The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
19m

Allopathic medicine is like a mechanic that instead of fixing the cause of a misfiring engine instead rigs the sensors to read differently so that it runs without stalling.

Blood pressure and cholesterol are high when there are other issues that bring the body to that response.

https://barn0346.substack.com/p/life-is-not-a-battle

Vaccines are a big factor with heart disease along with over use of prescription drugs that "hack" chemical processes in the body.

Quack pseudoscience has pervaded medicine for decades.

Reply
Share
1 reply by A Midwestern Doctor
shasta (non-English speaker)'s avatar
shasta (non-English speaker)
1m

Is Olive Oil as bas as other seed oils? I don't think so.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Midwestern Doctor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture