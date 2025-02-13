I feel one of the most significant issues in healthcare is that things are so rushed that patients don’t get the opportunity to establish a genuine relationship with their physician, and hence, they often lack the critical voice that is necessary for a doctor-patient relationship to be therapeutic. Because of this, I initially had the goal to correspond with everyone who reached out to me, but now, due to how many correspondences I receive, that’s no longer possible.

I eventually decided that the best option I had was to post monthly open threads where anyone could ask what they wanted to, as that way I could efficiently get through the pressing questions I was not able to answer throughout my articles. Then pair those threads with a topic that didn’t quite merit its own article.

For this month's open thread, I wanted to answer some of the general questions readers have about this newsletter and discuss how it fits into the much broader cycle we are all rapidly being pulled into.

Dismantling Medical Propaganda

Throughout my life, I’ve watched many remarkable medical innovators be crushed and erased by a system that does not tolerate dissent, and in tandem, I’ve watched disastrous drug after drug (or vaccine) be given free rein to harm so many people.

In most cases, the same things perpetuate this (e.g., a rigid unwillingness within the medical profession to challenge any existing medical dogmas and an absolute trust in the medical orthodoxy by both the media and our other institutions). For instance, consider this 2006 CBS news segment (and NIH study), which showed that flu shots increased flu deaths but had no effect on the CDC’s vaccine recommendations.

Likewise, I’ve lost count of how many specious arguments I’ve seen be reused again and again to defend the medical industry.

For example, the most recent NTY hit piece on RFK Jr. showcased one of these ridiculous arguments. For decades, the medical community has circularly argued that vaccines are so “safe and effective” that it is unethical to test them against controls as this would deny those controls access to “life saving vaccines” (despite vaccine preventable fatal infectious illnesses being very rare in the United States).

As such, the only acceptable way to test vaccines is to compare them to an existing vaccine (which in turn hides most of the harm since all vaccines cause similar issues) and only briefly monitor for side effects (when most of the major issues are chronic illnesses that take time to develop). In contrast, whenever long-term studies are conducted evaluating vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children (which consistently show vaccines increase most of the common chronic illnesses children suffer from by 1.5-10 times), they are always attacked for being invalid since the trial was not blinded with a placebo.

Likewise, we are all told to “believe in science,” but for one reason or another are never given the raw data behind it. For instance, we are never given access to the raw trial data for vaccines. Numerous datasets exist that could answer many of the safety questions about vaccines the government has kept hidden for decades despite many lawsuits trying to access them. Instead, we are only given carefully cured presentations of their data that consistently reinforce the “safe and effective” narrative—yet whenever a lawsuit makes it possible to obtain the actual raw data, it always shows the presentation we received was a lie. This includes:

•The SSRI antidepressant trials covering up the fact they killed people.



•The published paper on the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring system covering up the harms shown in the actual data.



•The COVID-19 vaccine trials not reporting many of the severe injuries that occurred and falsely inflating the vaccine’s efficacy.

•Many large papers produced during the pandemic (used to discredit off-patent COVID-19 therapies) using obviously fake data sets but were nonetheless published in major journals.

Note: a recent article discussed many of the other nonsensical arguments commonly used to promote vaccines (e.g., pushing people who aren’t vaccinated to vaccinate to protect those who are already vaccinated constitutes a tacit admission the vaccine does not work while saying it’s unacceptable we put the national vaccine program at risk by allowing lawsuits to be filed for vaccine injuries is a tactic admission vaccines aren’t safe).

What I find so frustrating about arguments like this is that for decades, the weight behind them has made them almost impossible to challenge regardless of how absurd they are (e.g., one of the primary attacks against RFK Jr. appointment was to say that since’s he’s been involved in vaccine injury litigation, that’s an immense disqualifying conflict of interest and he must recuse himself from any decisions relating to vaccines as H.H.S. Secretary, but right before RFK’s senate vote, the leading Democrat said that since RFK had not served as a pharmaceutical CEO, he was not qualified to run H.H.S.).

In turn, the key thing that motivated me to invest myself in speaking out on all of this was that when COVID happened, I realized everything was becoming malleable, and that for the first time in my life, these dogmas could be overturned because so many people were seeking out the truth and could open their eyes to see past the endless lies we are bombarded with.

Note: while many recent events could be tied to it, I believe this window ultimately exists because we are in a spiritual epoch characterized by things rapidly changing, and the rate of change continually accelerating (e.g., consider what the internet has done to society and how rapidly it is evolving). When this happens, societies typically become more and more unstable, so it is critical to both come to terms with this rapid pace of change and to do what you can to be a point of stability, which can help to guide everything that unfolds in a positive direction.

