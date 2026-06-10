The Forgotten Side of Medicine

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Bruce J Kellogg's avatar
Bruce J Kellogg
11h

I have had GERD since I was in my thirties and took all that medication for relief. Here I am in my sixties and and within one week of finally finding raw milk my stomach problems disappeared.

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Debbie Wolff's avatar
Debbie Wolff
11hEdited

Great article! Over a decade ago, I went to the doctor with continual/constant burping. She diagnosed me with GERD (which was a midiagnosis). After taking Prilosec for about six months and working to educate myself, I learned that what I was experiencing were simple age-related symptoms and learned to manage my body with food. There are some good sources out there that can help with this:

https://chriskresser.com/how-to-cure-gerd-without-medication/

https://time.com/4929930/acid-reflux-drugs-diet/

Both articles have good information. This is also when I began to learn/notice that doctors are trained to distribute medication rather than educate their clients.

Thank you for this post!

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