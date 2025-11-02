The Forgotten Side of Medicine

fuzzi
12h

It was around 1978, and I came down with a flu-like virus. I treated my fever with some analgesic, don't recall which one. I felt better, but the fever spiked , and I took more medicine. Lather, rinse, repeat. At one point my fever was so high I had hallucinations. I eventually recovered. At my next doctor visit I mentioned this episode to my physician, and she pointed out that I was hurting myself by not allowing my body to fight illness with fever. She was from Korea, and I learned much from her. People are amazed when they discover that I don't take medicine for pain. Or anything.

I had a tooth extracted a few weeks ago, only took a low dose aspirin occasionally for the first 24 hours. I also got an hour of complete pain relief from dabbing some DMSO on my face, close to where the tooth had been. Go figure.

Sammie0627
14h

As a RN I encountered many parents who reduced fever with some pain reliever because there is often pain associated with fever. I found with my own children and myself that darkened rooms and tepid baths often reduced pain without dramatically reducing fever.

Also increased hydration with tepid liquids was helpful. It’s often a challenge to convince parents to let fever continue because they have such fear of seizures.

