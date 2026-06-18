The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
12h

I think we have lost common sense in Medicine because we have allowed drug manufacturers aggressive marketing programs dominate and control the treatment and prevention of ill health.

I think my comments I expressed on Dr. Malones website are just as appropriate here.

Doesn't it boil down to one very basic medical fact. Immune systems of Americans are becoming more degraded for a variety of reasons, and with that, new disease states are being documented. A whole and vibrant immune system is the number one defense against all pathogens. mRNA injections have accelerated the negative progress. After WWII, Americans survived with victory gardens that provided organic food. Negative Lifestyle issues have increased, Overmedication and lack of good nutrition including a diminished Vitamin D blood level has all contributed to the current decline in the health status of Americans. Well documented in the NIH study released in 2017 called. Lifestyle Medicine, A Brief Review. Can we not come to a understanding how to evaluate immune system viability and correct accordingly? RFK Jr. understands what needs to be done, but the push back is intense. My Senior friends yesterday said. He is not a doctor. Therefore, he doesn't belong as the head of NIH. Interestingly, nobody said that about Alex Azar, a lawyer working for Lilly. Nor the Wisconsin governor, Nor the University President. Spin Spin Spin.

Every injection creates an immune system response. Responses reflect the wholeness of the immune system. It is downhill at birth even if the new born achieves a healthy immune system that is not mature at birth. How can an immune system that is immature properly respond? There is a reason why all mothers should breast feed. Colostrum which is required to protect until the immune system is whole. Not produced if mother is deficient in Vitamin D. Complicated when they are in nursery school at 3 months and germs are exchanged. Solved the problem with my daughters twins by pulling them out of nursery school and sharing the nursing with another mother with twins at home. Each mother worked only 20 hours a week. Back in the 1980's, we shifted from a one parent wage earner to two. Big mistake.

FDA doesn't care. Just approved a new RNA flu injection.! Every RNA injection just degrades the immune system further.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Matt Cook's avatar
Matt Cook
12h

Glad you are communicating this way and thanks for Substack. This is still shockingly under reported.

Reply
Share
90 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Midwestern Doctor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture