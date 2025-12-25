Due to the surge in readership of this newsletter (currently 302,000 subscribers) I no longer have the time to respond to all the correspondences I want to respond to while still being able to write here—which is really frustrating as I like helping people (e.g., for years I’ve provided online health advice across a variety of platforms) and I am incredibly grateful to each of you which has made this newsletter possible (something I never imagined could happen).

Social Fragmentation

“I never cease to be amazed at how effective the system is at getting people who deeply agree on 90% of things to fixate on the superficial 10% they disagree on and perpetually fight each other over it rather than tolerating their differences of opinion and working together to fix the 90% that deeply affects the quality of their lives.”

Over the years, I’ve come to accept that the marketing and propaganda apparatus (the public relations industry) has no scruples and will regularly engage in fairly appalling campaigns to promote a product or a sponsor’s message.

Nonetheless, the division I saw sown beginning in 2016 was completely different from anything I’d seen before and escalated further during COVID-19, resulting in many longstanding friendships and family bonds being split apart over political disagreements. In tandem, a lot of it was so shameless, many still haven’t forgotten it (e.g., consider the gift cards, lotteries, KFC, donuts [which CNN repeatedly promoted] alcohol, illicit drugs and brothel sessions were given away as incentives to get the vaccine).

Note: in the above video, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer and Santa’s wife are awkwardly telling every child they need to mask, wash their hands and vaccinate (despite the North Pole being one of the most isolated places on the planet).

Likewise, one horrendous tactic the vaccine industry had pioneered with pertussis vaccine suddenly went into full throttle.

In theory, if a vaccine “works” you should be protected from individuals who are infected, including those who never vaccinated. Unfortunately, this is not good for vaccine sales as that doesn’t win over people who don’t want to vaccinate, particularly since a non-vaccinated cohort can serve as a control group that shows the dangers of the vaccine (e.g., the industry has done everything it can to stonewall trials of unvaccinated children, but when conducted, those studies consistently show vaccinated children have 3-10 times as many chronic illnesses).

To solve this, three sales pitches were developed:



1) Eliminating an infectious disease is only possible if a sufficient amount of the population is vaccinated (thereby creating herd immunity). This essentially has never worked (discussed further here), so as the years have gone by (and sometimes even within a vaccine campaign) once the populace can be made to accept the premise of “herd immunity,” the percentage of people who need to be vaccinated is steadily increased, and harsher and harsher penalties are leveraged against those who still refuse to vaccinate (as harsher penalties become more politically viable once they target a smaller and smaller minority).

Note: the two major exceptions to what I just stated about a disease being eliminated were smallpox (which was eliminated primarily because the limited transmission of the disease made it possible to quarantine it into extinction) and polio (because the environmental causes of it were eliminated and the remaining cases reclassified). Additionally, high vaccination rates are necessary for pseudo-herd immunity to measles (a vaccine that does “work”), but that situation is a result of our natural herd immunity to measles being replaced with a temporary vaccine herd immunity which results in measles rapidly spreading in communities the moment vaccination rates dip (or vaccine immunity wanes) and measles is introduced to the community.

2) Stating that even if you are vaccinated, it is not safe to be around someone who is unvaccinated (which is absurd as that effectively constitutes an admission the vaccine doesn’t work). This ploy was refined with the pertussis vaccine and I’ve lost count of how many distraught grandparents I know who were told they could not see their grandchildren because the child’s pediatrician said unvaccinated relatives would endanger the child. In turn, once this pitch proved itself, it was then weaponized against anyone who did not want to get the COVID vaccine, and I now know dozens of people who did not want to but did so they could “safely” be around vulnerable members of society (e.g., clients or relatives) and then developed serious complications from the vaccine.

3) Using similar logic to the previous two, argue that you had a duty to vaccinate so those who could not (e.g., the immunosuppressed) would be protected.



Likewise, Biden’s illegal workplace mandates were justified under the rationale that OSHA had a statutory obligation to protect workers from dangers in the workspace. Therefore, it was necessary to force workers to vaccinate so their vaccinated coworkers could have a safe workspace (which is quite remarkable given that OSHA was created to prevent workers from being poisoned and killed by their employers but instead mandated the greatest workplace hazard in history).

Note: what is particularly grotesque about this is that both the COVID and the pertussis vaccine do not prevent transmission (as they only reduce symptoms—which if anything makes individuals, unaware that they are infected, more likely to spread the disease). Sadly this unproven (and highly divisive) theory has long been promoted by the medical authorities, but fortunately, ICAN suits successfully ended GSK’s divisive pertussis advertising campaign and ACIP vice-chair Robert Malone recently shared that the new HHS will no longer promote “protecting” children by advocating for banning unvaccinated relatives from visiting them .

Cancel Culture

During Bush’s presidency, the rhetoric of “you’re either with us or you’re with the terrorists” was trialed as a way to shut down any dissent on his controversial policies. During Obama’s presidency, it kicked into full gear, particularly after Occupy Wall Street (e.g., BLM was created by the media 5 months after OWS started).

