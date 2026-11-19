Story at a Glance:

•The COVID vaccines were sold as a transient exposure: a short burst of spike protein the body would clear within days. Published studies have since found vaccine mRNA and spike protein in the body for months, and in some cases for more than three years.

•That persistence was not an accident. The shot contained three separate technologies (modified mRNA, plasmid DNA carrying a nuclear import sequence, and spike-coated exosomes) that greatly amplified its effect upon the population, each of which is an established vaccine technology designed to do exactly what we then watched happen, and none of which was tested.

•The safety data the CDC collected (and fought for 463 days to keep from the public) showed 7.7% of 10 million participants needed medical care after vaccination, and a court-ordered audit of Pfizer’s trial found 1,203 participants vanishing from the records.

•A subset of the unvaccinated became ill around the recently vaccinated in clear and reproducible patterns, and this has now been documented in a peer-reviewed survey of over 6,000 women and given a chemical basis by studies of what the vaccinated exhale and sweat.

•Treating these injuries has been left to a handful of practitioners working independently, and comparing notes with the ones getting the best results shows most therapies fail not because they don’t work, but because they are given at the wrong point.

•This article covers what the safety data showed, why the spike protein persists, how shedding happens, and the lessons from five years of treating these injuries that changed how we approach them, while the full article covers the complete protocol.

I have always been drawn to puzzles that contain large amounts of unknown information, as this forces you to consider a wide range of possibilities while simultaneously having the discernment to recognize which of them is the most probable. The COVID vaccines were exactly this kind of puzzle. Beyond the mRNA platform still being experimental when it was given to the entire population, a lot of very strange things happened after the rollout, which invited equally strange explanations, and I spent years sorting out which of those observations were real.

Three held up. The spike protein does not leave the body the way it was supposed to, a subset of people around the vaccinated became ill in clear and reproducible patterns, and the resulting injuries are now one of the most widespread and complex illnesses the population faces, with almost no mainstream research on them and no established way to treat them. Each of these was declared impossible by the people who made the vaccine, and each turned out to be a direct consequence of how it was built. Since I am continually asked what can actually be done, this article is the result of a large project by numerous clinicians to answer that question.

What the Safety Data Showed

When the vaccines received their emergency authorization, a condition of it was that they would be rigorously monitored for safety once they reached the public,1 and the CDC built the V-safe program specifically for that purpose, enrolling over 10 million people who checked in by phone after each dose. The CDC then refused to release what it collected, and it took the Informed Consent Action Network 463 days of litigation to force the data out1 (all of which I covered in detail here). Of the 10,108,273 participants, 1,225,867 (12.13%) reported being unable to perform their normal activities, 1,344,330 (13.3%) missed work or school, and 782,913 (7.7%) required medical care, on average 2.7 times.1 The CDC’s own analysis of the same data, published in The Lancet, reported that seeking medical care after vaccination was “rare,” which it accomplished by only counting events reported within seven days of vaccination.1

The CDC was even more reluctant to release the second half of the data (the free-text entries, where participants described what was happening to them), which required further litigation to obtain. React19 (an organization created to help the vaccine injured) recently audited the 7,554,929 responses the CDC eventually released and found 3,329 participants who wrote a plea for help, described suicidal thoughts, reported nearly dying, or reported a death, many of whom wrote in repeatedly, asked whether anyone was reading, and described promised callbacks that never came.1 No one called them back, because the program was never built to help them; it was built so the CDC could say it was monitoring. Jeffrey Tucker has been reading their entries aloud so people can hear the stories behind the numbers, and I would encourage you to listen to a few of them1,2,3,4,5,6 (I also compiled several of them into a short video).

Note: the trials these vaccines were approved on have since been independently audited using data released by court order. Within the limited records obtained, the auditors documented 1,203 participants vanishing from the records, 1,209 adverse events re-filed as COVID symptoms, undisclosed deaths in the vaccine group, and the public receiving a formulation of the vaccine (made by a different manufacturing process) that was never tested in the trial.1 This matched what whistleblowers inside the trial had already told us, and it mirrors the same tactics that have been used to rig clinical trials for decades.

Three Vaccines in One

The public was told it was getting one vaccine: a strand of mRNA that would make spike protein for a few days and then disappear. However, as we gradually discovered, what was in the vial was instead three different ways of getting a body to produce spike protein, each of them an established vaccine technology in its own right, only one of which was disclosed, and only one of which was tested.

The vision of mRNA vaccines that was sold to the public was that the mRNA would enter muscle cells, those cells would briefly produce the spike protein, the immune system would learn to recognize it, and the mRNA would then break down and the process would stop. The problem was that for decades, the technology could not find a dose that was both safe and effective, as the body destroys foreign mRNA within hours,1 and Moderna had spent years and billions failing to make it work for a single liver enzyme before COVID rescued the company.

To solve this, the manufacturers replaced every uridine (one of the four building blocks of RNA) in the vaccine sequence with N1-methylpseudouridine, a synthetic molecule which does not exist in the human body, as RNA containing it both resists degradation and hides from the immune sensors that would otherwise detect and destroy it.1 Since this process is still not understood well enough to predict what a given modification will do, the manufacturers simply modified every site, guaranteeing the mRNA would persist long enough to work. That, I now believe, was the "first vaccine" (and the only one publicly disclosed to us).

The second vaccine was plasmid DNA. To scale up for the public, Pfizer switched to a different manufacturing process (the one never tested in the trial), which grew the DNA template for the mRNA inside bacteria using plasmids, but then failed to remove them from the final product. Independent sequencing found that plasmid DNA in the vials, and that it contained an SV40 enhancer sequence.1 That sequence, in turn, is not a random contaminant. Rather, the DNA vaccine literature identifies it as the element that efficiently transports plasmid DNA into the nucleus of a cell, where the cell’s own machinery transcribes it into mRNA, and injecting plasmids into muscle so that they do this is a licensed vaccine technology that has been worked on for thirty years. Health Canada, in turn, explicitly asked Pfizer to remove the sequence—but Pfizer disregarded the request and was never sanctioned for it,1 even though it had no need for the sequence and Moderna’s plasmid did not need it or use it. For a long time, I believed every “bad decision” made with the design of the mRNA vaccines could be explained by trying to maximize immediate profit alongside a complete lack of concern for the people harmed, but it is hard not to notice that the design Pfizer chose mirrored an existing vaccine technology, that the one company asked to remove it refused, and that everyone involved knew what the sequence does.

The third vaccine was made by the first two. When a cell is forced to mass produce a protein that comes out on its surface, pieces of that membrane bleb off as exosomes (tiny vesicles made from cell membranes) studded with the protein, which travel through the body and leave it in breath and sweat. Spike-coated exosomes are themselves a vaccine: injected, they immunize at nanogram doses,1 an inhaled COVID vaccine was built from lung-derived exosomes coated with spike protein,1 and by 2021 a review was cataloguing the companies developing exosome-based COVID vaccines.1 Every mRNA recipient was producing them, and after extensively searching for a mechanism, I concluded they best explain the shedding (discussed below) that was observed from the COVID vaccines.

Persistent mRNA, nuclear plasmid “contaminants,” and a spike-coated exosome are in effect three separate vaccines, each of which keeps antigen production going long after injection and carries it beyond the injection site (yet the public trials only tested the first one). So when the industry said the mRNA could not persist, could not enter the nucleus, and could not spread to others, it was describing the vision, not the actual product. The product did all three:

•A 2022 Stanford study of vaccine recipients found vaccine mRNA and spike protein still present in their lymph nodes 60 days after the second dose, the latest point at which the study looked.1

•A Massachusetts General Hospital autopsy study detected vaccine mRNA in the lymph nodes and heart muscle of patients who died within 30 days of vaccination.1

•A 2024 study found the mRNA persisted in the blood of 37% of recipients for at least two weeks,1 and a 2025 study detected it in blood, placenta and semen, in many cases more than 200 days after vaccination.1

•Yale’s LISTEN study, which directly measured spike protein in the blood of people with post-vaccination syndrome, found it persisting for over a year, with the longest case reaching 709 days at the time the study ended.1

•A 2024 case report of a vaccine-injured man detected spike protein coated exosomes 1,173 days after vaccination, vaccine mRNA containing exosomes 1,284 days after it, and the plasmid DNA still present alongside them.1

Modified mRNA is built to last weeks, not years. Three and a half years of spike production requires something that keeps making mRNA, and, in line with the already established DNA vaccine designs, plasmid DNA sitting in the nucleus does exactly that (which is why I suspect the plasmids in the vaccine rather than the mRNA itself, account for the longest cases of vaccine persistence).

This matters because the spike protein is toxic in its own right. It is positively charged, thereby disrupting the physiologic zeta potential and causing blood cells to clump together and form microclots (which is why I have spent years focusing on restoring the body’s zeta potential), and it shares sequences with numerous human proteins, which predisposes the immune system to attack the body’s own tissue.1 Furthermore, a January 2023 study found that what distinguished adolescents who developed myocarditis after the vaccine from those who did not was free spike protein circulating in their blood, which the uninjured had cleared,1 thereby providing an explanation for both why these injuries concentrate in a subset of recipients and why that subset gets worse with each additional vaccine (or in many cases, each COVID infection).

Note: one of the stranger observations of this period was embalmers reporting large rubbery clots in the bodies of the vaccinated, which citizen researchers documented through surveys that were eventually published in a medical journal.1 In 2021, a laboratory study found that adding spike protein to the plasma of healthy volunteers caused fibrin (the protein the body builds clots from) to misfold into dense amyloid clots that resisted the enzymes which normally break clots down.1 Since the body continually forms and dissolves fibrin clots, I argued in 2022 that clots the body could not dissolve would keep growing until they took the shape of the vessels containing them, which has since become the accepted explanation for what the embalmers were finding.

Shedding

Once the vaccines came out, I began to hear numerous similar reports of people who had made a point not to vaccinate becoming ill after being around someone who had, particularly if they had recently been vaccinated or the contact was prolonged. Menstrual abnormalities were the most common, to the point that several of my post-menopausal friends began experiencing immediate and significant bleeding. Since the vaccines “by definition” could not shed, this was dismissed each time it was raised, so with Pierre Kory’s help I collected provider data on it, put out a call for readers to share their experiences, and searched the literature for everything known about shedding.

From the more than 2,000 reports I compiled1 the most frequently reported symptoms (in rough order of frequency) were abnormal menstrual bleeding (which far outnumbered everything else), headaches, rashes, flu-like illnesses, tinnitus, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleeds, unexplained bruising, shingles, a distinct odor around the vaccinated, palpitations, coughs, sinus congestion, muscle pain, gastrointestinal issues and brain fog. The most common of these was eventually studied: a 2024 peer-reviewed survey of 6,049 women found that 3,390 of them had never been vaccinated, had no COVID symptoms and had never tested positive, yet reported the same menstrual abnormalities as the vaccinated, with 71.7% developing them within a week of being near a vaccinated person and 50.1% within three days, and those in daily close contact with the vaccinated outside their home had a 34% higher risk of heavier bleeding than those who were not.1 The odor has a chemical basis too, as a 2023 study found COVID vaccination produces a distinct signature of exhaled volatile organic compounds that can distinguish vaccine recipients from unvaccinated controls with high accuracy,1 and a 2025 study found the profile of compounds in sweat shifted after vaccination as well.1

Of the mechanisms I evaluated to explain how shedding can occur (which should not be possible from the mRNA design), the strongest case exists for exosome mediated shedding. A 2021 study which followed eight Pfizer recipients found spike protein coated exosomes circulating in their blood 14 days after the first dose (before any antibodies had formed), rising roughly 12-fold after the second dose, and still present four months later, and when those exosomes were injected into mice, the mice developed antibodies to the spike protein.1 A 2023 study then found spike protein antibodies in the noses of unvaccinated children whose parents were vaccinated (and not in children of unvaccinated parents), and found the same antibodies on surgical masks worn by vaccinated lab members, leading the authors to conclude the transfer was occurring through the breath.1 Likewise, two studies detected vaccine mRNA within the breast milk exosomes of recently vaccinated mothers.1,2 Since this topic has attracted immense interest (as many experienced and were afflicted by it despite being told it was “impossible” and could never happen), we studied the mRNA shedding phenomenon extensively, and everything we learned about who is affected, how it persists in certain individuals, what triggers it, and what reduces it is detailed here.

Note: the vaccine industry has long wanted a vaccine that spreads through a population on its own (so the unvaccinated are “covered” and the vaccinated are continually boosted), to the point that the next generation of self-amplifying “replicon” COVID vaccines (which are explicitly designed to keep producing antigen long after injection) is already licensed in Japan, Europe and the UK. So, the same industry that dismissed our concerns about the mRNA vaccines by insisting persistence and spread were impossible has now built a product around both.

