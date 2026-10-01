The Forgotten Side of Medicine

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A Midwestern Doctor's avatar
A Midwestern Doctor
Oct 2

After I finished this article, I finally figured out what the massive financial incentive hospitals had to push remdesivir and block Ivermectin. The article has been updated to include that.

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James Miller's avatar
James Miller
Oct 2

I feel a little bashful commenting on this article since quite a bit is about me…. but the meticulous description of the factors that led to the madness we went through combined with the big picture wisdom of why this happened makes this post a masterpiece of understanding.

Not to mention the hope we reasonably can have moving forward to build a better system.

Thank you.

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