Many of us believe this was done because OWS represented a genuine threat to the America’s business interests, which Obama was keen to defend (e.g., in private meetings with banking CEOs, in contrast to what he told the public, he pledged to protect them from public outrage against them causing a devastating financial crisis—which he then did). As such, Obama used a tried and true tactic from throughout America’s (and the world’s) history, pit the lower class against each other so they ignore their exploitation by the upper class.

Note: I believe this originated with the 1676 Virginia rebellion, where white indentured servants [slaves] and black slaves collaborated with each other against the colonial upper class owners, after which the upper class decided to permanently enact systemic policies to pit the whites and blacks against each other so that they would never again join together to oppose the rulership.

Note: I compiled a much larger list on Twitter (which can be viewed here) of many similar instances at this time where the media and academia created a hysteria about racism that conveniently occurred in tandem with massive corporate and government funding for DEI initiatives and housing prices skyrocketing to the point home ownership became unaffordable for much of the country.

As such, Corporate America was allowed to whitewash their crimes against the country (and poorer workers overseas) by having token commitments to social justice supersede all of that (which mirrored a previous practice known as greenwashing where egregious polluters successfully erased their bad publicity by promoting token environmental initiatives).

This in turn gradually fed into a climate (encouraged by left-wing universities) where, much like Bush’s no debate on any of these topics was allowed, as it constituted dangerous ‘hate speech’ which should not ever be platformed. Before long, this branched out into other topics that challenged the new corporate-progressive orthodoxy (e.g., criticizing dangerous pharmaceutical products). Many in turn believe this rapid cultural shift played a key role in Trump’s 2016 election as many were fed up with being silenced and Trump tapped into that anger by refusing to back down when the media pressured him to stop being politically incorrect.

This then kicked into overdrive during the Trump presidency. Most notably:

•Rather than debate Trump’s policies, the left was encouraged to cancel, silence, and in many cases excommunicate anyone who stood for them as “Trump was Hitler” and hence should not be platformed since Trump’s ideas were “an existential danger to freedom and democracy”—leading to the country being polarized and unable to rationally debate each individual policy Trump proposed (the standard means through which Democracies are supposed to identify the most sensible policies).

•Building upon this, during COVID, a key part of its PR campaign was to have any dissent from the official narrative be viewed as a danger to society akin to murder and hence also be impermissible to debate or platform. Because of this, numerous reasonable ideas that would have saved a lot of lives (but cost the pandemic cartel a lot of money) were cancelled.

Note: shortly before COVID-19, pharmaceutical lackeys such as Peter Hotez were given a national platform to argue anti-vaxxers posed an existential risk to America’s health and had to be stopped with robust online censorship. As such, I strongly suspect this playbook was the one copied for the pandemic.

•Since there were so many issues with the experimental gene therapies (being marketed as vaccines), a decision was made to sell them by politicizing the issue so half of the country, to “win,” would mindlessly take them with zeal and ignore all their major issues. I found this quite remarkable given that after the pilot mandatory vaccine campaign which swept America in 2015, media and industry publications had specifically warned against politicizing vaccination (e.g., see this 2015 and 2019 article), something I believe resulted from the fact the vaccine industry needed most of America to buy their products so they could not afford for half the country to politically turn against them and openly debate the subject (as there is so much more evidence of harm than benefit from mass vaccination).

Note: at this time, Democrat legislators voted in lockstep to adopt school vaccine mandates while Republican legislators listened to the significant protest they received and eventually voted against them—which was a red flag to me the Democrat party had completely changed under Obama.

Social Isolation

One of the particularly insidious things about COVID-19 was that its “emergency” was used to rapidly erode many of our foundational rights (e.g., the right to assemble with each other, to practice your religion in a communal church, to share ideas online which threatened the COVID narrative, to be with a dying relative or to not have your business closed without due process) as doing any of that would “kill people.”

Note: RFK Jr. highlighted this gross assault on the Constitution here.

I believe this was done in part because it was easier to control people by isolating them (so they could not share ideas which challenged the narrative) and partly so that everyone would be so desperate to regain their freedoms that they would happily comply with whatever they were told would do that (e.g., getting vaccinated)—even though no one in history has ever complied their way out of tyranny.



Note: a key way the society gaslights you is by making you believe no one else sees the world the way you do so that you gradually begin to question your sanity, stop sharing your observations with others, and in time stop being able to even see them. In the case of COVID-19, the story they sold us was so at odds with reality, it was somewhat necessary to also isolate everyone so that they could not shatter that propaganda matrix by sharing any dissenting observations with their peers. In turn, virtually every public figure I’ve talked to in this movement has told me that the number one message their supporters tell them is that they are grateful for their content as it “lets them know they aren’t alone” and hence “makes them feel like they aren’t insane.”

This tactic in turn was levied against each aspect of American life. For example, widespread school closures were initiated, despite children being at no risk of COVID-19 that were profoundly devastating for both those children and their families (e.g., many studies have since shown there was an unprecedented and sustained drop in their cognitive capacity).