Treating Spike Protein Injuries

Most practitioners find COVID vaccine injuries extremely difficult to treat, which is because the spike protein typically triggers several distinct pathologic processes at once: blood flow obstruction, autoimmunity and inflammation, an unresolved cell danger response, autonomic dysfunction, and immune suppression. Since these processes drive each other, symptoms map poorly onto mechanisms (e.g., fatigue can arise from any of them), a treatment aimed at one will often improve another, and the therapies that consistently perform best are “umbrella agents” with enough distinct mechanisms to address whichever combination a given patient has.

Two other things are consistently seen:

•What each patient needs varies significantly, as they have different facets of the disease and different underlying issues making them sick (e.g., the same therapy will treat one person’s brain fog but not their fatigue, and the reverse in the next patient).

•Since the most profit is made from the most expensive therapies, they are the ones most frequently recommended, and in our experience they are often not the helpful ones, which becomes a serious problem when patients exhaust their savings on them.

The clearest lesson, which came from extensively comparing notes with the small number of people I know who are successfully treating these injuries, was that most therapies fail not because they don’t work, but because they are given at the wrong point. React19 put it in terms of mitochondria: if someone takes a mitochondrial supplement while severe inflammation or autoimmunity is still active, their mitochondria are impaired and it simply will not work. The order of treatment for these injuries hence matters more than the therapy, which is why the protocol we put forward here is organized into six stages, and why the first two (which cost almost nothing), are the ones nearly everyone skips.

Three findings from that project are particularly noteworthy. First, in every dataset I reviewed (including an unpublished React19 survey of 453 patients that scored their fifty most common treatments), the interventions which helped the most people were the affordable ones nobody promotes, and the things the vaccine-injury clinics advertise were nowhere near the top. Second, a large share of the patients who had not responded to anything were taking so many supplements that the regimen itself was making them sick (e.g., one supplement nearly everyone began taking during COVID turned out to be a frequent culprit). Third, of those who recover, many do not credit a specific therapy; they describe an eighteen to thirty-six month process built on a few unglamorous changes and the decision to stop trying a new protocol every week.

Note: since spike protein toxicity is cumulative, most vaccine injured patients quickly realize each subsequent vaccine makes them worse, in some cases COVID infections do too, and in the most sensitive, shedding exposures worsen their condition, so appropriate spike avoidance is a necessary part of recovery.

Finally, the largest practice I know of treating these injuries has trialed at least thirty-five approaches in thousands of patients over four and a half years but only found five or six rose to the top, and even then, only if those remedies were used in the subsets of this disease they were appropriate for (e.g., dominant presentations of autonomic dysfunction vs. mast cell activation vs. recurrent infections vs. neuropsychiatric involvement)—whereas in contrast, most practitioners treating these injuries do not adapt their protocols to the specific type of spike protein injury the patient presents with.

Note: we have all seen so many people who spent years and exhausted their savings pursuing the expensive treatments for these injuries that were either inappropriate for their case or provided in the wrong order.

Conclusion

A novel protein was introduced into essentially every human being on earth and is demonstrably capable of causing a complex and highly variable disease in a significant subset of them, which has led to many like Pierre Kory arguing “spikeopathy” should by now be a recognized discipline with its own researchers, diagnostics and literature. Instead, as Kory put it to me, there are a handful of practitioners, who on their own have had to figure out what the vaccines are actually doing to us and how to fix it—while at the same time, conventional medicine maintains the (common) illness does not exist, and the industry that built the thing has moved on to both a product designed to persist even longer and rewriting the entire vaccine market to use the more lucrative mRNA platform (even as the mRNA flu vaccines now being brought to market have already shown higher adverse reaction rates than the shots they replace). Instead, due to how much money stands to be made off this technology, every institution has obstinately stood behind it, and we have been left on our own to figure out how to fix this mess.

Author’s note: This is an abridged version of a much longer article which lays out the evidence each of the three technologies in the shot was chosen knowing what it would do, the complete six-stage treatment protocol for treating spike protein injuries (with the specific therapies, how they are used, and where to obtain them), and everything we have learned about treating and preventing shedding. That article and its additional references can be read here.

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