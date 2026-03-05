The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Midwestern Doctor's avatar
A Midwestern Doctor
17h

Current update on the DMSO project:

I made a huge oversight and forgot to specifically search for DMSO results from Iran while doing the foreign component of the final DMSO search once the US declared war on Iran. This was a massive oversight because Iran cut the nation's internet, and there are going to be about 150 DMSO studies which be impossible to access or view until it's restored and the servers it were on come back (somewhat similar to how Ukraine was one of the most common places doing DMSO research, but it all stopped once the war started).

I am working on the English only results of the final search (non-english, besides from Iran, are done) and am now at 2016, so hopefully by the end of the week 2025 will be finished: https://scholar.google.com/scholar?start=120&q=intext:%22dmso%22+-intitle:DMSO+-mtt+-dimethyl+-dimethylsulfoxide+-cryo*+-synthesis+-oxidation+-Swern+-PCR+-NMR+-photoresist+-ligand+-extraction+-polymerization+-catalysis+-pKa+-swelling+-battery+-reduction+-chromatography+-solubility+-film+-gel+-solvation+-simulation+-dissolution+-electrolyte+-complex+-nanoparticle+-composite+-fabrication+-coating+-adsorption+-perovskite+-electrochemical+-deposition+-corrosion+-vitrification+-separations+-crystallization+-formulation+-dispersion&hl=en&as_sdt=0,5&as_ylo=2016&as_yhi=2016&as_vis=1

I also have a 17,724 page document of Chinese Studies which needs to be run through AI and pared down (China's database is terrible, so the only functional way to work with it was to run each page of results for "dmso" through AI to flag possibly relevant studies, then copy and paste the sometimes lengthy summaries given for each of them into a word document, then subsequently sort that document). This looks like a lot, but I think it will be much faster to go through than a lot of other things I've had to do and people are helping me on it.

I feel I may have still skipped some foreign spellings of DMSO, and I may need to re-go through ~30,000 results at some point in the future, but outside of that, I think the hardest part of the project is done and most of the relevant literature on DMSO has now been compiled in one place.

Beyond that it is still a bit surreal the current war with Iran is taking place, and while there were a lot of signs this was going to happen (e.g., Trump mobilizing a war fleet to go there) I fully admit I never imagined this would happen (which goes to show I live in a bubble too). That said, on February 17th, in a reply to Trump's daughter celebrating the Chinese New Year, one commenter noted that years of the Fire Horse correlate with wars, violent revolutions, and major natural disasters, and I was continually thinking about that until the war started.

(That post can be found here https://x.com/MidwesternDoc/status/2027663113605030267 )

Reply
Share
5 replies
Mary C's avatar
Mary C
15h

My husband's blood pressure had gone way too high for a period of time, prompting a vast overreaction from a very highly regarded cardiologist (insert eye roll) who immediately wanted him on some very sketchy drugs. My gut was that it was his migraine meds causing it, which she said was not possible. Turns out, it was indeed possible. We got him on a CGM and went on a simple whole food low /no sugar eating plan, no caffeine/alcohol, exercise, sunlight, cold plunge, sauna, you name it. He lost 30 lbs and got rid of literally all of his health problems over 8 months (he still has high cholesterol but has no blockages so we don't really worry about that anymore). After 25 years of migraines, hasn't had one in two years now. He also rehabbed his frozen shoulders to streamline position with a stretching program on Youtube. The body desperately wants to heal itself.

Reply
Share
85 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Midwestern Doctor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture