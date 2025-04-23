The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Meghan Bell's avatar
Meghan Bell
19h

I was diagnosed with Generalized Anxiety Disorder when I was 19 -- throughout my twenties, I was told it was pretty severe by multiple healthcare workers, and at 31 I got stuck with the "ADHD" and "(mild) Bipolar 2" labels as well. I always refused medication, but agreed to go on a low dose of atomoxetine when I was 31.

I basically kicked all the symptoms -- plus chronic GI issues, chronic migraines, and sleep difficulties -- in 2020 when I was 32. I hero-dosed magic mushrooms multiple times (I know this is controversial, but it worked for me), and subsequently dramatically decreased the amount of refined sugar, refined flour, processed foods, and alcohol from my diet. I started doing yoga more regularly. I stopped wearing synthetic clothing. I threw out my sunglasses. I started drinking chamomile tea with turmeric and black pepper before bed. I stopped brushing my teeth with fluoride. I spent less time on screens and starting prioritizing getting out in the sun. I ditched unhealthy relationships and met the love of my life and got happily married.

Currently -- very little anxiety symptoms, definitely not bipolar, and don't meet diagnostic criteria for ADHD either. No migraines. No GI issues. Sleep soundly every night. Doing great, basically. I also think I look more attractive than I did five years ago, maybe even a little younger, despite having two kids in the last four years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
19h

I believe that what we have lost is the ability to decompress from a lifestyle that is over stimulating the brain. I am talking about Mind-Body harmony. We are too caught up in the conflicts that abound in our lives today and we need to retreat into refuges that allow us to relax our body and mind. Chronic stress suppresses the immune system via chronic production of cortisol. Not good. Go fishing! Do yoga. Meditate at your place of worship. Go on a Mind-Body retreat. So many ways to destress are available, we just have to commit to do it regularly. My view.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
130 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 A Midwestern Doctor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture