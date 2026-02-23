Like many, I went into medicine because I like helping people, and I find the endless complexity of the body, mind, and spirit to be absolutely fascinating. Likewise, for most of my life I’ve helped people navigate health issues (directly or online) and worked in free clinics. For that reason, when I made this newsletter, I initially only had three goals:

1. Try to help turn the tide against the COVID vaccines, as the rate of harm they were causing was so high anything done to avert that would help a lot of people far into the future, but at the same time, the censorship apparatus behind them was so vast, there very few voices who could bring attention to the biggest medical catastrophe in history. Given how vast this apparatus was, it felt like an exercise in futility (with real professional consequences) to fight against it, but I also knew if I did nothing, I would hate myself for a long time, particularly as all the long term consequences piled up as the years went on (e.g., all of the aggressive cancers I am now seeing throughout my community are incredibly depressing and almost every day I wish I somehow could have done more to prevent that outcome).

As you would expect, that article contorts itself to discusses every conceivable cause except the vaccine.

2. Try to bring enough attention to a few health concepts I felt were critically important so that if people wanted to find them, they’d be able to.

3. Scale up what I’d already done for most of my life and give health advice to people that could make a real positive impact in their lives.

Put differently, I didn’t expect this to go anywhere (hence my bland username). My thought was that maybe one day I would have 10,000 readers, and that this newsletter would just be a part-time activity I did in my free time to make it easier for me to fulfill my goal of helping people. However, the way the universe works, sometimes people are just in the right place at the right time, and a year ago, The Forgotten Side of Medicine became the top health newsletter on here.

A similar growth pattern has happened with the Twitter account I regularly post on , although it’s been less linear due to 𝕏’s algorithm constantly changing.

Likewise, the same unprecedented confluence of events which made this publication possible (the alternative media ecosystem exploding online in parallel with the entire population being forced to take a clearly ineffective vaccine that injured half of its recipients), allowed something I never thought would happen in my life—people who got what was going on with the health care system, taking over the Federal Health Bureaucracy and having the president’s full support to fix the abhorrent policies systemic corruption have sustained for decades.

I interpreted these events (and many other extraordinary “coincidences” that occurred during this period) to mean that I had a moral and spiritual responsibility to use the opportunity this platform offered me to advance the critical messages that were waiting to emerge into the world.

These, I felt were:



•Bringing awareness to the dangers of pharmaceutical drugs (particularly vaccines).



•Helping MAHA and RFK succeed as much as possible (which includes targeted donations), as a very unique window exists now to get a lot done, which may not exist in the future.



•I felt I had a spiritual responsibility to effectively bring forward some of the critical forgotten medical concepts my colleagues, mentors (and their mentors) had spent their lives trying to alert the public to, particularly since critiquing medicine only goes so far unless you can provide real solutions and alternatives to the current paradigm.

Thus far, this has largely been successful. For example, I now periodically run into people who tell me I need to read The Forgotten Side of Medicine (two of whom shared screenames I recognized in the comments here), many health influencers are now promoting the same ideas and research I’ve introduced (a major part of why I’m anonymous is so the ideas I bring out aren’t “mine” but rather are seen as self-evident truths everyone else will want to copy and claim as “theirs”—which is critical for allowing the concepts to permanently enter the culture), and a lot of the ideas I’ve broached here have subsequently become policies MAHA implemented (which may also be a complete coincidence as I’m just advocating for the clearest health problems that most urgently need to be fixed).

Conversely, it’s also created a few major issues. For example, on a daily basis, I struggle with the fact that I am not doing more and my life has become a balancing act of rearranging personal and professional commitments to not burn those bridges, while simultaneously feeling I’m at least doing “enough” here—and pace all of it so I don’t burn out. Likewise, one of the things I feel really bad about is that I just can’t respond to most of the people who reach out to me with questions.

So to address that, I’ve explored a lot of different solutions (e.g., part of why many articles are so detailed is to preempt many of the questions I would otherwise receive). It took a while to find the right people, but now others, including a small collaboration of doctors, are now helping with the newsletter. In that vein, a bit over year ago, I started doing monthly open threads where people could ask about whatever pressing health questions they had which had not been addressed over the last month as it is much faster to respond to a comment thread than a large number of correspondences (plus if it’s done that way, everyone else can see the answers too).

In tandem, I paired those open threads with another topic I thought people would want to know about, which was not quite enough for its own article. This month, I will highlight MAHA’s progress and the current DMSO project I am working on.

Dismantling Medical Propaganda

Throughout my life, I’ve watched many remarkable medical innovators be crushed and erased by a system that does not tolerate dissent, and in tandem, I’ve watched disastrous drug after drug (or vaccine) be given free rein to harm so many people.

In most cases, the same things perpetuate this (e.g., a rigid unwillingness within the medical profession to challenge existing medical dogmas and an absolute trust in medical orthodoxy by both the media and other institutions). For instance, consider this 2006 CBS news segment (and NIH study), which showed that flu shots increased flu deaths but had no effect on the CDC’s vaccine recommendations.

Note: Clinton’s FDA legalized direct consumer advertising, allowing the pharmaceutical industry to buy out the mainstream media. Because of this, the major news channels used to routinely air segments showing people’s lives were ruined by vaccines (e.g., I collected 54 here they would never air today), whereas now the general population suffers from “vaccine amnesia” and has no idea there are major safety issues with vaccines, which began long before they were born.

In studying this depressing reality for decades, I have noticed one bright upside; the people running our system are largely selected on the basis of compliance rather than merit, and as such, they over rely on the power imbalance they have rather than creatively adapting to the current situation they are facing (which I believe has created a situation somewhat akin to how the small but nimble American Revolutionary Army was able to defeat the much larger but rigid British Army).

As such, they tend to reuse the same methods again and again, and because of this, once you can recognize what they are doing, it becomes possible to predict each move they will make (e.g., this is why I “knew” what was going to happen with COVID in early 2020, a few months before it hit the United States). For example, they will always monopolize life essential resources (e.g., food, medicine, energy) so people are forced to comply with the system to acquire those overpriced resources to survive, and they always will put things into a rigid hierarchy and then buy out the top of the hierarchy (e.g., top universities, “credible” news organizations or “premier” medical journals) so it is very easy to exert control over the entire population.

Because of all of this, I’ve tried to focus on:



•Highlighting the common propaganda techniques that are reused ad nauseam so you can develop immunity to them.

•Cover the common lies and talking points that are continually reused to bamboozle people into supporting dangerous and ineffective pharmaceutical products so that people are empowered with decisive counterarguments to refute them.

•Be part of the tide sweeping our culture that is causing people to simply lose interest in the mainstream media, and switch to alternative platforms (due to the mass media constantly lying and refusing to cover the real stories we care about). Furthermore, I’ve repeatedly tried to show the alternative media community that if you simply speak the truth in a balanced and heart-centered way (rather than in a negative and polarizing manner), that is enough to reach people, as I deeply believe that this shift is necessary within the alternative media ecosystem for it to truly displace the mass media.

MAHA’s First Year

In February 2025, the MAHA report was published, the first time the Federal government had stopped gaslighting us and acknowledged many of the real health issues facing the country (with 7 cabinet officials, along with the heads of the NIH and FDA, signing off on it). Likewise, in September 2025, a plan was released which detailed how RFK’s HHS would address each of the issues raised in the report—most of which were things I had wished for decades the government would do, but never realistically expected to happen.

Once that plan came out, they then began enacting it, and over the last year (especially the last few months), MAHA has gotten a lot of fairly consequential things done, each of which I’ve wanted to write about the importance of—yet by the time I start, another has happened. Some of these include:

My broader perspectives on what they’ve done so far, in turn, is as follows:

•The task they are facing is akin to “cleaning the Augean stables” as there is so much institutional resistance against everything they want to do (e.g., the CDC continues to defy implementing the vaccine policies that were put in place), that getting anything done is akin to a miracle.

Note: when the MAHA team was coming together, a few people approached me to serve in the HHS. I declined because I felt I could make a much bigger impact from the outside, given the freedom this newsletter provides me. Because of this, while I wish more was being done, I also recognize that if I were working in the HHS, I would not be getting anywhere as much done, and continually getting frustrated that I was having to cut deals and neglect issues I cared passionately about to get certain key things actually implemented—while simultaneously get a lot of grief from the public for “selling out” by not addressing those core issues. As such, I am incredibly grateful that more politically savvy people than me have taken that difficult task on and are able to actually get things done.

•So, given the obstacles MAHA is facing, it is incredible how much they have already gotten done, and I am eagerly awaiting what will soon follow.

•Due to the dishonesty of the media, whenever one of these changes is announced, the media either downplays its significance, distorts what happens (e.g., claiming the opposite of what actually happened), or goes hysterical about how the needed change will destroy the country—which in many ways has become the greatest obstacle to MAHA getting things done. Interestingly, by far the greatest opposition to MAHA in the media, medical profession, and government is towards anything being done with vaccination (highlighting how pivotal these products are to the entire medical industry), and I am relatively certain that had anyone else been president, due to the immense pressure the vaccine lobby exerts on the entire government, the vaccine schedule could never have been changed.

