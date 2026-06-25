The Forgotten Side of Medicine

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1d

If it was mandated that all who are diagnosed with Melanoma are required to have a Vitamin D blood test, they would discover that there is a correlation between low blood value of D and the development of Melanoma. It is also a known fact that melanomas appear on the skin mostly were there has been no sun exposure. It is also a know fact that ADA chronically pumps out negative reviews on the value of Vitamin D and warning that it can cause health issues. Contrarily, endocrinologists see the value of D for good health. Boosting the blood value of Vitamin D to over 50 ng's would be detrimental to the income of the Derms. PS: A friend had Melanoma, did research and boosted his D value and the Melanoma disappeared. Go to www.vitamindwiki.com and learn.

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Karen Kubik's avatar
Karen Kubik
1d

Interesting..my primary dr and endocrinologist both told me to stop taking vitamin D. My primary said vitamins are a scam and useless and she told me to go to a dermatologist for a body check. My endocrinologist said vitamin D, more than 1000 IUs daily is Poison for anyone over 70..my level is around 70 which I read was optimal. I never take nutrition advice from medical doctors..they are the ones who came up with the food pyramid of carbs at the top and no protein. Yeah, no…. They have zero training in med school so I will stick to my instincts

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