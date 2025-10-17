The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dolce Far Niente's avatar
Dolce Far Niente
6h

About 15 years ago, my cousin went into a coma after surgery, was put on a respirator and declared brain dead. They told her mother it was time to say goodbye and scheduled her for organ donation.

They took my cousin off the respirator and she spontaneously began breathing on her own. She made a full recovery in a matter of weeks.

Her mom has always been horrified that she agreed to ""pull the plug when her daughter was still living, and feels that the doctors deceived her.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Bruce A Hamilton's avatar
Bruce A Hamilton
6h

Re: "organ shortage". Well, a few days ago I had the "organ donor" indication removed from my driver license due to lots of serious reports in recent years of people being murdered or allowed to die in order to harvest their organs. Yes I'm talking about the US, not just China.

More generally, 24 years ago I stopped being a blood donor due to the outrageous waste of hundreds of thousands (millions?) of pints of blood by the American Red Cross. They foolishly accepted excess blood as a way of pandering to virtue signaling, instead of carefully scheduling the post-9-11 interest over a year or more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 A Midwestern Doctor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture