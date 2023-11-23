The Forgotten Side of Medicine

B. Orpington
Nov 23, 2023

I vaccinated some mice once. After pathogen challenge they survived and got better... almost. They slowly started to look worse, like an autoimmune condition, and some went blind. They were all clear of the pathogen. I was told the study wasn't designed to look for those results we couldn't accurately report anything about it so it was just dropped. This is what happens when research institutes get funding from biotech companies (that are all looking to get bought by bigger pharma companies).

SaHiB
Nov 23, 2023Edited

"One in a million" not just used to push vaccines. It's a standard Bernaysian PR phrase. My aunt was a PR secretary for Kennecott Copper and used it all the time. Oddly, she denied having any idea who Edward Bernays was. What are the odds anything would be one in a million, even within rounding error? (Factor of 10/9; not "many orders of magnitude". That means 1 in 900,000 to 1 in 1,111,111.)

