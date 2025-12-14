The Forgotten Side of Medicine

A Midwestern Doctor
10h

If you have had a DMSO report you'd like to share, please do so here:

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-remarkable-history-and-safety/comments

When they are posted in other places, despite my best efforts, they frequently get missed and don't make it up there.

Additionally, the most current information on using DMSO can be found in this article:

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/dmso-heals-the-eyes-and-transforms

There are a lot of other DMSO articles in the cue, but I made a decision I needed to do a much more comprehensive review of the literature first (manually going through ~50,000 studies and sorting the 5,000 comments I've received) as certain studies needed to write the future articles cannot be found in any other manner. I'm hoping to have the next one done at the end of December or start of January.

Thank you so much for your support and understanding.

Trish Vanaria
9h

I would love to know how much oral DMSO to take prophylactically for cognitive decline (and how often). I am 65 110 lbs and would like to maintain (and possibly improve) my brain function as long as possible. I'm sure the answer is embedded in one of your articles but I would sure appreciate the answer as I have not located that information. Thank you for all you do!