Note: the change was facilitated by Trump signing an executive order requesting a revision of the vaccine schedule, something almost certainly motivated by the fact that Trump knew people he was close to who suffered life-altering vaccine brain injuries and had already spent decades speaking out about it.

•Initially, MAHA seemed to be largely avoiding the agricultural end of the equation (which I believe is due to the agrochemical industry holding a large sway over the Republican party, and hence making it very difficult for MAHA to threaten their interests). This year, that flipped, and MAHA’s focus has shifted away from critiquing pharmaceutical toxicity or vaccines and towards fixing agricultural policies—which I strongly suspect was due to polling indicating this was a better bet for the midterms.

•From a political strategy, I am not sure if this is a good idea, as while healthier food and removing toxic additives is a very popular (and safe) position across the electorate (that the media is pressuring the White House to adopt), all the polls I’ve come across on the issue have found about 50% of the American population believes there are serious safety issues with the COVID vaccines, while around a quarter experienced side effects from the vaccine, 10% of which were severe. As such, taking the safe approach of not touching vaccine issues before the midterms is likely to alienate the MAHA base, which is needed to win the midterms (much in the same way pollsters have argued Trump’s neglecting key ‘controversial’ MAGA issues prior to the midterms may actually cost him the midterms by demoralizing his base).

Note: as Scott Atlas MD showed in his memoir, Trump made a similar mistake during COVID by not listening to his gut and defying the ridiculous measures being done to contain the virus (endless lockdowns, masking and testing while stonewalling treatments for the infection) due to his advisors constantly encouraging him not to “rock the boat” before the election (as the vaccine obsessed media went hysterical anytime he tried to implement a sensible COVID policy) so Trump went along with all the COVID insanity—which ultimately cost him the election.

When he resigned from the Task Force in a telephone call to Trump, Atlas writes, the president told him, “You were right about everything, all along the way. And you know what? You were also right about something else. Fauci wasn’t the biggest problem of all of them. It really wasn’t him.” Trump meant that it was Birx, and Atlas couldn’t resist a parting shot at the aides who had been so afraid of her. Knowing that they were listening on the speakerphone in the Oval Office, Atlas said, “Well, Mr. President, I will say this. You have balls. I have balls. But the closest people around you—they didn’t. They had no balls. They let you down.” They let down the rest of the country, too.

•Many of the things MAHA wants to do are predicated upon the Republicans retaining a majority during the midterms (as plans have already been drawn up to impeach RFK and tie up everything MAHA wants to do for the rest of Trump’s presidency if the Democrats regain a majority in Congress). Because of this, a catch-22 exists, where MAHA support is needed to win the election, but actions on vaccines, one of MAHA’s key issues, have to be delayed until after the midterms without costing the base.

So, given all of this, I am very encouraged by what is happening, but simultaneously fear the orchestrated pushback against MAHA (and all the divisions and negativity being fed into the movement) is going to recreate 2020 and result in the much bigger changes planned for 2027-2028 not coming to fruition—which again underscores why I continually force myself to prioritize writing this newsletter regardless of how challenging this is to do as I’ve been livid about these issues for decades and hence can’t bear to forfeit the one chance to fix them.

As such, my belief is that it is essential we focus on the unity needed to keep MAHA’s coalition from fracturing, but simultaneously, to continue bringing as much attention as possible to the reality of vaccine injury so that the White House will continue to respond to this urgent issue and the public does not forget the consequences of allowing the pharmaceutical industry to act with complete impunity throughout COVID-19.

The DMSO Project

I “believe” in science, as it represents one of the best tools our species has created for discerning truth and advancing civilization. Unfortunately, in practice, the opposite frequently happens, due to political pressures (and monopolization of the journal system), selectively altering science so that only “research” which supports vested interests being accepted as “The Science” regardless of how incorrect or irrational it is (which is another major issue MAHA, through NIH director Jay Bhattacharya, is trying to correct).

Because of this, especially as you move outside of the tightly controlled Western scientific apparatus (or move back in time prior to when that control was systemically enacted), a vast body of research virtually no one has heard of exists that supports the use of “unproven” therapies. As such, my belief has long been that if this information were made available in a coherent, accessible way, those life-changing therapies could receive widespread adoption, help many people, and create external competitive pressure on the medical system to provide better outcomes for its patients.

