmetics.

Many of these oils also have a variety of other therapeutic properties, which make them popular to use with DMSO (e.g., for skin, prostate, musculoskeletal, or eye issues, along with wound healing, burns, cataracts, CRPS, Alzheimer’s, and hernias). Likewise in some cases, DMSO improves the functionality and utility of a carrier oil already being used in cosmetics.

Note: DMSO can also be diluted in a variety of substances besides water, each of which has unique therapeutic properties (e.g., healing wounds or treating scars) which allow them to enhance DMSO further.

Essential Oils —Frankincense, Tea Tree, Peppermint, Lavender, Eucalyptus, Myrrh, Black Pepper, Wintergreen, Clary Sage, Sweet Birch, Thyme, Oregano, Rosemary (and various Ayurvedic oils)



Generally, these combinations aim to extenuate the known properties of the oils. Some treat a variety of infections, many are used for musculoskeletal issues and reducing inflammation, others treat a variety of types of pain such as headaches and sciatica, while others improve circulation, parasympathetic tone, anxiety, digestion, and autoimmune conditions like asthma and psoriasis. Additionally, DMSO lowers the amount of the essential oil needed and makes it much easier to treat conditions that affect the skin and underlying tissues (e.g., infections).

Botanicals — Arnica, Comfrey, Turmeric, Black Cumin Seed Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Pansy Tea, Lemon Balm and Lemon Oil, Eyebright, Strophanthus, Hawthorn, CBD Oil, Amygdalin, Witch Hazel, Nettle Hydrolate, Sulforaphane, Black Salve Extract, Horse Chestnut, Ginger, Green Tea Extract, Daisy Tea, Blueberry Extract, Almond Oil, Neem Oil, Passion Flower, Ginkgo

A few of these have remarkable anti-inflammatory properties, are excellent for healing injuries or pain, and frequently are far more effective than standard preparations of the herb. Many also treat a wide variety of skin conditions (including growths like lipomas and seborrheic keratosis), others address visual and cardiovascular, issues (e.g., cataracts), one has been used to treat Parkinson’s, another for hyperthyroidism, another for seizures, a few are used for anxiety and insomnia and many have been used to improve cognition.

Note: many other herbal preparations are also used with DMSO.

Vitamins and Antioxidants — Vitamin C, B12, D, E, K, Glutathione, NAC, MSM, B-complexes, Multivitamins, Alpha-Lipoic-Acid, CoQ10, Superoxide Dismutase

Nutraceuticals are often mixed with DMSO to have greater absorption of them (and increased potency) without requiring them to be injected (e.g., many have remarkable improvements in energy levels from topical DMSO vitamin combinations). In many cases, this has allowed the vitamin to function in a regenerative manner in ways that differ significantly from the standard preparation (e.g., these combinations are frequently used to cure osteoarthritis, hearing loss, loss of smell, and tinnitus) or surmounted a fundamental clinical limitation of the nutraceutical.

Finally, many of these nutraceuticals are used for specific diseases (e.g., prostate enlargement, Parkinson’s, cataracts, glaucoma, COPD, asthma, cystic fibrosis, and a wide variety of stubborn infections throughout the body).

Minerals — Magnesium, Iodine, Colloidal Silver, Selenium, Boron, Zinc, Lithium, Baking Soda, Cesium Chloride



The most common uses for the minerals are musculoskeletal (e.g., healing from injuries, reducing pain, improving wound healing, and muscle relaxation), eliminating infections throughout the body, and treating a variety of glandular issues (e.g., in the thyroid, prostate, and breast). They are also sometimes used for a variety of other diseases (nail fungal overgrowths, protecting the nervous system, improving fatigue, and addressing a variety of joint issues (e.g., arthritis and gout).

Natural Metabolites — Hydroxymethylfurfural, Lactic Acid, Urea, Galactose, Allantoin, Hyaluronic Acid, Sodium Gluconate, Honey, Apple Cider Vinegar, Furfural, Dichloroacetic Acid, Propolis, Humic Acids

Many of these have a remarkable restorative capacity of the body (e.g., many have had success using one to treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome while others have been repeatedly used to rebuild connective tissue, strengthen blood vessels and revitalize the skin).

