Story at a Glance:

•Corticosteroids are amongst the most widely used drugs in medicine, but ever since their discovery, serious concerns about their safety have arisen, leading to lower and lower “safe” doses being used that were later recognized as not safe either.

•Many of the effects of steroids reflect a common criticism of modern medicine: by focusing on treating symptoms, the body’s innate healing mechanism is suppressed, leading to more severe illnesses emerging later.

•The side effects of steroids are severe and common (90% of users report them), yet 21% of American adults have taken an oral steroid within the last three years, and many of the most frequent uses have risks that greatly exceed their benefits.

•This article will cover the wide range of side effects now recognized to be caused by these drugs.

•In most cases, there is an underlying cause of the disorder a steroid is used to treat, and excellent conventional and natural alternatives now exist, further weakening the justification for these drugs.

Many of the problems we currently see in medicine are not new, but rather iterations of things that have been forgotten and occurred countless times in the past. For example, the COVID mRNA vaccines are not the first time the medical field has experienced irrational exuberance for a dubious remedy, even as some of their colleagues spoke out against it (at great risk to their professional standing). Here, we’ll look at what happened with corticosteroids, both because it provides a critical window into much of what’s gone awry with medicine and because steroids are some of the most problematic but widely used medications on the market.

Suppression

Because of the work that has been done to enshrine our system of medicine as the gold standard everything else must measure up to, many are not aware it is just one of many approaches to healing that has been developed throughout history. Western medicine descended from Galen’s humoral theory, where disease was an imbalance to be forcefully corrected (e.g., with bloodletting and purging), which in turn gave way to a system where drugs that created dramatic physiologic changes (e.g., mercury, lead, arsenic, and opium) became the therapeutic mainstays, particularly since it was much easier to tell a drug “worked” if it created a dramatic effect or counteracted an easily recognizable symptom. Because of the poor outcomes this often produced, a variety of alternative schools came into existence (e.g., Homeopathy in 1796, Osteopathy in 1874, and Naturopathy in 1901), all based on supporting the body’s ability to heal itself and gradually correcting the underlying process eventually giving rise to the existing symptoms. The founder of Homeopathy, in turn, coined the term “Allopathy” (“allo” means ‘other’) for the mainstream approach, as it highlighted its tendency to use external interventions that created effects opposite to the existing disease.

As Allopathic medicine evolved, it gravitated towards drugs which suppressed the unpleasant symptoms in the body (e.g., fevers or skin eruptions), since this was the easiest way to create a dramatic change in a patient, while the competing schools gradually concluded that suppressing symptoms often led to the subsequent creation of severe illnesses (which coincides with Allopathic medicine being excellent at treating acute emergencies but poorly equipped to treat chronic diseases).

A key insight during this debate (Hering’s Law of Cure)1 was that healing occurs in a specific order (from the inside out, from the head down, and in the reverse order of symptom appearance) and that disease occurs in the opposite direction, so by suppressing symptoms (which were often the body’s attempt to expel a pathogenic factor), the pathogenic factor was instead pushed deeper into the body, creating a more severe illness in the future. Throughout my career, I have seen numerous extremely compelling cases of this (e.g., children with significant reactions to vaccines being given Tylenol for their fevers and then experiencing a much more severe illness, such as autistic regression, or COVID-19 patients crashing after their unpleasant fever is suppressed), yet this principle remains largely unrecognized, and many standard medical practices are simply aggressive suppression of symptoms.

Note: Chinese medicine holds a similar perspective, mapping a progression of increasing severity as a pathogenic factor travels from the superficial to the deep channels of the body (something I believe correlates with increasing blood stasis and a loss of zeta potential obstructing larger and larger vessels), and its treatments are often aimed at expelling a pathogenic factor rather than counteracting the symptomatic reaction to it.

I’ve never forgotten a conference in the 1970s where one of the world’s leading homeopaths convened a panel to discuss what the likely consequences would be in the upcoming decades of Allopathic medicine routinely suppressing symptoms (e.g., aggressively treating all fevers with medications and preventing the childhood febrile illnesses with vaccination, something studies have repeatedly linked to cancer later in life). Building upon Hering’s Law of Cure (and the recent mass introduction of suppressive steroids), they predicted a global shift from less severe illnesses to more severe ones (e.g., cancers), and that physical illnesses would be pushed deeper into the body and replaced with psychiatric illnesses (anxiety, depression, psychopathy, self-harm, mass shootings), and in time spiritual ones. It was hence quite noteworthy to me that many of these predicted shifts indeed happened, although I also feel a strong case can be made that this was due to more than just Allopathy’s increasingly aggressive suppression of symptom (e.g., here I show how the increasing proliferation of vaccinations could account for some of this shift).

All of this touches upon one of the central criticisms of Allopathic medicine: anytime an external agent is used to forcefully change a process which is unfolding within the body (rather than aiding the body’s ability to resolve it) you run the risk of a minor temporary issue being exchanged for a severe chronic one, especially when this is repeatedly done throughout the course of someone’s life. In some cases, this risk is very justified (e.g., in a life-threatening emergency). At the same time however, a general unwillingness to acknowledge this issue pervades Allopathic medicine, and everyone has gradually become habituated to patients “just being” sicker and sicker.

Note: while steroids are the medication most associated with suppressing illness, for years homeopaths also told me they’d frequently seen antibiotics “treat” an acute infection but turn it into a chronic one. This finally made sense when I read Cell Wall Deficient Forms: Stealth Pathogens, which showed that when bacteria are exposed to cell wall destroying antibiotics, some transform into misshapen cell wall deficient “mycoplasma like” bacteria that are found within many “aseptic” tissues undergoing an autoimmune attack, and which can transform back into their normal form once the environment is “safe.” Around 10% of the chronic conditions I come across seem to have this component and improve once it is addressed.

Cortisol

The hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis is the body’s central stress response system. When you experience stress, the hypothalamus signals the pituitary, which signals the adrenal glands to release cortisol, and once cortisol levels are high enough, they signal the brain to stop, creating a negative feedback loop that prevents over-activation of the stress response. Cortisol has a few key functions. It enhances the immune system’s immediate response to threats while limiting excessive immune activity to prevent autoimmunity, and over time this shifts to immune suppression (which is what makes synthetic corticosteroids a popular treatment for inflammation and autoimmunity). It raises blood sugar by breaking down muscle and fat for glucose production and reducing insulin sensitivity. It breaks down protein and inhibits collagen synthesis. It raises blood pressure by retaining sodium and water, sensitizing blood vessels to adrenaline, and damaging the blood vessel lining (e.g., a one standard deviation increase in morning cortisol is linked to an 18% higher risk of future cardiovascular events1). It modulates arousal, attention, and memory.

Each of these becomes a disease when cortisol is chronically elevated: diabetes, abdominal obesity, muscle wasting, bone loss, poor wound healing, skin thinning, easy bruising, cardiovascular disease, memory deficits, cravings, and rarely, psychosis. Additionally, once cortisol levels are chronically elevated, the HPA axis either becomes desensitized to cortisol or loses the ability to secrete it when needed, a dysregulation that can last for months after the excess cortisol is gone. All of it also describes what happens when the same hormone is given as a drug.

Corticosteroids

In 1946, cortisone was first synthesized.1 Two years later, enough had been produced to test it on a human, where it was discovered to improve rheumatoid arthritis symptoms (which won the 1950 Nobel Prize1) and was immediately hailed as a ‘wonder drug.’1 Before long, it was discovered that other inflammatory syndromes also responded to cortisone, and a rush of other steroids (e.g., prednisone and hydrocortisone) hit the market for lupus, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis and a wide range of other conditions.

In the late 1950s, serious side effects began to accumulate from long-term steroid use, and by the early 1960s, steroid treatment was “shunned altogether by the rheumatology community,”1 to the point that shortly afterwards, drugs like ibuprofen were named non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs to distinguish them from the disastrous steroids.1 Steroids were then prescribed with more caution and at lower doses until they were reborn in the 1980s under a low dose regimen.

Note: after harms were discovered with steroids, the pivot made to protect them was that they are safe if “low doses” are given. However, over the decades, what constituted a safe “low dose” has greatly declined (i.e., doses now considered toxic previously were routinely prescribed), and that drop will likely continue (e.g., in 2016, Europe’s rheumatology group concluded long-term steroid doses above 10mg a day were high risk and only 5mg or less was low risk,1 a figure significantly lower than the amount routinely used in America). Likewise, I still frequently encounter doctors who will “throw prednisone” at any unusual symptomatology that appears to be immunological in nature, which in some cases I’ve never forgotten was disastrous and caused permanent complications for the patient.

Currently, steroids remain widely used, and their use has gradually increased. In 2009, 6.4% of American adults had used oral steroids at least once in the last year, whereas in 2018, 7.7% did,1 while a 2017 study found 21.1% of adults (age 18-64) had used at least one oral steroid prescription in the last three years.1

Steroid Side Effects

As you would expect, the side effects from taking steroids mirror those seen with excessive cortisol, although in many cases they are much more severe. They are also quite common: one study found 90% of users report adverse effects, and 55% report at least one that is very bothersome.1 Much of this has been established within the scientific literature:

•Bone Loss: Corticosteroids double one’s risk of a fracture (and even more so for a vertebra), with 12% of users reporting fractures.1,2 At typical doses, steroids cause a 5-15% loss of bone in the first year year, and in long-term users, 37% experience vertebral fractures1 (high dose use increases the risk of vertebral fractures fivefold1). Steroid bone loss in fact is such a common problem that treating it is one of the few official indications the FDA provides for bisphosphonates1 (which have many severe side effects, including making your bones more likely to break). Higher doses also cause avascular necrosis (bone death) in 6.7% of users.1 For example, I remember one patient who developed it in both hips following a course of steroids and likely would have also developed it in both shoulders had treatment not been initiated.

•Weight Gain: approximately 70% of individuals taking oral corticosteroids long-term report weight gain,1 with one study finding a 5.73–12.79 lb increase per year,1 typically stored in the face, neck, and belly.

•Adrenal Insufficiency: corticosteroids reduce the adrenal gland’s ability to produce cortisol (which can sometimes be life threatening), affecting 48.7% of oral users.1

•Diabetes: a systematic review found individuals taking systemic corticosteroids for COPD were 2.4 times more likely to develop hyperglycemia,1 another found patients who’d taken them at least once were 1.85 times more likely to develop diabetes,1 and a meta-analysis found that in patients without pre-existing diabetes, a month or more of steroids caused hyperglycemia in 32% and diabetes in 19%.1

•Cardiovascular: high doses of steroids increase heart attacks by 226%, heart failure by 272%, and strokes by 73%.1

•Eyes: steroids increase the risk of cataracts by 245-311%1 (with 15% of users reporting this side effect1) and the risk of ocular hypertension or glaucoma by 41%.1

•Gastrointestinal: steroids increase the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding or perforation by 43%.1

•Psychiatric: the rate of psychiatric reactions rises steeply with the dose, from 1.3% of patients taking 40 mg of prednisone a day, to 4.6% at 41–80 mg, to 18.4% above 80 mg, and across studies, 2–4% of users develop depression, anxiety or apathy, while around 3% develop psychosis with hallucinations.1 Additionally, sleep disturbance was one of the three most commonly reported side effects, rising from roughly a third of users at the lowest cumulative doses to 61% at the highest (e.g., 10 mg a day for 18 months),1 and steroids sometimes cause psychosis.1

•Infections: users of inhaled steroids were 20% more likely to develop tuberculosis, and patients on steroids were 20% more likely to develop sepsis1 (possibly due to the initial symptoms of the infection being masked by the steroids).

Note: in the mid-1960s, while steroids were still being widely promoted by the medical field, one of my colleagues did an oral steroid study on mice and saw they had breakdown of collagen along with fatty degeneration of the major organs (e.g., liver and heart), which caused them to change their career path.

Uses for Steroids

All of this argues that steroids, if used, should only be done when necessary, be given at the lowest dose, and the patients carefully monitored for side effects (much of which does not occur in practice). Generally speaking, shorter and more external steroid courses are less likely to cause problems, while longer ones (particularly oral routes) cause the most issues.

Inhaled steroids are routinely used for asthma and COPD, and since their systemic absorption is much less, their side effects concentrate in the airway (e.g., thrush, hoarseness, cough). While they can help and are often the only option available to patients, in most cases natural therapies which directly treat the conditions are preferable. For example, COPD is seen as a progressive and incurable illness which can only be delayed, whereas when nebulized glutathione is used to replenish the protective lining of the lungs (explained here), it halts the progression of the disease without side effects.

Note: since publishing the DMSO series, many readers have also shared DMSO reversed their COPD and asthma, with the longest followed cases continuing to show a sustained improvement

Topical steroids are routinely used for skin issues, where systemic side effects are rare and most local issues (e.g., skin thinning) result from prolonged use. I have long suspected they in part work by reducing fluid circulation to the skin so inflammatory toxins cannot arrive there (the opposite of how DMSO treats skin conditions), and for the reasons outlined earlier, I tend to avoid them, since there is often an underlying cause of a skin eruption that can be discerned and addressed.

Injectable steroids are frequently put into painful joints, and I believe there are three significant issues with this. First, a certain degree of systemic absorption occurs, so many of the previously mentioned side effects can follow (e.g., high blood sugar for over a week).1 Second, if the injected steroid is not water soluble (most aren’t), it will often remain in the joint (e.g., you can often see previously injected steroids when a joint is examined arthroscopically). Third, steroids weaken and degrade connective tissue. Since arthritis often results from weakened ligaments no longer holding the joint in the correct position (causing it to grind against itself when it moves), a temporary relief is gained that is followed by a worsening of the underlying issue, which typically results in the patient eventually needing surgery. This is particularly problematic in the spine, as the spinal surgeries which innevitably follow those joint injections frequently leave patients much worse off.

Note: in some cases, the benefit patients receive from joint injections comes from the local anesthetic mixed with the steroid (its temporary anesthesia resets a hypersensitive nerve), which makes it even more unfortunate that an unnecessary and harmful steroid was injected.

Intravenous steroids are routinely given to certain hospitalized patients with severe illnesses, and in those instances (especially given the options available for hospitalized patients), this is often necessary and lifesaving.

Oral steroids have the widest range of uses (severe lung conditions, allergic reactions, autoimmune conditions, transplant rejection, adrenal replacement, skin disorders, and acute musculoskeletal flares), which is unfortunate since they also cause the most side effects, and while some of these are justified, a strong case can be made that many others cause more harm than any benefit they provide.

Using Steroids In Practice

Over the years, I’ve found a wide range of perspectives on steroids, so to illustrate that, for this article I asked a few different specialists I respect, who have used a lot of them during their careers (and since COVID drifted towards integrative therapies), where they now stand.

A rheumatologist: “Early in my career I used a lot of steroids but I now almost entirely avoid them because they have too much toxicity from long-term use. I feel my specialty still does not fully appreciate how dangerous they are or that many conventional and holistic alternatives now exist that get the same results without most of their side effects. Worse still, steroids are far too popular with primary care providers due to the immediate benefits they create and a lack of awareness about the long term consequences. At this point, the main situation I would use steroids in is a life-threatening autoimmune exacerbation (e.g., lupus shutting down the kidneys or a systemic vasculitis), and the steroids would be done briefly to stabilize them and serve as a bridge before you switch to something less toxic.”

An orthopedic surgeon: “In my experience, giving steroids accelerates the degeneration of a joint, so whenever a patient requests an injection, I warn them about the deal they are making and that it’s likely a joint replacement will follow. I try to avoid unnecessary surgeries, so I am ‘incentivized’ to give this advice, whereas I find many orthopedists act differently as their salary depends upon frequent surgeries.”

A surgeon who also worked as an ICU doctor: “Prolonged use of systemic steroids significantly increases solid cancer risks, and as a practicing surgeon it was impossible to not notice the worse outcomes these same patients had for basically every metric (cure rate, recurrence rate, wound infection rate, response to therapy).”

A dermatologist: “I try to avoid oral steroids entirely as they have real risks (I’ve seen too many patients who developed Cushing’s from oral steroids given for a lung condition) and better alternatives exist now. The primary issue I encounter is patients at the emergency department being prescribed a brief course of oral steroids for an undiagnosed rash, and then after it gives them brief relief, seeing another ED doctor who does the same thing. With topical steroids, the most common problem is that they’re reflexively given for skin issues that are incorrectly diagnosed (e.g., an ‘autoimmune’ rash that is actually fungal).”

A psychiatrist: “In hospital settings (where high doses are used) psychiatric changes come on fast and are often missed, and since hospitals are an environment conducive to delirium, we often see steroid induced changes evolve into psychosis and delirium. I have long believed if every patient receiving high dose steroids was screened for the initial hypomania, it would greatly improve patient morbidity and mortality.”

An ER doctor: “I strongly support the acute, short-term use of steroids (e.g., for severe asthma, COPD exacerbations, or septic shock). But when they are used for more than 5–7 days, significant problems arise, such as chronic tissue weakening and adrenal suppression. One of the biggest misconceptions in orthopedic medicine is encouraging patients to ‘try’ one to three steroid injections for knee pain, as these patients often end up needing a knee replacement within a year anyway.”

A pulmonologist and ICU doctor: “Throughout my career, I’ve given steroids to thousands of patients and except for one case where they developed myopathy, all of the side effects were self-limited and stopped once the steroid was stopped. I feel there is too much fear around systemic steroids, so many patients don’t receive the immense benefits they could (e.g., two of my family members with PANDAS got their lives back after a course of oral steroids). Lastly, my experience has been that steroids rarely help vaccine injured patients.”

Nothing is black and white in medicine, and as the above examples show, these doctors saw significantly different adverse outcomes from large pools of patients due to where their focus lay. In my eyes, the central issue with steroids is that while they do suppress the immune system (which is sometimes needed), they are too broad in their effects, and as a result, in most conditions, a significant number of unwanted consequences inevitably happen from their use.

