The Forgotten Side of Medicine

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Obcwcvh's avatar
Obcwcvh
14hEdited

For all the flack that RFK Jr. gets, I give him a ton of credit for remaining focused on swimming through the swamp while handcuffed. I understand people’s frustration with him… but I believe we are far better off with him leading HHS, opposed to him following suit with the many others who have resigned in protest or said something that triggered Trump to force them out.

It’s RFK Jr.’s ability to navigate through elite-infested waters that had my hopes up had he become president… many, if not virtually everyone, who goes to DC thinking they can enact change, quickly become aware of how out of their league they are. Given RFK Jr.’s (and his family’s) unique position in US history, he’s well acquainted with the “devil’s chessboard”.

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Scott's avatar
Scott
13h

“Most important of all, though, is having a local community you can rely on.” This is the secret sauce of the Amish. Imagine if every Catholic parish or Protestant congregation exhibited the same level of community the Amish do.

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