Most commonly, they are used for cosmetic applications (e.g., toning skin or eliminating excessive fat) or cancer, but many are also used with DMSO to treat varicose veins, neurodegenerative diseases, lymphedema, scars, insulin resistance, fungal infections, gut dysbiosis, and sleep disorders.

Amino Acids and Neurotransmitters — Essential Amino Acids, GABA, Melatonin, Glutamine, Glycine, Taurine, N-Acetylglutamate, Gamma Amino Beta Hydroxybutyric Acid (GABOB)



Despite the fact that it has been shown in numerous studies,1,2,3 Congressional hearings, and readers here have now replicated those results, the facet of DMSO I still find the most unbelievable is that it can treat the physical and cognitive aspects of Down Syndrome (when used in combination with amino acids). Additionally, those results led to exploring using this combination for developmentally delayed children where it also produced significant improvements.1,2,3,4,5



Many of these can also be used for insomnia, anxiety, neurological health, or eye health, tissue repair, and joint issues in a manner far more potent than each of these substances does alone.

Oxidative Therapies — Hydrogen Peroxide, Chlorine Dioxide (CDS/MMS), Artemisia Annua (Wormwood), Rizol (Ozonated oil blend), Ozonated Water, Potassium Permanganate, Hypochlorous Acid

These are extremely popular for eliminating a wide range of challenging infections (including chronic Lyme disease, EBV and a wide range of dental infections). They are also often used to treat cancer, treat inflammatory skin conditions (e.g., many experience rapid acne relief), eliminate unwanted skin growths, treat post viral conditions (e.g., long COVID) and improve circulation (along with recovery from strokes or heart attacks).

Note: the DMSO doctors I have been corresponding with have all shared they’re continuing to have significant success combining topical DMSO and CDS with oral ivermectin (or just DMSO with topical ivermectin) for treating cancer.

Dyes — Hematoxylin, Rose Bengal, Methylene Blue, Riboflavin

Hematoxylin, a common pathology dye, when combined with DMSO, is one of the most effective (and easily accessible) cancer therapies I have come across.

Rose Bengal is another commonly used (and fairly non-toxic) pathology dye with anti-cancer properties (e.g., against human ovarian and gastric cancer cells,1,2 in mice against melanoma and breast cancer, in two patients with refractory scalp sarcomas, in a phase I trial of 23 refractory melanoma patients and also to enhance the effectiveness of photodynamic therapy).



Recently it was shown to be an effective treatment for melanoma (when injected directly into the cancer), with a 48% response rate (which increased to 69% with higher doses), along with no side effects and overall increased survival. That 11 person trial inspired a 2015 multicenter trial of 62 stage III and 18 stage IV melanoma patients with refractory cutaneous or subcutaneous metastatic melanoma, of whom 51% responded, 26% had a complete response, and 8% were fully cured a year later (along with no significant side effects to treatment).

These excellent results, and their parallels to hematoxylin, inspired the DMSO community to try mixing it with DMSO, and it has been found to be an effective cancer treatment.

Note: lastly, in addition to being used for cancer treatments, each of these dyes are sometimes used to remove other skin lesions, and with DMSO, some significantly improve energy levels and cognitive function.

Chelating and Detoxifying Agents — EDTA, DMSA, DTPA, DMPS, Chlorella, Cilantro, Sodium Thiosulfate, Emeramide Calcium Gluconate Monohydrate, Alpha-Lipoic Acid, Bentonite Clay, Activated Charcoal

Since DMSO is able to open minute circulations within the body (e.g., from the cells to the surrounding interstitial fluid), it is able to both increase the ability of chelating agents to access metals deep within the body or within the brain and then to bring those metals into the circulation so they can be eliminated (e.g., DMSO will often increase urination during detoxification protocols). Because of this, DMSO is frequently observed to significantly increase the amount of metals excreted during chelation sessions, while in tandem, due to its free-radical neutralizing and tissue protective qualities, can also mitigate many of the side effects (e.g., detoxification reactions) from excessive toxic metals (or other toxins) entering the system.

