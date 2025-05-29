The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Midwestern Doctor's avatar
A Midwestern Doctor
41m

After I posting the previous article here, I experienced a flood of harassment. One part of it involved a series of accounts with my avatar and a similar name replying to people with "hi" and then changing that into a solicitation for a scam (which included a phone number). I was able to get that dealt with, but if for some reason you saw a reply from an account similar to mine soliciting you for something, that was not me. I will never ask you to contact me for an investment or try to sell you something.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
21m

When we introduce 10,000 chemicals into our food system, the permutations of adverse effects are exponential. Europe only allows 400 chemicals to be added. This is what RFK Jr. is fighting against.

The medicine man and the chemo man are destroying God's design. The corticosteroids suppress immune system ability to protect the body against disease states. It all started with coal tar dyes in Europe in the 17th century. It has been rolling down hill to hell ever since. If we continue on this path the carbon man will be replaced by the silicone man. Does anyone understand what I am saying?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 A Midwestern Doctor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture