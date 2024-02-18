I feel one of the biggest issues in modern medicine is that patients often don’t get the opportunity to establish a genuine relationship with their physician and hence often lack the critical voice which is necessary for a therapeutic doctor-patient relationship.

Because of this, my goal here was always to be able to correspond with everyone who reached out to me (e.g., through comments). Unfortunately, due to the unexpected success of this publication, I don’t have the time to both do that and to write here. For that reason, I decided the best solution was to have monthly open threads where people could ask whatever they wanted on any topic and I would make a point to always reply to them.



Note: if you reach out to me over email, I read the emails but cannot reply to them (as I got added to too many mailing lists and had to abandon the no longer manageable email addresses). Typically to “reply” to emails I feel need a response, I search for a comment you’ve left here in the past and reply to that (which in turn will automatically email you)—so please consider leaving a comment here before emailing me.

In tandem with these open threads, I try to have them tie to a subject that I feel is important to cover, but doesn’t quite merit being the focus of an entire article. For this month’s post, I would like to share my perspectives on what’s happened over the last two years, what’s happened with this publication, the direction I am planning to take it in, and solicit your thoughts on what I can do to make it better for you.

The COVID Era

I (and many of my spiritual colleagues) believe the principal thing which characterizes the era we are in now is rapid change; things that typically would have taken years if not decades to occur are instead happening in the span of weeks or months. Similarly, it has been remarkable to see how much things have progressed on the vaccine issue.



For example, just a few years ago, most of America believed vaccines were safe and effective, and when I wrote my first article here on February 12, 2022, while the majority of people still did (81% had got the COVID vaccine), massive protests were beginning to break out against the COVID vaccine mandates. Now, almost no one is (e.g., according to the likely inflated CDC numbers, only 22.3% of US adults received the most recent booster).



When you consider that it took slightly over a century of protest to repeal the (disastrous) smallpox vaccine mandates, this is incredible progress, especially since the most aggressive propaganda campaign in history was used to push the COVID vaccines upon the world. Likewise, I’ve seen more shift in a month than what many of my friends who have worked for decades in vaccine safety saw happen after years and years of work on it. These are truly remarkable changes.

Likewise, when COVID began in 2019, I had a strong feeling it was going to turn into a global disaster, and around New Years, I had a terrifying vision of what would come to pass that was largely accurate (as the same playbook I’d seen used repeatedly in the past was used throughout the pandemic). COVID for me was hence the surreal process of watching my nightmare become reality, the anguish of coming to terms with the suffering that was coming, the depression of feeling completely powerless to stop it (despite my best efforts), and the fear of what I could see the world was transforming into.



At the time I started writing here, the mandates had entered my community (which I had initially not expected as my home is a fairly rural and conservative part of the Midwest) and things in many ways felt hopeless. Yet, something remarkable happened, and the free internet was able completely change the direction of history (e.g., the biannual boosters which were planned for from the very start have now been almost completely abandoned).

At this point, I believe we are at a critical junction. On one hand, we have an unprecedented opportunity to change a lot of the longstanding dysfunctions within our medical system (i.e., the same ones which allowed me to predict the entire course of the pandemic). On the other hand, we are on the precipice of a totalitarian public health power grab which will make it impossible for the public to resist the next “pandemic.”

Note: that is why I recently put so much work into helping expose the abhorrent WHO pandemic treaty that a coalition of activists has come together to oppose.

Presently, I believe that if we want to stop that nightmare from coming to pass, the most effective strategy is to expose the darkness within medicine which gave rise to it and offer a brighter alternative (e.g., a healthier medical system). For that reason, I’ve gradually shifted to covering important topics besides just COVID and the vaccines.

Note: a more detailed summary of my experiences throughout this period and how the past present and future of this struggle merged together for me can be found in the reflection I wrote after my first year here).

The Journey of This Substack

At the time I created this Substack, outside of scientific publications, I had no formal experience in writing and intended for what I wrote here to be a one off thing (hence why I chose a very bland username) that I hoped (but doubted) might do something.

Note: throughout the pandemic I did a lot of things I thought had a tiny chance of averting the disaster we were facing. I didn’t expect any of them to work, but I knew I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if what I saw coming to pass happened and I hadn’t at least tried to stop it.

However, something very unexpected happened and before I knew it, that article had transformed this into a rapidly growing Substack. That in turn I believe was fundamentally due to me:



•Meeting a critical need for this community (which I tried to explain in my recent article on the heart-centered writing which this publication revolves around)



•A lot of people (without being asked) feeling compelled to support me. For example, this Substack started because Steve Kirsch not only published my article but asked his supporters to Subscribe to me. Shortly after Robert Malone (who has helped support a lot of upcoming figures in this movement), Igor Chudov and Pierre Kory did the same.

Since that time, many other people I highly respect have also supported me. For example, Dr. Mercola, who decades ago played a pivotal role in putting me on the path I’m in now (I’ve read his newsletter for a long time), began sharing my articles and before long invited me to be a weekly columnist for his newsletter—something I felt incredibly honored and grateful for.

Likewise, many other figures I highly respect like Chris Martenson, RFK Jr, Gerald Pollack, and Ed Dowd also have supported this publication (along with a few prominent politicians who have privately reached out to me). For example, the anonymous editor of Citizen Free Press started sharing this publication and more recently, a senior editor at another of my favorite news services (the Epoch Times) did the same:

Similarly, not too long ago I learned through readers that my publication has also begun periodically appearing on my favorite comedian’s shows:

Note: the thing that makes me the saddest about the modern political era is that the left has completely inverted itself and effectively become a pro-war party (as I believe the cruelty of war dwarfs any other issue). I’ve been a longtime fan of Jimmy Dore as he is the one loud public voice who continually speaks out about this issue and does so in a way that makes people from both parties stop being apathetic about it and actually listen.

What I find so remarkable about all of this is that these people have done that without even knowing who I am (or even my gender)—which I take both as a sign heart-centered writing is truly critical for the moment we are in now and that the people I’ve followed for years are in this for the right reasons (as like me, they all want to support the people who they believe can move things in a positive direction—which is likewise why I periodically publish guest posts from people who I think are doing important work people need to hear about).

When I first started this publication (due to the initial subscribers I got through Kirsch) I genuinely wondered if it would ever reach 10,000 readers. Similarly, when I connected with Pierre Kory about 6 months into this, after he told me he was certain my Substack would end up having over 100,000 followers, I told him “That’s really sweet of you, but that will never happen.” However, because of the support from everyone (especially the readers who share what is written here and a few anonymous Twitter users with large followings), this is what’s happened:

That type of growth is highly unusual (it normally takes a long time to build a comparable following) and I’ve taken all of this to mean that some spiritual force wants me to be doing this and I am hence committed to doing the best I can to honor the responsibility I’ve been given.



Note: I’ve now written over 1 million words here (414,762 in 2022, 665,937 in 2023, and 111014 so far in 2024), I presently get around 1 million views a month, and a few times a year something I produce goes viral (e.g., it’s seen by millions of people on Twitter or makes it to national television).

The Seven Year Project

Initially when I wrote here, my goal was very simple—try to do something I thought had a small chance of helping averting the COVID-19 vaccine disaster, let fate decide if it worked, never write again and quickly get back to other my professional responsibilities. Once this began to take off, I realized I was being given an opportunity to do what I’d desperately wished for since 2019 and no longer be completely powerless to stop what was happening.

Now, I’m in a very unique situation, which to the best of my knowledge no one else has been in before as:



•I have the background (and connections) to accurately present the Forgotten Sides of Medicine and I can present them in a comprehensible manner people are receptive to (which is hard to do).



•For the first time in American history, the general public wants to learn about the Forgotten Sides of Medicine (whereas in the past the people who gave their lives to sharing it ended up bitter and frustrated because almost no one would listen).



•I am completely anonymous, which makes it possible to put a lot into writing that could not otherwise be written. One on hand this gives me much more professional freedom in what I communicate and simultaneously shields me from the inevitable conflicts of interest which would unduly influence what I chose to promote. More importantly however, because there is no “person” to associate with my ideas, the ideas are able to stand on their own and persist by their own merits rather than being blurred with people’s (positive or negative) projections of my character (which is also why I never specify things like my gender here).



•I have become a trusted voice a lot of people listen to—something which is almost impossible to do when you are anonymous (as our culture is all about identifying with public figures like celebrities).

Once I realized what I was in the position to do, I put a lot of thought into if I wanted to commit to everything that would entail and consulted with many of mentors and spiritual teachers (who, supporting this endeavor, frequently contribute to what is written here). After mapping it out, I realized it would take about seven years to do this, so a lot of what I do here is guided by that parameter. Specifically:



1. I take the extra effort to write the articles here well the first time I put them together as this saves me time long term (since I won’t need to significantly revise them later on).



2. I know committing seven years will be a major strain (e.g., on my health, personal obligations and professional committments), so I’ve tried to do everything I can to write at a sustainable pace. This amongst other things leads to me typically putting out two articles a week and really thinking through what I want to cover each time (which has so far worked out since while I write less, what I write is more likely to be read).



3. I always have a lot of topics in mind that I want to write about (and many unfinished drafts). Typically, I do one of the following when deciding what to publish:



•I sequence the articles I write so that the unusual premises they rely upon have already been introduced and substantiated in previous articles. This initially was the most difficult challenge (e.g., mapping out liquid crystalline water took about a month of work) but in the last two years I’ve covered a lot of ground on this which is enabling many of the other things I want to do here.



•Now that some of that groundwork has been laid, each month I try to pick a topic I think is important go in depth on (e.g., last month was COVID vaccine shedding, this month was the WHO treaty) and then do what I can to help it go viral.



•I try to time the topics I cover to link with a current events people are focused on or because I feel the topic offers that something that is needed in the current moment to bring the movement forward in a positive direction.



•When in doubt, I trust what my intuition says to write about.

4. As much as possible, I try to explain my thought process when I write. This is because for my longterm goal (providing a contribution that positive transforms our society) it is much more important to empower each reader to do that rather than to have them “believe” in me and do what I say—which again is feasible to do since I’m anonymous.

In short, my goal is that (with your help) I can do what I feel needs to be done with the Forgotten Side of Medicine and then fade into history and be completely forgotten. I have a lot of other important projects I’m working on to help humanity and I have to support those as well (on that note, the support you’ve given to this Substack has made it possible to finance some of those charitable projects—and for that I am incredibly grateful as I had always dreamed of doing them but never could see a way where they would be possible).

Upcoming Articles

I have a lot of articles I’m presently working on or want to start working on. When I wrote this article last year, I provided a similar list of topics, and ultimately I was able to get about 20% of them done since then. Presently, some of the ones I am working on include:



•Treatments for a variety of common medical conditions (which I am slowly chipping away at).



•Common mistakes made in integrative medicine.



•Cults, dangerous spiritual practices, psychosis, and psychedelics.

•Zeta potential, calcifications and non-surgical treatments for bone spurs.

•Everything you need to know about DMSO, EDTA, Chlorine Dioxide, Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation, Hydrogen Peroxide and Ozone.

•Early vaccine disasters that were erased from history

•Dangerous alternative medical approaches I often see harm people (along with ones I feel are a scam and don’t help people).



•Pets and vaccination.

•What actually happened with in the 2014 African Ebola epidemic.

•Medical innovations from the 1918 influenza (which helped me design my initial COVID-19 protocols) and how I treat COVID now with over the counter remedies.

•The origins of SARS-CoV-2.

•The importance of fevers.

•The implications of Luc Montagier’s research on digital biology.



•Complications of anesthesia.



•The physical basis for the acupuncture channels.

•Dermatology’s misguided crusade against the sun.

•Common complications of surgery and ways to avoid them.

•The major issues with commonly prescribed pharmaceuticals (e.g., finasteride, benzodiazepines, hormone blockers like lupron, certain blood pressure medications, steroids, antipsychotics, fluoroquinolones, gadolinium contrast, osteoporosis medications and accutane).



