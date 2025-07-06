Story at a Glance:

•Chronic respiratory diseases, while quite profitable, remain an area that medicine struggles with, and as such many with them are subjected to a life of healthcare expenses, impaired stamina, and in many cases, a painful decline until they succumb to the illness.

•DMSO is an “umbrella remedy” capable of treating a wide range of challenging ailments due to its combination of therapeutic properties (e.g., reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and reviving dying cells).

•Many of these properties (e.g., reducing fibrosis and inflammation, restoring damaged organs, improving circulation) are uniquely suited to address the underlying causes of chronic respiratory diseases.

•DMSO is also quite useful for addressing the infections that frequently accompany these disorders, as it has antimicrobial activity, reduces damaging lung inflammation, and potentiates many antimicrobial therapies (e.g., many untreatable resistant respiratory infections rapidly respond to DMSO mixed with an antibiotic and many individuals have cured a chronic illness by combining DMSO with a natural antimicrobial).



•A large volume of published data and many user reports show that DMSO often produces remarkable results for a wide range of respiratory disorders, of which asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and pulmonary fibrosis, pneumonia) will be covered here.

• This article will review the data demonstrating DMSO’s efficacy for lung diseases, along with an examination of the most common protocols used for them and other natural approaches that also aid in their treatment (e.g., for asthma, COPD, and pulmonary fibrosis). It will also provide guidelines for general DMSO procurement and use.

Since childhood, I have known numerous smokers who had slow agonizing deaths from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), which were often quite traumatic for their family and friends, particularly as they became increasingly disabled from their loss of respiratory function.

Once I entered medicine, I saw the other half of this and lost count of how many COPD patients were subjected to the same medical protocols (which they often could not refuse as people will do anything to be able to not suffocate), and then be hospitalized either for a COPD exacerbation or pneumonia (a common COPD complication) making them unable to breathe, and before long enter a cycle of ever more frequent repeat hospitalizations until they die.

Note: steroids are frequently used to manage COPD and slow the destruction of the lungs. Steroids have a variety of side effects, including suppressing the immune system, which coupled with the reduced respiratory turnover seen in COPD (which reduces their ability to clear bacteria from the airway), makes them much more vulnerable to pneumonia.

As such, when I later learned that the lungs concentrate a coating of glutathione (at levels 100 times that in other parts of the body) to protect them from damage, and that restoring this coating with nebulized glutathione could (without side effects) prevent further progression of COPD, I was overjoyed (e.g., see this study and this study or the even more dramatic results when used for a COPD exacerbation).

Note: in chronic lung diseases, the lung’s glutathione tends to be depleted.

Unfortunately, this idea never caught on, and most of my conventional colleagues were not open to it (although I’ve come across many integrative doctors and naturopaths over the years who offer it for both COPD and chronic damage from wildfire inhalation).

To some extent, this is to be expected, as, like many businesses, medicine revolves around recurring sales, and COPD is one of its core markets (as COPD patients are on medications for life and often need more of them as the disease progresses). This in turn, helps to explain why chronic diseases of the respiratory tract are the fourth most common cause of death in the United States, and in the United States alone, 24 billion dollars was spent on COPD in 2023. In short, this is not a market that the medical industry will ever willingly relinquish, regardless of the suffering that is created.

Note: pneumonia and COPD are two of the most common reasons for hospital admissions. Asthma is in a similar situation, as while not fatal or anywhere as likely to send one to the hospital (admissions for asthma exacerbations are around 0.7% of hospital admissions), it requires the chronic consumption of similar medications, makes over 40 billion a year (and increasing at 4.4% annually, is a frequent source of hospital admissions (for asthma exacerbations), and despite all the money that’s been poured into it, asthma rates keep going up (e.g., in 1999 9.1% of Americans had ever been diagnosed with asthma whereas in 2022 44.2 million Americans had).

Umbrella Remedies

In medicine, there are a few therapies (e.g., ultraviolet blood irradiation) that have the ability to cure a wide range of diseases, and as such are referred to as “umbrella therapies.” This is because, amongst other things, they address the root causes of many illnesses such as poor circulation throughout the body, inflammation, and cells entering a state of shock where they stop functioning and eventually die.

DMSO, in turn, has repeatedly been shown to be remarkably effective for a wide range of disorders including:

Strokes, paralysis, a wide range of neurological disorders (e.g., Down Syndrome and dementia), and many circulatory disorders (e.g., Raynaud’s, varicose veins, hemorrhoids), which I discussed here. A wide range of tissue injuries, such as sprains, concussions, burns, surgical incisions, and spinal cord injuries (discussed here). Chronic pain (e.g., from a bad disc, bursitis, arthritis, or complex regional pain syndrome), which I discussed here. A wide range of autoimmune, protein, and contractile disorders, such as scleroderma, amyloidosis, and interstitial cystitis (discussed here). A variety of head conditions, such as tinnitus, vision loss, dental problems, and sinusitis (discussed here). A wide range of internal organ diseases, such as pancreatitis, infertility, liver cirrhosis, and endometriosis (discussed here). A wide range of skin conditions, such as burns, varicose veins, acne, hair loss, ulcers, skin cancer, and many autoimmune dermatologic diseases (discussed here). Many challenging infectious conditions, including chronic bacterial infections, herpes, and shingles (discussed here). Many aspects of cancer (e.g., many of cancer’s debilitating symptoms, making cancer treatments more potent, greatly reducing the toxicity of conventional therapies, and turning cancer cells back into normal cells), which I discussed here.

Note: most of the above have also been shown for ultraviolet blood irradiation. Likewise, similar data exists for ozone, another umbrella remedy that I plan to focus on once the DMSO series is finished.

Additionally, DMSO possesses a unique ability to enhance the absorption of medications and natural therapies by facilitating their passage into the body. This property has transformed the way conventional and natural medicine is practiced, opening up nearly limitless possibilities for incredible therapeutic combinations (discussed here), and most importantly, DMSO is extremely safe (provided it's used correctly).

As such, a wealth of data (detailed in the above articles) has accumulated, showing DMSO has a high rate of efficacy in a wide range of conditions. Since DMSO was widely available, it quickly spread like wildfire across America in the 1960s (particularly due to how rapidly it alleviated “incurable” pain). Regrettably, the FDA then stepped in and went to war with DMSO to protect the status quo. In the decades that followed, despite the public, the scientific community, and Congress petitioning the FDA to rescind their prohibition on DMSO, it all fell on deaf ears.

In turn, this continued until the 1994 DSHEA act (passed in response to the public outrage over the FDA raiding supplement providers at gunpoint) simply took away the FDA’s ability to regulate natural medicines that DMSO was able to re-enter the marketplace. Still, sadly by this time, despite thousands of studies supporting its use, many American pharmaceutical products using DMSO and it being widely used outside the United States, DMSO had become another forgotten side of medicine.

As what they did to DMSO has always really bothered me (particularly due to its ability to rescue people from a life of debility after strokes or spinal cord injuries), I decided to try publicizing it here and do all that I could to give the strong case for its use. Due to the trust this publication has created, many readers here were willing to try it. Much like the 1960s, when it first emerged, it rapidly caught on (e.g., despite my best efforts to prevent this, there have been numerous DMSO supply shortages—a few of which have led to my colleagues being quite upset with me) since that time.

Just as miraculous, I've received numerous testimonials from readers around the world about the life-changing effects DMSO has had on them. Recognizing the importance of not letting these stories become forgotten, I’ve devoted a significant amount of time to compiling them all here. While I know I’ve missed a lot (since they appear in so many places), there are now over 3,000 of them.

The majority of those testimonials match the well recognized functions of DMSO, but at the same time, I’ve received many astonishing ones I had not anticipated, and come to realize that in many cases, DMSO is a better (particularly in regards to cost) therapy than what I had long been using to treat many different conditions. Put differently, since there are so many different applications of DMSO, I would have never become aware of some of them had I not unearthed and reviewed tens of thousands of pages of literature in the process of compiling this series, and for that reason, I’m immensely grateful I did!

In those testimonials, one of the things that caught my eye was that numerous people shared that DMSO had either improved or reversed their COPD (or pulmonary fibrosis). These chronic, debilitating lung conditions are very difficult to treat within the standard medical paradigm. One reader for example, Rebecca Cunningham, shared that DMSO had saved her beloved neighbor from COPD (“I am LITERALLY watching a miracle happen”, and after an X post I made about it went viral, decided to make a short and to the point video about what had happened and how profound it was to both her and her neighbor. I was deeply moved by it and realized I needed to write an article on this topic, as it encapsulates what many are suffering through and what those close to them experience.

His experiences were not unique, and I have received many similar stories (most of which can also be viewed online where they were posted). To make this as concise as possible, I condensed these details to their essentials (e.g., many readers expressed their sincere appreciation and valued their subscriptions, which I appreciate; however, I removed these comments from the article’s body). One of the things I find noteworthy about these is how often they had not intended to cure their lung issue, but rather it happened incidentally while using DMSO for something like pain (which mirrors how the early DMSO investigators incidentally discovered DMSO restores lost eyesight).

I was also told I had emphysema in the upper part of my lungs. I had 2 strokes due to a clogged left carotid. I had purchased DMSO to apply on my scar the scar diminished pretty quickly. I also rub it on my chest. Then I purchased a nebulizer, added 70/30 DMOO. Did the treatment everyday for a 1 week, now on maintenance a twice a weekly. This is how I cured my COPD. I also apply a drop to my ear to lessen the noise from tinnitus, it didn't get rid of it completely, but the noise went from 35 decibels to five, I can live with this. I also take it twice a week orally to deal with stomach issues which I alternate with CD.

Is it possible that continual application of DMSO cream to my husbands bad back could be helping his lungs? He seems to have more energy, is doing more, and I'm wondering! I cover his whole back, shoulders and side ribs down to the bottom each morning.

It’s amazing...he's 85, with pulmonary fibrosis and emphysema and he's getting stronger, refused his wheelchair to go to church yesterday, makes the coffee for me before going to bed, and ONLY DMSO back rub and sunlight are different. This was unexpected, and the docs around here don't seem to have ever heard of DMSO!!! Thanks so much. I don't want to lose him!

I am using DMSO via a nebulizer, (as well as topically) and it seems to be showing significant improvement in my lungs! I was on 4 liters and now use NO supplemental Oxygen or any other medicine for my lungs, (I was also taking Trelogy). Despite decades of excessive smoking and drinking) and I am seeing remarkable results.

DMSO helps my husband's lungs when I rub his back and rib cage.... And helps with his chronic pain from failed back surgery! We are old, but we don't take or need NSAIDS anymore! It's a miracle!

We started DMSO gradually to make sure there were no bad effects [for COPD]. First topical 50/50 DMSO & aloe Vera on his chest for a week, then a 50/50 mix with distilled water in his nebulizer 1x a day. after 3 days, he was so blown away by the positive results…he is in his late 70's.

Okay, decades of smoking and drinking ruined my lungs - I knew it, but I was unable to stop at that point in my life. I'd had an operation to cut off some of the ruined parts of my lungs, (____ Univ Hosp) and that did not go well - Bullous Emphysema. Long and short, I was bedridden and on 4 liters of supplemental oxygen. Trying to get upstairs in my home to shower was the biggest impediment in front of me at that time. I had gained weight, (I've lost 45 lbs and still need to lose about 5 lbs more) and my muscles had atrophied tremendously. I was tremendously depressed and ready, (in my mind) to die. Then, my motivation to get better was put into overdrive as [my wife was] diagnosed with Stage IV cancer…I was all she had and I had to learn to cook and manage all other duties in our household. I was lugging around physical tanks of O2 and this simply was not a possibility - even with help from friends and family. Through various exercise programs focused upon breathing, I was able to get off the supplement, but I knew I would not be able to continue without the extra O2 unless I did something else [and over the next two years tried everything I could but nothing worked]. I had joined an online group, where folks were talking about alternative medicine approaches. On this forum, it was suggested drinking DMSO which I tried; unfortunately, it left a scent on my breath that seriously bothered my wife. Then, I realized I had a nebulizer packaged up and sitting in storage. Wise or stupid, I decided to try it as everything I'd heard, read, or experienced led me to believe this solution would benefit me more than harm me [and through trial and error figured out how to do it correctly]. [Before long] I was finally able to make it to our basement, (we had purchased an elliptical back when we were healthy) and "walk" for 30 minutes [on an elliptical]. I can, slowly, accomplish most any household chore as well as shopping, light yard work, etc. [and] do see my blood O2 increase to 100% which I could not achieve before and a lower heart rate accompanying that.

I had a patient with scleroderma and interstitial lung disease (which had put them on the transplant list) but after receiving DMSO, the lung recovered and they no longer need a transplant. I also just saw a patient with sarcoidosis treating himself with dmso nebulized. He said it made a big difference—James Miller MD

Pulmonary DMSO Data

A few months ago, while researching DMSO combination therapies, I realized the German DMSO community had done the most work in this area (particularly in regards to natural therapies) and began extensively studying their work. In parallel, about a month ago, I realized there was a way to access and summarize thousands of DMSO studies from Russia, China, Germany, and South America, so most of my focus recently has gone into trying to compile it (along with the similar data on UVBI). From that, I discovered that there is a lot more data supporting the use of DMSO (and UVBI) in a wide range of lung conditions than I had originally anticipated. Likewise, I have found many studies showing UVBI produces similar effects to those detailed below for DMSO.

Note: doing this is exhausting, but for the next few years I plan to continue, in part because it’s helping a lot of people, but more importantly because right now (due to RFK, MAHA, and the Republican push to reduce deficit spending) is the best chance we will have in our lifetimes for these immensely cost-saving therapies to be adopted. As such, I want to give each of them the best chance to succeed, and as the DMSO experience shows, if you clearly present the forgotten data in a relatable manner, forgotten truths can quickly go viral.

Lung Injury

DMSO’s ability to rescue damaged cells from death, stabilize cell membranes, reduce harmful inflammatory processes (which often set in after injuries or loss of blood), and restore the microcirculation have allowed it to be invaluable for a myriad of diseases within the internal organs (e.g., pancreatitis, liver cirrhosis, or infarctions to any organ). As such, DMSO also protects the lungs from devastating injuries.

Note: if you cannot access the Chinese or Russian studies, it often requires using a VPN until you find an acceptable IP, as these databases are to some extent, restricted to their region.

Supporting studies include:

•DMSO was found to prevent significant inflammation and tissue injury, which follows a significant traumatic impact on the lungs.

•In mice exposed to lethal radiation doses, oral DMSO prior to DMSO allowed all to survive, and protected many parts of the body including the lungs.

•IDMSO prevented injuries from respiratory anoxia (being unable to breathe air in).



•Following cold-restraint stress, DMSO reduced lipid peroxidation and stress-induced injuries in the stomach and lungs.1,2,3

•In rats with lung injury caused by blood flow loss and restoration, treatment with 5% DMSO reduced lung swelling, lowered harmful inflammation markers, and decreased mitochondrial DNA release, helping protect lung tissue by calming the body's inflammatory response. Separately, DMSO (5% at 5 ml/kg) given two hours before the injury, reduced lung tissue swelling and damage, [lowered the wet-to-dry weight ratio] inflammation, and inflammatory markers (IL-6, IL-8, TNF-α), while lowering harmful mitochondrial DNA expression1,2

Note: another study also found DMSO prevented lung ischemia-reperfusion injuries.

•DMSO was found to prevent lung injury from hemorrhagic shock (significant blood loss) and transfusing lost fluids back into the circulation.

Note: I have also seen a few reports of people improving pulmonary emboli with DMSO, such as by applying to the site of a known clot (which if you decide to do so, must be done in conjunction with conventional care as PE’s are life-threatening).

COPD and Pulmonary Fibrosis

As the previous section shows, these properties strongly suggest DMSO can counteract many of the disease processes which cause the lungs to fail. Furthermore, as mentioned before, significant data shows DMSO can often revive failing tissues or organs,1,2 reduce inflammation, and effectively reduce fibrosis throughout the body.

As such, DMSO has been repeatedly shown to improve lung fibrosis:

•DMSO at 0.5-3%, in a dose dependent fashion, roughly halved the proliferation of fibroblast cells, suggesting it could reduce the fibrosis seen in chronic lung diseases.

•In 82 Wistar rats with experimentally induced silicosis, DMSO (2 ml/kg) reduced pulmonary fibrosis, lowering hydroxyproline (from 84.85 mg/g vs. 1243.27 mg/g) and malondialdehyde levels and normalizing lung white blood cell counts.

•DMSO reduced chronic pulmonary fibrosis, particularly when combined with zinc.

Likewise, beyond preventing damage to the lungs, DMSO’s healing properties have been shown to address the most critical aspect of chronic lung diseases, the inability to bring oxygen into the body:

•DMSO was found to prevent oxygen deprivation and inability to exchange gasses through the lungs, which results from an Ehrlichia ruminantium infection (which is typically fatal).

•For older patients with chronic respiratory insufficiency (leading to chronically low blood oxygen levels, elevated carbon dioxide levels, and an abnormal acid base balance, especially during exercises) due to issues in the lungs or bronchi, daily intramuscular DMSO was found to bring about a recovery without the need for hospitalization in 35/43 (81%).

Note: other studies have also shown that DMSO helps with chronic non-specific lung diseases.

Toxic Exposures

DMSO has helped me though. I have a weak heart and lungs due to 10 years of exposure to chlorine in a pool. My chest pain instantly retreats when I use it as well as tinnitus when I apply to my forehead.

Note: I have also read a report of DMSO curing a chronic lung issue following a Teflon inhalation (from a heated pan).

In many cases, chronic lung issues come from either severe respiratory exposure to a toxin or numerous small ones. For example, I know numerous people who developed chronic lung issues or had exacerbations of existing chronic neuroimmune illnesses after exposure to wildfire smoke. Extensive research from Hawaii has shown the majority of those in the Lahaina fire two years later still have symptoms (e.g., headaches, dizziness, weakness, breathing issues, sore throats, eye irritation, chest pain or tightness, nausea, vomiting, anxiety and suicidal thoughts).1,2

As such, there is significant evidence particulate matter exposure (e.g., from car exhaust, air pollution, or cigarettes) damages the blood vessels and is well known to increase cardiovascular disease and death.1,2,3 Coal miners with a high coal particulate exposure for example, are more than twice as likely to die from heart disease, and in rats, coal dust inhalation has been found to cause atherosclerosis. Likewise, dense wildfire smoke exposure has been shown to increase ER visits amongst adults 65 and older by 42 percent for heart attacks and 22 percent for ischemic heart disease.

Additionally, I believe part of this is due to smoke particles having a positive charge, which both impairs zeta potential (what makes essential circulation possible within the body), and reduces the motion of cilia in the airway (demonstrated by a pivotal 1958 study of positive and negative ion airway exposure), making the body unable to clear harmful particulates from the airway—an issue also well recognized to occur in chronic smokers.1,2,3,4,5,6,7

Note: many physicians in the past have found that breathing negative ions significantly improves chronic breathing issues, and a 1958 study also found the same.

In turn, DMSO has been shown to significantly reduce the damage caused by airway toxins. For example:

•After sheep experienced a lung injury from inhaling smoke, nebulized DMSO (with heparin) was found to reduce the damage to their lungs significantly.

•In human lung cells, cooking oil fume condensate caused genetic damage, increasing DNA breaks, micronucleus frequency, and multinucleated cells—which DMSO effectively reduced.

•Giving DMSO before alloxan (a toxin) was found to prevent the inflammation, cellular damage, and edema alloxan causes in the lungs.