Note: DMSO’s metabolite dimethylsulfide has some ability to bind many toxic metals (enabling their excretion through the liver and bile), and one proposed theory for DMSO’s ability to improve autoimmune diseases or neurological disorders relates to its ability to reduce toxic heavy metal burdens (e.g., cases exist of dementia patients with significant metal burdens having their cognition improving from DMSO—and some German doctors now use DMSO chelation protocols to prevent dementia). However, while DMSO has some chelating capacity, its primary role is to enhance the efficacy of other agents by transporting them deeper into the body.

One of the major challenges in integrative medicine is “complex” patients who have numerous debilitating neurologic and autoimmune diseases, as rather than improving from the treatments given to them, often get worse, which results in minute therapeutic doses often being required for the patient to improve, as they are too sensitive to anything else. A variety of opinions exist on what causes patients to enter this state (e.g., I believe it’s strongly linked to an unresolved cell danger response and insufficient zeta potential impairing circulation).



One theory (which has proven itself in clinical practice) is that there is simply too much toxicity in the person’s system, and they do not have the ability to eliminate it. DMSO’s unique capacity to facilitate detoxification (e.g., binding both fat and water-soluble toxins or supporting phase II liver detoxification) is quite compelling. In turn, the experience of the DMSO field has been that DMSO can either trigger or prevent the detoxification reactions seen from chelation, cleanses, and fasts, depending on how it is used, making it potentially an invaluable tool for sensitive patients or typical patients who want to eliminate toxicity from deeper compartments of the body.

Note: when cleanses are done in conjunction with DMSO, there is increased urination, which some believe is due to deeper compartments of the body being detoxified.

Additionally, DMSO makes it possible to do chelation protocols which would normally require IV access at home. Finally, certain DMSO-chelator combinations have been used for more unusual applications (e.g., expelling fluoride, treating skin calcinosis, treating spinal stenosis) along with chemical detoxification and treating neurologic diseases resulting from brain toxicity.

Holistic Therapies — Acupuncture, Hypnosis, Meditation, Physical Therapy, Osteopathy, Homeopathy, Red/Near Infrared Light, Bee Venom, Probiotics, Trigger Point Injections, Therapeutic Ultrasound, Cold Water Therapy, Bioresonance and Magnetism, Raw Diets

In the same way that DMSO enhances the therapeutic capacity of physical substances, many other therapies (e.g., acupuncture, physical therapy, or osteopathy) are significantly enhanced when done with DMSO, as are treatments that administer a therapeutic energy to the patient (e.g., infrared light). DMSO also has a relaxing and centering effect, which allows breakthroughs in both therapy (e.g., hypnosis) and self-healing (e.g., meditation). The benefits of many other holistic lifestyle practices (e.g., cold therapy) are enhanced by DMSO, and likewise other integrative therapies (e.g., homeopathy) have been reported to act synergistically with it.

Note: DMSO is also frequently used to create natural home cosmetics. In addition to these often being far more restorative and rejuvenating to the skin than commercial products, they have also become quite popular because they are much safer and more tolerable to the body than synthetic products, which are full of chemicals with varying degrees of toxicity.

Creating Your Own Home Remedies

A key goal of this series has been to provide the knowledge each of you can use to take charge of your own health at home, and for that reason, I’ve spent the last year trying to systematically lay out everything which needs to be known to understand how to make the best use of DMSO.

As this was the most complex (and arguably most important) part of the series, it was done last, and my main focus over the previous three months has been to go through thousands of reports and media presentations online detailing everyone’s experiences with the natural combinations to discern the consistent patterns with each combination.

In the second half of this article, I will discuss:



•How each of the previously mentioned natural therapies works (as many of them are virtually unknown within the integrative medical field).



•How they are used with DMSO.



•How they are able to enhance the therapeutic efficacy of DMSO, hence allowing it to cure illnesses that don’t respond to DMSO alone (e.g., sometimes this happens with osteoarthritis or migraine headaches).



•How a wide variety of diseases (e.g., chronic fatigue, cancer, chronic infections such as Lyme, cataracts, connective tissue disorders like varicose veins, acne, migraines, or issues with the prostate and thyroid) are treated by a DMSO combination.



Additionally, I will provide general guidance for using DMSO (e.g., where to obtain it and how it should be dosed for each part of the body), as I am finding more and more individuals are now being scammed with counterfeit products or using doses that are too high for them to tolerate.