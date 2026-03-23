The Forgotten Side of Medicine

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A Midwestern Doctor's avatar
A Midwestern Doctor
5h

If you have had a DMSO report you'd like to share, please do so here:

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-remarkable-history-and-safety/comments

When they are posted in other places, despite my best efforts, they frequently get missed and don't make it up there.

Additionally, the most current information on using DMSO can be found in this article:

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/dmso-heals-the-eyes-and-transforms

There are a lot of other DMSO articles in the cue, and in the next few weeks, they will finally start coming out now that all the source documents are completed (and just need to be sorted).

Thank you so much for your support and understanding.

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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
4h

"Laziness won, and the FDA began looking for reasons to stop this [surge in applications for FDA approval]."

It wasn't laziness that won. It was malice. "Suppression of cures" is the FDA's raison d'etre.

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