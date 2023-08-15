Note: Everything in this (long) article is summarized within this companion article. The posting here is primarily to serve as a reference for those who wish to know more about this research and review the primary sources. Because this material is immensely challenging to find, I felt it was appropriate to post the primary sources here.



A long time ago, I came across this remarkable five page article which can no longer be found online:

After I read it it, I spent years trying to find more work by this author. Through serendipity, I eventually found out a (now deceased) colleague was friends with the researchers and through my colleague got a copy of a much more detailed summary of the above work.

I unfortunately do not know if it is or is not permissible to share that summary (as I can no longer ask my colleague). I went back and forth for a while on what to do about this and eventually decided the most appropriate option would be to use Substack’s subscriber option to limit its distribution but nonetheless make it available.