•Many disinfectants have been created by combining them with DMSO. One which combined formaldehyde vapor with DMSO, beyond being more potent was less irritating to the lungs than formaldehyde alone.

•In human lung cells exposed to harmful cigarette smoke, a mixture of tea polyphenols and DMSO provided strong protection by significantly reducing DNA damage, chromosome abnormalities, and gene mutations, showing that DMSO combined with antioxidants can help shield cells from smoke-related genetic harm.

Since smoking is quite challenging to quit, this hence implies DMSO could be taken to counteract the harmful effects of that habit. I do not believe this is wise, as one study that combined DMSO soluble particles with cigarette smoke found low doses protected the vascular smooth muscles. In contrast, higher doses (which would likely be exceeded with chronic smoking) increased the harm and cell death in the blood vessels. As such, I believe if someone with COPD plans to implement a DMSO nebulization protocol, they must first be done with smoking.

Depleted Uranium

Various isotopes of uranium exist. While all are radioactive, only 0.7% is U-235, the type that undergoes chain nuclear reactions. As such, most nuclear technologies rely upon obtaining large amounts of uranium and extracting the U-235 for either for nuclear power or nuclear weapons (which is hard to do and hence why most countries lack the enrichment capacity to make nuclear weapons). Because of this, a lot of (still radioactive) waste U-238 exists which is referred to as “depleted uranium” or DU), and over the years, the military realized it was an excellent munition both due to its density (allowing it to destroy lower density metal armors) and it sharpening upon impact.

This process unfortunately causes large amounts of dust. There has been significant controversy around this, such as DU poisoning being nearly impossible to cure, it being linked to Gulf War Syndrome along with cancers and birth defects in the countries where we deployed the munitions (e.g., in the earlier days of the internet where only flash videos existed I saw a rather disturbing video about Iraqi babies).

Note: one of Russia’s major contentions during the Ukraine war was the Ukrainians being trained in and supplied with depleted uranium weapons (e.g., because it would permanently contaminate the area with toxic radioactive dust).

I mention all of this because one of the most unexpected things I discovered within the Chinese DMSO literature is that they have repeatedly studied DMSO’s ability to antidote DU poisoning.



Collectively, the nine studies I located show DMSO has repeatedly demonstrated significant protective effects against DU and uranium mine dust induced cytotoxicity and genotoxicity (e.g., in BEAS-2B human bronchial epithelial cells). For example, DU exposure generates damaging reactive oxygen species, which DMSO counteracts, thereby reducing DNA single-strand breaks, micronucleus formation, multinucleate cell frequencies, and HPRT gene mutation rates (in part by enhancing cell membrane permeability to support repair mechanisms).1,2 It also mitigates uranium dust-induced DNA damage and lowers mutation frequency. In combination with tea polyphenols (TP), DMSO significantly reduced chromosomal damage, H2AX protein phosphorylation, and HPRT mutations, with the TP-DMSO mixture showing superior protection due to synergistic antioxidant effects and improved membrane penetration.1,2 DMSO further preserves cell survival by decreasing apoptosis and necrosis, minimizing organelle damage (e.g., endoplasmic reticulum and mitochondria),1,2 and partially restoring MAPK signaling pathways (ERK1/2 and p38-MAPK) disrupted by DU. These protective effects are dose-dependent, so the higher DMSO concentrations most reduce DU-induced damage.

Respiratory Infections

My English bulldog had a very stubborn case of pneumonia. She was on three different antibiotics over an eight week period & nothing seemed to help. Then we added DMSO to the treatment protocol! 1 week later her lungs were clear.

As I showed here, DMSO is often immensely beneficial for many different infections, particularly when combined with other antimicrobial agents, as DMSO both enhances their ability to penetrate into (and throughout) the body and, by penetrating microbes, remove their antimicrobial resistance. As such, a lot of research (and many readers) has shown DMSO can frequently treat chronic infections or life threatening infections that do not respond to standard treatments, and in many cases, do so by simply being combined with a natural antimicrobial rather than a potentially toxic pharmaceutical drug.

