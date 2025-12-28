The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Apparently they weren’t making enough money as it was because they are now pushing its use in cats.

I am a pharmacist and worked for pharma for 29 years - both prior to pharma paying for their approvals and after. My point of view was that one regulatory change bastardized the very protections that were supposed to to be there from the FDA. No longer an independent regulator/reviewer, the agency was now beholding to the very bodies they were to regulate. The pre-pay for approval FDA was golden. The people who worked their saw thru mission as protecting the public from the very nonsense that goes on today. The scientists there were truly professionals who knew all the possible work arounds and short cuts and didn’t let any company get away with it. There is a drug for benign prostatic hypertrophy, first in class. When the drug failed to met its endpoints, they raised the number of patients in the trials to extreme amounts, forcing the statistics to comply. I went to the public FDA session for its approval - I did not work for this company. I knew the statistics were slanted toward positivity only because of the extreme increase in patients. So did the FDA statistician. When the statistician got up to speak and started to address the issue in increased patients forcing the statistics to positivity, he was quickly cut off. I was young in those days. I was stunned. That was the beginning of the end of the FDA I had known. Old now as I watch drugs approved I’m disgusted. A cancer drug for breast cancer with a70 percent and great chance of diabetes, Alzheimer’s drugs tgat don’t work, GLP-1 drugs that haven’t even begun to show their evil. GLP-1 drugs were fashioned after a heila monsters venom. Why was anyone surprised by the gut paralysis? Im saddened that we no longer care enough to do this right. But everyday I go to work I see the old drugs that were highly scrutinized by my old FDA still being used and still working better than the newer ones. God bless us all. It’s all we got.