Alternatives to Steroids

Something often difficult to appreciate about medicine is just how frequently something which seems revolutionary at the time is later replaced with a radically superior alternative. For example, even Anthony Fauci’s harshest critics will concede that shortly after he joined the NIH in 1968, he had an important insight: that chemotherapy drugs, when given at low doses, could be used to suppress dangerous autoimmune responses.1 This worked (e.g., at the time, 90-98% of patients with granulomatosis with polyangiitis died within 1-2 years of diagnosis, while with low dose cyclophosphamide the remission rate went from 0 to 93%), and since those chemotherapy drugs were revolutionary compared to the existing options at the time, immune suppressing drugs which created the consequences of immune suppression (e.g., cancer or unusual infections) were seen as completely justified and became the standard of care for these severe autoimmune disorders.

Note: cyclophosphamide is still used in that manner (as it is lifesaving) but never received an FDA approval for it,1 which is noteworthy given how aggressively Fauci targeted “unapproved” therapies during the AIDS crisis and COVID-19.

Since that time, drugs have been developed which selectively target aspects of the immune system rather than everything, and in tandem, a variety of natural approaches now effectively treat a wide range of autoimmune disorders (along with many of the other things steroids treat, such as musculoskeletal issues). Because of this, I feel it’s fairly rare that systemic steroids are necessary, and in most of the instances where they are (outside of life-threatening circumstances), low and short doses should be used.

Treating Autoimmune Diseases

When autoimmune disorders are treated in conventional practice, we feel five errors repeatedly occur:

1. Frequently, autoimmune disorders have a cause (e.g., a chronic infection, a dental infection, or a chemical toxicity the body never cleared) that goes unrecognized, resulting in powerful immune-suppressing drugs being used instead, while the underlying issue progresses.

2. In many cases, lifestyle factors (sleep, sunlight, fluid-circulating exercise, food allergens, insulin resistance, and stress) significantly exacerbate autoimmune conditions, and were they to be focused on, the symptoms would significantly reduce, and the amount of medication required would as well. In practice, we find less than 1% of autoimmune patients have normal insulin resistance parameters, and while it is recognized 80% of patients report an unusually stressful situation prior to their disease onset,1 this is rarely taken into account with conventional management.

3. Those lifestyle factors can also prevent conventional treatments from working. In many cases where a medication that “should work” does not, focusing on the unaddressed lifestyle factors is what’s needed for a remission. Unfortunately, rather than the doctor taking a step back and asking “what am I missing here,” the reflex is to simply give more immune suppressing medications. In short, if a patient has been on multiple potent rheumatologic drugs, they were most likely not managed correctly.

4. As many of the safer autoimmune drugs with the best risk to benefit ratio are relatively new, most doctors in practice are not aware they exist (e.g., that side-effect free alternatives to methotrexate exist, or that drugs exist which can restore the adrenal glands after steroids have suppressed them). As such, familiar drugs that should not be used for long periods (e.g., steroids and NSAIDs) are instead frequently the mainstay of treatment.

5. Many highly effective non-standard treatments for autoimmune conditions remain fairly unknown despite extensive scientific evidence demonstrating their efficacy (e.g., ultraviolet blood irradiation). Likewise, since there are so many natural therapies for autoimmune conditions, it’s often so difficult to sort out which work that they all get cast under the same umbrella and ignored.

Because of this, the management of autoimmune conditions remains less than satisfactory for many patients, which is particularly unfortunate given how common they are becoming (e.g., extensive evidence ties vaccination to autoimmunity). In practice, we find most of these patients do not need steroids at all. Some of what replaces them is unglamorous (one reader put his rheumatoid arthritis into remission with a form of exercise no rheumatologist would have suggested), some of it is pharmaceutical (typically with a few of the newer rheumatologic drugs), and some of it requires finding what set the autoimmunity off in the first place (which again, conventional medicine will rarely explore).

Conclusion

One of the things that never ceases to amaze me about the body is how interconnected it is, and hence how many different approaches exist to treat the myriad of illnesses that affect it. While many of my colleagues have exceptional results treating autoimmune illness (to the point people from quite far away seek them out), their approaches are often quite different from each other, and often quite different from what they did the year before, as treating complex illnesses is an art that is constantly evolving. For any patient struggling to navigate the autoimmunity puzzle, the most important thing to understand is that you have control over many parts of it, and that being handed a steroid is rarely the end of the road.

Author’s note: This is an abridged version of a much longer article which covers the lifestyle factors, supplements, integrative therapies, chronic infections, and the safest conventional drugs we have found for treating autoimmune conditions without steroids (along with far going into greater detail on the dangers of steroids and many specific autoimmune disorders). That article and its additional references can be read here.

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