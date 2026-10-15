The Forgotten Side of Medicine

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
Oct 15

We already have clean sources of energy, it's just that the oligarchs are not letting us have it and they take down anyone who reinvents it. The oligarchs get what they want. All they have to do is sell us a jingle. I think many would object to data centers displacing natural habitat. Why do we need all these data centers anyway? The US has around 5,000 plus and China has around 400. Why be complacent about this? It is our world, nobody owns the earth. It's time for us to get out of the fiction that those with money can own what is everyone's heritage.

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For Him's avatar
For Him
Oct 15Edited

I personally witnessed over several years severe neurological collapses or debilitating issues so bad people were unable to function in a very large rural area, but when passing the same exact landmark each time, having to be taken out of the area, with no knowledge of others, the torture stopped instantly as if it never happened.

I researched for years to find out what was so intense that it caused such extreme reactions to various people during surges of some sort. There was NOTHING in the huge rural area except one thing- high level security data center that matched the description of what they are building now.

This severe reaction hit various people during certain surges. Not sensitive people only, but whenever body was pushed to threshold, it collapsed.

This was way before Trump started the aggressive push on the data centers and 6g.

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