Likewise, individuals were initially encouraged not to have sexual relations with each other, leading to absurd NSFW advice such as wearing masks while having sex, being at least 6 feet apart while engaged in mutual masturbation, or having sex through glory holes. This was followed by urging them to first test before intimacy:

Then once vaccines became available, significant efforts were made to stigmatize unvaccinated partners and incentivize vaccination (e.g., online dating sites preferentially ranked those who were vaccinated).

Holiday Gatherings

One of the things that particularly bothered me about this campaign was them targeting the holidays, as this is often the most important time for the social fabric that sustains our nation to form and be sustained. This began in 2016, when the media began airing messages encouraging family members to uninvite Trump supporters from Thanksgiving (which sadly they still did this year—as those viewpoints were so abhorrent no one with them should be allowed to violate one’s personal space).

In turn, that same divisive hysteria was aimed towards anyone who defied the COVID cartel.

This began in 2020 with Fauci stating children needed to wear masks while trick-or-treating. Then for Thanksgiving, the CDC stated small household gatherings were driving the current spike in COVID and Fauci warned it might be necessary to cancel Thanksgiving as cases were rising (which he then magnanimously rolled back to just having them be as small and distanced as possible).

This was then followed by him at the last minute telling our worried children on CNN that he “saved Christmas” by going to the North Pole to vaccinate Santa, stating he was nonetheless skipping Christmas and New Year’s, Fauci encouraging travel restrictions for the holidays, and him stating holiday gatherings needed to be as small as possible.

Note: as Scott Atlas MD details in his White House memoir, Fauci was fully aware COVID cases were a meaningless metric since the PCR tests were designed to regularly give false positives and hence made total COVID cases largely a result of how many tests were performed rather than how ill people were getting. Likewise, as I showed here, all of the COVID mitigation methods they advised never had any evidence they worked (whereas in contrast feasible and effective methods like using safe UV lightbulbs to sterilize indoor areas) were never utilized. Remarkably, the primary architect of that national policy Deborah Birx (who aggressively shut down all alternatives individuals like Atlas proposed to continue mass testing and lockdowns), now is the chief medical officer for a company using UV light to sterilize buildings and prevent indoor COVID transmission.

The next year, Fauci (and the CDC) predictably changed these recommendations to it being ok to celebrate Thanksgiving if everyone there was fully vaccinated (with the “fully vaccinated” line highlighting that enough time had already elapsed for the vaccines “that would end the pandemic” to fail so many were now due for their boosters). As a result of these guidelines (and the media encouraging unvaccinated individuals to be uninvited from Thanksgiving), in 2021 many individuals who had serious concerns about the vaccine were banned from celebrating the holidays with their families.

This push continued into 2022, but fortunately gradually died down (likely because the vaccine rapidly failed—leading to the vaccinated repeatedly catching COVID-19 and gradually realizing they’d been scammed) and has now become an increasingly distant memory.

More than anything else, I feel this cringeworthy trip down memory lane is important to remember as it highlights how easily our officials will lie to us to sell a narrative, how quickly things can go insane, and likewise how extraordinary the accomplishments of our movement were, as the forces behind the COVID cartel were monolithic, to the point (especially given how much money had been invested in the pandemic), I felt it was impossible to stop what was in motion. Instead, we rapidly dismantled that industry in a few years (e.g., few Americans even want the boosters now)—something that from my decades of work in the vaccine safety field was completely unprecedented.

Unfortunately, these people are relentless, and it is very likely they will try similar tactics the moment our guard goes down, so we must:

•Never forget what they did (as the Operation Warp Speed pipeline to get experimental products rapidly to market remains fully in place).

•Remember that humor is often the best weapon against totalitarianism, so the next time something like this COVID-19 attempted, it must be called out for what it is.



•Always be on the lookout for those trying to fracture and divide coalitions which threaten vested interests—particularly since over the last few years (and even now), this has happened more times than I can count within the health freedom movement, MAHA, and the broader populist movements within the United States.

Note: I’ve focused on unifying the derailing division within MAHA because the health policies currently being enacted by MAHA are things I (and many others) have spent decades fighting for, and until RFK Jr. was nominated, I believed most of them would never be enacted in my lifetime. As such, I want to do everything I can to support as much as possible happening over the three remaining years RFK is in (to the point I’ve put a lot of important things in my personal and professional life on hold so I can give the necessary focus on advancing the things needed to reform medicine and restore our country’s health).

Heart Filling Meals

While there are still some holdouts (e.g., when I visit certain cities I still see a few people wearing masks while alone in their car), there has been a major “vibe shift” in the country and I believe now is the time to reconcile with those you have become disconnected from in the tumultuous period we just passed through. Doing this at the holiday dinner table represents the ideal place to do this as:



•Most of America now grasps it was a travesty that the COVID cartel cancelled Thanksgiving and Christmas to sell more shots.

•It’s the time you are the most likely to have face to face interactions, which in this virtual era is critical as many things simply cannot be communicated or resolved without the subtleties of communication that can only emerge when two people are in each other’s presence.

•Many of the things which are the most critical for a meal to nourish your body dovetail with what’s needed for an interpersonal interaction to nourish your heart and soul.