So, once it became clear this newsletter would go far beyond the 10,000 reader point, I realized I would need to do this (as, given that no one had for decades, it was unlikely anyone else would), but simultaneously that it would be a huge endeavor to pull off, especially if I wanted to complete it before the 2028 election (which is critical to do as MAHA has temporarily made the medical system much more malleable to change). I then decided (due to their mechanisms) that the sequence would probably need to be DMSO, ultraviolet blood irradiation, ozone therapy, and then other home oxidative therapies (e.g., hydrogen peroxide and chlorine dioxide).

So, in May of 2024, I began going through the DMSO literature and gradually collecting every relevant study or datapoint people had collected over the decades, and in September 2024, published the first one, with the intention of spending about a year on it. It took off, and as I realized how much it was helping people (e.g., I’ve received over 5000 testimonials from readers of what DMSO did for them—including many cases of rapid improvements in otherwise “incurable” conditions), I realized I was going to need to do a much deeper dive on the topic.

In turn, as I kept going through the DMSO literature, I discovered more and more ways to unearth those forgotten studies (hence allowing me to publish the series you’ve all read here) and gradually realized that the only way I would be able to find many of the pivotal DMSO studies is if I manually went through each database (e.g., Google Scholar, PubMed, Russia’s, China’s and a few more obscure ones) with each term that’s used for DMSO (there are about 50), then flagged and compiled all the relevant studies into a source document, and then had assistants sort them by category (via bulk searching for key words) and finally clean up what I’d collected. Unfortunately, this bordered on the impossible because many search results had tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, or even millions of results, and websites like Google Scholar will only show the first 1,000 results.

However, as time moved forward (while searching for other studies in other articles), I slowly figured out that it was very difficult but possible, and felt that given the support I’ve received for the DMSO series so far (it’s been viewed by millions of people), I had an obligation to do this. So, after finishing the last article I felt could be done without that much deeper dive (DMSO for the eyes) on October 25th, I re-arranged my life (e.g., patient and family obligations) so I could put as much time as possible into doing that and day in and day out, have been trying to get that done as quickly as possible without cutting corners and skipping over key studies.

My initial (naive) hope was that it would take two months to do, but once I realized the searches I’d initially written off as impossible actually could be done, I extended it, and four months in, I am finally just about done (I now have a 23 megabyte word documents, and just need to read through 2000-2025 of the English results for this search plus work with someone on my team to feed a 2 million word partially Chinese document into AI system to extract the relevant studies). This was a miserable process to go through (which I got a lot of understandable grief from friends and family for), but it is now a great source of joy for me as beyond finally being almost done, I learned a lot of incredible interesting things (about both DMSO and science in general) and realized the hardest project I’d saved for last (ozone) will actually be much easier to do than this one (due to medically relevant ozone studies being much easier filter for than DMSO ones).

Note: one of the most interesting things about the process was how often it seemed impossible, but I simultaneously just had faith it would somehow work out, and eventually found paths to complete it.



As I knew this would also require me putting most of the time for this newsletter into completing that project, my original plan had been to switch to discussing ultraviolet blood irradiation (as there was a much smaller number of studies to go through, and publish that while I worked on the DMSO collection), so in 2025, we went through the databases to get all of that UVBI data summarized and compiled:

Unfortunately, things don’t always work out the way you’d hoped, and as I was finishing the UVBI project, regulatory issues caused access to UVBI to temporarily be cut off, leading to me regretfully concluding it just wasn’t appropriate to create interest in the therapy if I didn’t have a way to then make it accessible to people.

This put me in a bit of a bind: either produce significantly less new content while focusing on the DMSO compilation and trust the readership to accept that, or have the DMSO review take much longer to get done. Ultimately, I chose to do the former as dragging out the project (along with the ozone one which will follow it) significantly decreases its chance of making the impact I’m hoping for within the limited MAHA window we are working within, and once I committed to that, to try and get it done as quickly as possible (along with other key things like sorting all the testimonials I’ve received—many of which are quite compelling—into an easy and accessible format).

Fortunately, it’s now done, so over the next year (starting in about a month) I will be able to start releasing the final drafts of the DMSO series, which pull together everything I have learned over the last two years, and I sincerely thank each of you for your patience on this and the support which has made this endeavor possible. This, I feel, is critically important to do, as beyond DMSO being an easily available remedy for many challenging ailments, it also changes one’s conception of healing as it provides an accessible interface that allows one to directly alter their disease processes in real time, rather than indirectly hoping the remedy they ingest will make everything work out or at least seem to create a positive effect.

In the last part of this article (which exists as an open forum to you to raise any lingering questions you have on any topic), I will share some of the most interesting discoveries I have found about DMSO from that massive data review (e.g., about cancer) and share the other topics I am thinking about covering over the next year to find out from you which ones have the most interest so I can focus on them.