•My perspectives on supplements (e.g., how they help, how they harm, how they are best used, my favorite supplements and my favorite brands).

•The adverse health effects of EMFs and ways they can be mitigated.

•Lots of things relating to cancer.



•The ion effect and zeta potential.

•Major misunderstandings around blood pressure

•My favorite (and fairly unknown) pharmaceuticals that I use in practice.

•The great osteoporosis scam.



•Estrogen and progesterone.



•A few of the remarkable energy medicine devices that have faded into obscurity.

•Helpful things that can be done for someone at the end of life (I view mishandling this to be one of the greatest shortcomings of the existing medical system).

•Nutritional approaches and techniques I’ve become a fan of over the years.

•Helpful approaches for a variety of common medical conditions.

•Conditions where conventional medicine excels for treating the problem and it is essential to receive that care.

•Traditional American methods of healing that largely disappeared when the medical system was forced to follow the Allopathic model.

•Willhelm Reich and Orgone energy.

•The many benefits of healing waters (e.g., hot springs).

•Medical epistemology and its spiritual correlates (e.g., the effective utilization of intuition in medical practice).

•Reforms that I believe could improve the practice of medicine in the United States.

Note: I am providing this list because I would appreciate your feedback on what you think I should prioritize covering here.

Improving This Publication

Since this publication has become a community for many, I’ve wanted to do what I can to support and nurture that for each of you—especially since so much of the mass gaslighting our media inflicts upon is is meant to make each of us feel like we are crazy and alone when in reality many people feel the exact same way we do.



This for example is why I try very hard to never censor commenters here and simultaneously do everything I can to encourage cultivate a healthy and productive dialogs here (which remarkably has somehow resulted in almost no antagonist individuals disrupting the comments and only three people total needing to be banned).

Likewise, with paywalls, I don’t like using them (as I want everything here to be as available as possible) and I’ve tried to restrict their use to only two situations:



•When there is a topic I want to cover but creates significant issues if I present it publicly.



•When it is something I feel isn’t critically important for the world to know (e.g., how to make healthy but enjoyable potato chips) so I have an ethical way to offer my appreciation for you supporting the work here (which makes this publication possible I’ve had to leave one of my jobs in order to have enough time to write here).

Presently, I’m exploring a few ideas I would like your feedback on.

I frequently spend a lot of time editing and putting together videos I feel convey important points (with the editing largely being done so each of you doesn’t have to waste time watching the extraneous content). Since Substack does not provide the viewing data to me, I would like to know:

Next, I have some features I am considering adding. First, if it helps you, I would like to make a chat (or periodic chat rooms) available. It’s not realistic for me to actively participate in them more than once or twice a month, but I know there are readers here who would be able to coordinate that.

Second, many people have asked for narrated podcasts to be made of these articles. I completely understand the need (as my goal is to save you time such as listening while you are driving to work) but have not done so because:



•I can’t want to do it myself since it’s inevitable my voice (and gender) would be recognized.



•I need to have someone do it who has no connection to me (i.e., they will never know who I am). Since this will need to be done with regularity, that will require a salary (which makes separating them from me quite challenging).



•I need to find a woman and a man to narrate here (alternating between them) who have a good grasp of the material (since I use many graphics I put together they need to be able to effectively narrate what the images are) and more importantly can speak in a compassionate and heart centered way.

While it will be a hassle, I’ve at last made some progress on this and would like to know how you feel about it being implemented.

Note: if there are any other features or changes you believe could make this a better publication, please let me know (but remember the open threads are primarily for you to ask what’s on your mind). I am learning all of this on the fly so I know things can be improved here.

Finally, many of you have asked for me to put together an index of the articles here (so you can find what you are looking for). Like many things I put off doing it (as it was time consuming and would need to be updated each time a new article was written). Nonetheless, I spent the last week working on it, and the initial version of it has been completed. As a way of thanking each of you who has supported this publication, I would like to share it with you.