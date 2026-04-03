The Forgotten Side of Medicine

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Kim Witczak's avatar
Kim Witczak
3d

I appreciate your thoughtful and thought provoking posts. As an accidental drug safety advocate, I wish more doctors had your more cautious approach to treatment. Less is more. Harms from medicine is more prevalent than we have been told.

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ReBecca's avatar
ReBecca
3d

I used Ivermectin cream with a little added DMSO to treat a bcc spot on my nostril successfully. My dermatologist had pushed me to get a MOHS procedure which can be disfiguring. I'm glad that I questioned the need for a treatment that radical for a tiny red dot........which was not life threatening.

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