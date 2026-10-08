The Forgotten Side of Medicine

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Florent Beuyet's avatar
Florent Beuyet
Oct 8

Your passage on medicine hit home — from behind the pharmacy counter, the shift you describe plays out in a very literal way. The protocol gives me the standard dose for an average adult; the patient in front of me is 82, weighs 47 kilos, has declining kidney function, and takes nine other drugs. There is no protocol for her — there is only judgment. That is the part of pharmacy that metrics can't optimize: the refill conversation where you notice the tremor no interaction checker flags, or realize the non-adherence the system keeps flagging is really a swallowing problem nobody asked about. I don't think protocols are the enemy — they've kept countless patients safe — but they've quietly become the ceiling instead of the floor. And when the protocol is treated as the complete job, the pharmacist who still practices the art starts to look like a cost center rather than a clinician. That, to me, is exactly the vanishing you describe: technology meant to make the human more audible now making them redundant.

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DQ's avatar
DQ
Oct 8

I agree. Maybe that’s why the music of the 50’s and mid century era sound so good to me. They resonate humanity.

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