Once I saw this window, I realized the most useful thing I could do would be to gradually expose and dissect the mythologies that had been propped up to support vaccine program—which before long also required diving into their connections with the other predatory practices of the pharmaceutical industry, systemic government corruption (e.g., at the FDA) and the vast public relations (propaganda) apparatus around us. Since then, I’ve noticed people are starting to see through many of these lies, and more and more influencers are discussing them. I feel increasingly hopeful the longstanding propaganda system is no longer viable (e.g., I’ve corresponded with longtime News Anchors who’ve shared it’s an immense relief that the public relations industry they dealt with throughout their media careers is finally starting to be exposed).

At the same time however, I also felt that exposing the failings of the medical system (especially many of the more egregious pharmaceutical drugs) was not enough. Instead, it was also necessary to provide a better path forward, as without that, no matter how much you fight against it, it’s almost impossible to overturn the current paradigm. To that end, I’ve tried to provide useful resources on the Forgotten Sides of Medicine that:

• Applies to a significant number of people and is relatively easy to implement.



•Had a high likelihood of improving people’s health and was very unlikely to harm people.



•Provided a direct experience demonstrating a better way forward for medicine and how we understand health (as this is much more powerful than just being an intellectual idea).

Finally, since I’ve been involved in the health freedom area for decades (and that community provided the initial support that created the audience here), I’ve tried to focus on specific political issues periodically that I feel are important and within the scope of this publication. Especially if I feel there is an opportunity to shift things. For example, I recently dedicated the last two months to helping secure RFK’s nomination—and due to an immense stroke of luck, one of the campaigns I put into motion caught a societal wave and overnight reframed the national discussion around RFK’s confirmation to focus on the financial conflicts of interest motivating many of his detractors.

Shifting Times

Since this publication was started on 2/12/2022, each year I try to reflect on how things have changed for the newsletter and the world at large, as I feel our world is changing so rapidly now, a single year can constitute a lifetime. Likewise, I firmly believe that societal shifts, rather than occurring in a linear manner, tend to bubble under the surface for a long time (where it seems as though nothing is happening) and then suddenly “emerge out of nowhere and rapidly shift things” and many things that long were impossible suddenly becoming possible.

For example, as I’ve tried to show in this publication, for well over a century, millions of people across the world have protested against the immense harms of (“safe and effective”) vaccines with very little shifting (e.g., it took 89 years of injuries and protests to overturn the disastrous smallpox vaccine mandates), but in the span of just a few years, the widespread faith in vaccines has suddenly broken. Similarly, there’s been an utterly unprecedented loss of trust in the medical system—something the medical industry has depended on for generations. At the start of COVID, 71.5% of American adults trusted doctors and hospitals, but now only 40.1% do—something I never imagined would happen during my lifetime."

However, while these changes are significant, I feel they are just the tip of the iceberg as there now seems to be a full-throttle effort by the Trump presidency and the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement to:



•Expose the corruption behind some of our atrocious policies (e.g., ones enacted by predatory industries prioritizing short-term profits at the cost of our health or grifters pocketing lots of money in return for “solving” a problem they never fix).



•Make a lot of suppressed data (e.g., that which clearly shows many pharmaceuticals cause far more harm than benefit) available to the public, which will then create a permanent immunity in the culture to the pharmaceuticals that should have never been on the market (or at least be used in the manner they are now).

•Open the doors to various effective but suppressed therapies entering general medical practice. That’s because beyond a longstanding wish for this in the health freedom movement, there is now an urgent need to cut government spending, which can be met by many of those highly cost-effective therapies. For example, beyond a lifetime of disability, a paralyzing spine injury results in 1.5-5 million dollars in medical costs, while the far more common strokes incur around 140,000 dollars of lifetime medical expenses—yet both of these can instead be treated with a couple hundred dollars worth of DMSO.

More than anything else though, RFK not only being nominated for the Secretary of H.H.S. role but actually being confirmed is something which just a few years ago I would have considered completely impossible (as so much of the profiteering within the medical system relies upon the discretion of the H.H.S. Secretary). However, in just a few years, due to a remarkable number of factors aligning, we’ve essentially flipped from a dystopian nightmare in 2021 to the most revolutionary moment for America’s health in at least a century. In turn, there’s now a real possibility our medical system will start putting people before profits and prioritizing scientific truth over supporting entrenched interests.

Note: much of America’s wealth emerged after World War 2, as unlike the other major economies, the oceans protected America’s industrial base from being destroyed, so in the post-war period, America became the leading economy at a time when new technology had emerged that made manufacturing much more profitable. Sadly, since then, America has squandered both the wealth and goodwill it built up from winning that war, and switched to an economy that profits by extracting wealth from others (e.g., with monopolies that crush competition, selling arms globally, and a predatory medical system). I believe America is now hitting the limit of how long that model can be viable. I see and sense that individuals like Musk are trying to shift the economy to one that produces new technologies the rest of the world genuinely wants (e.g., space exploration rather than wars).

Moving Forward

Much in the same way an exponential shift happened in the culture over the last year, the same thing happened for this publication (e.g., according to Substack, over the last year, it went from being the #11 to #1 newsletter in this genre and I now have 192,794 followers on 𝕏 whereas I had almost none a year ago).

Note: since I’ve spent my life looking for ways to heal our dysfunctional medical system, I’ve had a lot of charitable projects I wanted to implement and put a lot of work into self-funding but doubted would actually come to fruition (e.g., for decades I’ve wanted to get out many of the ideas now being shared with this newsletter but I always thought that would be impossible without a multi-million dollar PR campaign). To that end, I am incredibly grateful for the support (and voice) many of you have given to this newsletter, as it’s now making it possible to implement some of the things I long felt could help many people.

That said, despite spending decades learning and thinking about how I’d try to fix things if I ever was in the position to (and gradually recognizing most of my ideas were not wise to implement), I never actually expected to have the voice I have now. As such, it has been a significant challenge to adapt to it—particularly since I constantly feel I should be doing more than I am (e.g., I frequently feel guilty for taking the time to tend my garden or go on a hike) and because I am extremely worried something I put forth will either be wrong (in a consequential manner) or ripple out and create real unintended consequences.

Note: there are a lot of subjects I want to write about (and am sometimes requested to) that I’ve avoided because I could not see a way to approach them without those issues potentially emerging.

In each year that passes, specific things that need to be done with this newsletter jump out to me. At this point, I (and many other leaders I’ve spoken to in our movement) feel there is a major need for two things:

1. The period we are entering will be one of immense instability as we live in an era of unprecedented change. Disruptive blowbacks will inevitably occur as we shift this deeply entrenched paradigm (and displace the vested interests attached to it). In times like this, the most important thing is to have internal stability and be engaged with others in a heart-centered manner. In turn, I hope this newsletter will help provide an anchor point for that in the years to come.

2. Despite the unprecedented support RFK Jr. has to enact the MAHA agenda, what he’s trying to do is still an immensely tall mountain to climb. Because of this, much of what his team wants to do is simply impossible unless the public is already demanding it (which is also what the first [1906] head of the FDA concluded after devoting his life to cleaning up America’s food and drug supply). As such, our primary goal is to inform the public about the context behind what’s going on so that enough people will demand the solutions we need to make them politically viable—-much of which depends upon you openly discussing these topics with those around you.

Note: as an example, I am almost certain RFK Jr. would not have been confirmed had there not been an immense surge of support for him (e.g., the Senate got overloaded with calls) and public outcry against the corrupt politicians opposing him was so widespread it made the Republicans who were on the fence about supporting RFK conclude they had no choice but to vote for him.

3. Similarly, for MAHA to succeed, it will first require political victories to build the momentum to enact the more contested changes we aim for. For this reason, many of the people I know are focusing on promoting the foundational (and most likely to pass) MAHA policies such as complete data transparency and healthy food on a state or municipal level. As such, I highly recommend working with a local group that is trying to enact these changes in your area, as grassroots support will be critical in enacting what needs to happen over the next four years.

Because of all of this, my plan for the fourth year of this newsletter is to continue chipping away at the topics I feel need to be covered (e.g., common medical conditions where I believe the standard therapies create more harm than good, forgotten vaccine disasters, and many other critically important suppressed therapies). In tandem, I also want to cover a few other outstanding projects I feel need to be enacted with this Substack.

To that end, in the final part of this article (which is also an open forum for you to ask any unanswered questions you still have), I will:

•Share the topics I’m considering writing about in the next year so I can get your feedback on which ones to cover (e.g., last year I completed many of the most requested topics but only finished 25% of topics I’d listed).



•Begin providing solutions to one of the most common (but challenging) questions I receive here—how can one get a referral to the doctor you’d want to see (e.g., one familiar with the Forgotten Sides of Medicine) who can treat you in the manner you would want to be treated, and if you are an integrative medicine practitioner, how can you be connected with patients from this community who are a good fit for your practice?