As pneumonia is one the top causes of hospital admissions (and hospital deaths), this is quite helpful. Over the years, significant data has accumulated showing this combination is quite beneficial for respiratory infections (particularly since DMSO also reduces the harmful inflammation and edema associated with lung infections).

For example, tuberculosis is the most deadly infection in the world, particularly due to its ever increasing. Many lab studies (summarized here) have shown DMSO directly inhibits the bacteria’s growth and increases its sensitivity to the antibiotics used to treat the infection by 3 to 200 times,1,2,3,4 including in bacterial extracts from tuberculosis patients.1,2 Likewise, in guinea pigs with isoniazid resistant tuberculosis, all died despite isoniazid treatment, whereas if DMSO was given prior to it, they all survived.

As such, many studies have found that DMSO dramatically improves outcomes for tuberculosis (e.g., in patients with destructive pulmonary and endobronchial tuberculosis who received nebulized antibiotics mixed in DMSO, in children to heal destructive cavities from tuberculosis, and in children who contracted tuberculosis from contaminated vaccines).

Likewise, DMSO has been shown to treat acute respiratory diseases (e.g., acute stenosing laryngotracheobronchitis in children and suppurative lung diseases). Similarly, it increases the antibiotic sensitivity of many other lung infections (such as Rhodococcus equi strains isolated from foals). For example, in 2020, a Libyan hospital reported administering 16.67% DMSO and 2.78% ceftriaxone (diluted in saline) via a chest tube or endotracheal cannula to 31 patients with lung abscesses, all of whom experienced complete recovery and no recurrence.

Note: many have reported successfully curing chronic lung infections (or coughs or sinusitis) with nebulized DMSO, often mixed with a natural antimicrobial. Most commonly,, this is done with oxidizing therapies (e.g., chlorine dioxide or hydrogen peroxide). If you plan to use these, it is critical to start with low doses and not exceed your lungs tolerance.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

ARDS, a life-threatening condition where the alveoli fill with fluid and then collapse (which typically follows severe pneumonia), is quite challenging to treat (and a common reason people end up on ventilators). Fortunately, many studies have shown DMSO helps the condition:



Note: this study also found DMSO prevents acute pulmonary edema (a more common form of fluid accumulation within the lungs).

In rats with ARDS, intraperitoneal DMSO maintained blood oxygen levels and superoxide dismutase activity reduced plasma malondialdehyde (MDA) levels. It also reduced plasma protein and red blood cell leakage into the lungs and significantly protected the capillary alveolar lining. When vitamin E was given as well, lung injury further decreased and lung fluid accumulation was also reduced (evidenced by a reduced wet lung-to-body weight ratio).

•In hamsters with ARDS, subsequent DMSO reduced the inflammation and fluid in the lungs significantly. Identical results were found in a mouse study (with ARDS being triggered by LPS), while another found DMSO prevented LPS damage, kept all treated mice from dying (whereas 58% of controls died), and maintained the ability of the lungs to produce ATP.

In the one human study where DMSO was used for ARDS (given intravenously at concentrations under 10%) it was found to produce a dramatic improvement in all three patients who received it (e.g., one patient’s lungs were completely normal after a week) and prior to receiving DMSO all three were near death. Additionally, in the one case when DMSO was nebulized, the improvement occurred in 1 hour.

Note: another study found that DMSO reduced immune cell infiltration of a lung infection, which can both be beneficial (as it explains how DMSO prevents the immune system from attacking the lungs in severe respiratory conditions), but also problematic if not done in conjunction with an antimicrobial therapy, can leave you inadequately defended against it

Asthma

Many readers with asthma have shared DMSO changed their life:

Holy moly, this is crazy. Dosed this weekend, 3 days, taking a short break (just can't have that odor during office hours), and already my asthma is almost non-existent. Beyond belief.

I’ve been using DMSO for about a week now for a rather persistent asthma [and sudden heart palpitations]…and have felt a marked improvement to my asthma! I went from using my inhaler more than I have in awhile (and taking quercetin recommended by my naturopath with very little relief) to now using nothing but DMSO and feeling like my chest has opened entirely and I can take entire deep breaths! I went on a walk this morning and cruised up rather steep hills without barely any increase in my respirations! That never happens. Usually I’m huffing and puffing and my chest is super tight. The palpitations have also disappeared.

The DMSO I’ve been taking for my asthma is night and day. I can breathe! 😊

I’ve been using [DMSO] a week and am feeling fantastic overall and my asthma is non existent right now. I was really struggling with it lately before starting this. Energy too is coming back

Greetings! I'm 59 years old. I've had asthma since my early teens which gets set off by my allergies. Within days of starting to take 1 tablespoon of DMSO per day, I was able to use my albuterol inhaler less. Now it's been months since I last used it. I used to need an inhaler every time I played table tennis, but now never. I feel less sensitive to dust, although certainly not cured.

I’ve been using DMSO since November 2024 (big improvement in veins and circulation. That is helping my severe asthma amazingly.

I have asthma and [inhaling DMSO] was really helped.

DSMO has greatly improved my asthma. 👍

I get pains with asthma and DMSO usually relieves the pain

I apply it topically to my chest to help asthma.

Including on lovely one about their cat:

My 20 yr old cat developed a cough which the vet diagnosed as asthma. He wanted to put her on an inhaler, but I had my doubts that she would tolerate that. So I tried using DMSO on the back of her neck…No coughing at all. Amazing stuff.

Note: DMSO authors have also shared numerous asthma stories, and the German DMSO community has reported significant success in treating asthma with DMSO.

Some data supports these accounts:

•In mice with asthma, DMSO significantly reduced the proportion of TCD4 cells (which in asthma play a key role in airway inflammation and hyperresponsiveness) within their mesenteric lymph nodes).1,2

•A study gave 153 adults (84 men and 69 women) DMSO mixed with a bronchodilator, a steroid, and an antihistamine all administered by intramuscular injections of whom 43 of whom had frequent asthmatic crises (with asymptomatic periods) and 110 with more intense and frequent crises (despite receiving the standard therapies for asthma). After being evaluated for all the standard pulmonary assessments, 37 (24.5%) had an excellent result, 92 (60%) had a good response, while 24 (15.5%) had no change).1,2

•Numerous studies have found DMSO increases the potency of steroids (which are a mainstay of asthma and COPD treatment), making it possible for much lower doses to be used.1,2,3.4 As steroids often have significant toxicity (particularly when used at high doses for prolonged periods), this can be quite useful.

Note: there unfortunately are not any other studies I am aware of (other than one on rats that did not find anything particularly relevant), which again highlights that there is so much to study about DMSO most of the needed studies have not been done (due to the FDA ending all research shortly after the scientific community embraced studying as many aspects of DMSO as possible). Fortunately, a great deal of research on UVBI treating asthma has been conducted (which I compiled here).

Treating Respiratory Conditions

I started to use [DMSO] to see if I could control my sinusitis…My sinusitis improved almost from day one, I no longer feel the mucous running at the back of my throat and, in the morning, I don’t experience anymore the intense coughing I used to have everyday.

A variety of methods and protocols exist for using DMSO to treat conditions afflicting the lungs (or sinuses). In many instances, I observe that the concentrations people use are far above what the DMSO community advises, which results in issues for the individuals, but nonetheless persists despite these problems because of the rapid improvement they experience.

In turn, as more people have begun experimenting with nebulization (which must be done at a low dose), I felt it was essential to write this article.

In the final part of this article, I will review the existing protocols for using DMSO to treat respiratory conditions, along with providing guidance on other treatments for them (e.g., nebulized glutathione) and more general information on how to use DMSO for individuals wishing to use it for other issues (e.g., pain) and where to obtain it (remarkably despite DMSO costing almost nothing, a striking number of counterfeit and scam DMSO products are starting to emerge—which is sadly a testament to the world we live in).